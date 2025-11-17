I Make Custom Wreaths For Any Holiday; Here Are The Beetlejuice And Ghostbusters Ones That I Made For Halloween

by

I make custom wreaths, garlands, and decorations for any holiday, theme, team, or color scheme. If there’s anything you’d like made, please feel free to contact me via Instagram.

More info: Instagram | Etsy

Beetlejuice Halloween Wreath

I Make Custom Wreaths For Any Holiday; Here Are The Beetlejuice And Ghostbusters Ones That I Made For Halloween

Image credits: LiKiViCustomDesigns

I had so much fun making this Beetlejuice wreath. The sandworm was sculpted out of clay in 3, 1-foot sections then painted and sealed. I added some clay to a doll from the dollar tree for the shrunken head and made the marquee with an old election sign I saved for a day like today. Using a dry brush really gave an aged feel to the sign that made it pop. Once I had all the pieces made, I assembled them into an oversized, almost 4′ wreath and added some Halloween ribbons and ornaments for a festive feel.

I Make Custom Wreaths For Any Holiday; Here Are The Beetlejuice And Ghostbusters Ones That I Made For Halloween

Image credits: LiKiViCustomDesigns

I Make Custom Wreaths For Any Holiday; Here Are The Beetlejuice And Ghostbusters Ones That I Made For Halloween

Image credits: LiKiViCustomDesigns

I Make Custom Wreaths For Any Holiday; Here Are The Beetlejuice And Ghostbusters Ones That I Made For Halloween

Image credits: LiKiViCustomDesigns

I Make Custom Wreaths For Any Holiday; Here Are The Beetlejuice And Ghostbusters Ones That I Made For Halloween

Image credits: LiKiViCustomDesigns

I Make Custom Wreaths For Any Holiday; Here Are The Beetlejuice And Ghostbusters Ones That I Made For Halloween

Image credits: LiKiViCustomDesigns

I Make Custom Wreaths For Any Holiday; Here Are The Beetlejuice And Ghostbusters Ones That I Made For Halloween

Image credits: LiKiViCustomDesigns

I Make Custom Wreaths For Any Holiday; Here Are The Beetlejuice And Ghostbusters Ones That I Made For Halloween

Image credits: LiKiViCustomDesigns

I Make Custom Wreaths For Any Holiday; Here Are The Beetlejuice And Ghostbusters Ones That I Made For Halloween

Image credits: LiKiViCustomDesigns

Cool Ghostbusters Wreath

I Make Custom Wreaths For Any Holiday; Here Are The Beetlejuice And Ghostbusters Ones That I Made For Halloween

Image credits: LiKiViCustomDesigns

I also created this Ghostbusters wreath from scratch with a lot of cool little details you notice each time you look at it. The logo is hand-painted on EVA foam, Slimer glows in the dark and is sculpted out of clay. The NYC drain pipe flows with red resin embedded with battery-operated fairy lights, the handmade proton wand has neon lights inside of clear tubing as well as outside so it appears Slimer is being trapped at night. To finish off this 3 5′ wreath, Lady Liberty and Zuul are secured with a few cute ghosts. So, who ya gonna call?

I Make Custom Wreaths For Any Holiday; Here Are The Beetlejuice And Ghostbusters Ones That I Made For Halloween

Image credits: LiKiViCustomDesigns

I Make Custom Wreaths For Any Holiday; Here Are The Beetlejuice And Ghostbusters Ones That I Made For Halloween

Image credits: LiKiViCustomDesigns

I Make Custom Wreaths For Any Holiday; Here Are The Beetlejuice And Ghostbusters Ones That I Made For Halloween

Image credits: LiKiViCustomDesigns

I Make Custom Wreaths For Any Holiday; Here Are The Beetlejuice And Ghostbusters Ones That I Made For Halloween

Image credits: LiKiViCustomDesigns

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
I Make Unique Collage Paintings By Using Only Playing Cards And Black Paint (18 Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025
What We Learned from the Trailer for “Schmigadoon”
3 min read
Jul, 1, 2021
I Give Old Vinyl Records A New Life
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
4 People Share Screenshots Of Dystopian Nightmares Being Presented As ‘Feel Good’ Stories
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
“If I Was A True Best Man, I Would Offer To Pay For The Bar Bill”: Bridezilla Has A List Of Ridiculous Requirements For Best Man, He Surprises Her With A Toast
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
Where You Can Watch Friends: The Ultimate Guide
3 min read
Nov, 6, 2023
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.