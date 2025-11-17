50 People Share How Their Beloved Cats Have Changed Since Being Adopted (New Pics)

Cats may seem like self-sufficient animals, but unfortunately, the world is sometimes cruel to these precious little fur balls. Just because you have claws and killer instincts doesn’t mean you can’t benefit from being welcomed into a warm and loving home.
Below, you’ll find some of the most heartwarming pictures of transformations rescue cats have undergone that Bored Panda has compiled from around the web, as well as conversations we were lucky enough to have with Vicky Halls, of International Cat Care, and Cathrine, cat lover and spokesperson for Bionic Basil and the B Team. If you’re a feline fanatic, I’ll warn you right now that these photos may give you a serious case of kitten fever. So enjoy these purrfect pics, and be sure to upvote the ones that melt your heart into a cute, cat-shaped puddle!
#1 I Found A Scared Kitten In Ukraine, And Now He Is All Grown Up
#2 Bartolito The Day He Was Rescued vs. 3 Weeks Later
He had 63 fleas on him and only weighed 320 grams. He was too weak to eat on his own, so we had to feed him with a syringe or bottle-feed.
#3 I Found This 7-Month-Old Kitty Hanging Around My Shop. He Was Covered In Dirt, Oil, Etc. I Decided To Bring Him Home And Let Him Live The Life He Deserves Since He’s A Good Boy
#4 Before And After The Rescue, Jenny
#5 People Ignored Her When She Was On The Streets 2 Years Ago. Now They Are Amazed By How Much Beauty She Has To Offer. Before And After
#6 This Is Mouse. I Found Him Barely Alive By The Road A Month Ago
#7 My Neighbors Saw A Cat Get Hit By A Car. Unfortunately, She Couldn’t Be Saved. Then They Heard A Kitten Crying Under A Shed, And They Brought Him To Me. Before And After
#8 1 Week As My Foster Baby vs. 3 Years Old As My Handsome Rescue Bubba
#9 1 Year Ago, I Found This Tiny Kitten In The Middle Of The Parking Lot At My Work. Before And After
#10 I Rescued A Kitten From A Bus Engine A Week Ago. He Had Ringworms, Conjunctivitis, An Infection In His Ears, Fleas, And An Intestinal Parasite. Before vs. After
#11 The First Day I Adopted This Abandoned Kitty And 48 Days Later
#12 99 Was A Feral Cat Who Was Badly Burned But Displayed An Astonishing Will To Live. Now He Commands The Entire Household
#13 The Day I Found Him Scared And Alone Taking Shelter Under My Car vs. Today
#14 A Year Ago, Someone Dumped This Sweetheart On The Road, And Luckily I Found Her Before She Was Hit By A Car. Now Look At My Sweet Kitty
#15 My Beautiful Girl Chase Was Orphaned, And I Found Her On A Busy Street In The Middle Of The Road Dodging Cars. Hence The Name Chase. I Had To Chase Her. Before vs. After
#16 Our Neighbors Abandoned A Cat That Was Attacked By An Adult Copperhead But Miraculously Survived. We Adopted Him And Named Mister Fluffy
#17 I Found This Kitten Laying On The Ground In A Parking Lot. We Named Him Coffee. Needless To Say, Things Have Changed
#18 Bagheera Came Into The Animal Er I Work At. He Came In With A Broken Paw, Due To Being Stuck In A Car Engine, And Needed A Home. I Couldn’t Say No To This Little Guy
#19 We Found This Cat In Awful Condition On The Street And Took Him To The Local Vet. Soon After We Found A Loving Family For This Poor Boy
And it’s his first picture at home. He still doesn’t believe it’s all real.
#20 Before And After The Adoption. I Found This Ginger Kitten On The Road In 2021. Later On, I Found A Loving Family For Him. Now He’s Big And Strong
#21 I Found This Little One Crying In A Sewer Grate. I Climbed In Myself So I Could Save It. Before And After
The little kitten kept crying, so we removed the grate and climbed down with wet food. I lured the kitten into the trap. The little one was angry but appeared unhurt and well. Kitten was too small to be away from his mom.
#22 My Kitten Rice The Day I Found Him vs. Today
#23 I Adopted Mold In 2020. At His Previous Home, He Was Terrorized By The Dogs And Eventually Got Fleas From Them, Resulting In Dermatitis. Now He’s A Majestic Floof
#24 I Rescued This Cat Off The Street. Before And After
#25 One Stormy Night Lil’ Weezy Found Us In Our Garage. Before And After
#26 Before And After. She Was So Sick And Tiny, But Now She’s Happy, Healthy And Loves Chasing Our Two Dogs Around
#27 I Saved This Tiny Kitten. He’s A Thief And Stole My Heart. I’m Adopting Him Now
#28 She Was A Feral Kitten From The Woods Next To My House. No One Wanted Her, But I Needed Her. Meet Cleo, My New Rescue Kitty
After three days of food and shelter, she came to me. Now she’s a mush that enjoys being carried around like a baby. Her name is Twiggy, and she snores
#29 When I Found Nugget, She Was Covered In Fleas, Had An Eye Infection, And A Heart Murmur. Now She’s Big And Loves Chin Scratches
#30 When I Got My Bottle Baby At Two Weeks, He Was Full Of Infections And Buggies. Now The Only Thing He Is Full Of Is Food And Love. Before And After
#31 My Little Dizzy. Someone Found Him In A Field With A Few Other Cats Around 6 Weeks Old And He’s About To Turn 4
#32 Discovered Behind A Dumpster
My custodian discovered these two behind a dumpster at our school. Originally, there were four kittens and a mama cat. Two kittens disappeared and our custodian had found the mama cat dead in the parking lot, having been run over. We don’t know what happened to the other two kittens. Hopefully, someone else took them in.
#33 My Foster Boy When I First Got Him In June And Now. I’m So Happy With His Progress
#34 This Is Mochi. She Was My First Bottle Baby. She Was The Only Survivor Out Of A Litter Of 5
#35 I Found Atticus Posted On The Craigslist For $40 From A Farm. This Was The Best $40 I Ever Spent On
#36 Triple Foster Kitten’s Glow Up. Before And After
#37 The First Day I Found Her vs. One Year Later. I Found Her In The Parking Lot Of My Complex. I Heard Meowing From The Trees. I Meowed Back, And She Came To Me
#38 She’s Snowfy, Sometimes Fider Or Fiddick. I Got Her In 2020, During Covid Lockdown. I Saw Her Eating Cockroaches On The Side Of The Street And Decided To Adopt Her
#39 Our Sweet Nugget When We Found Her And 6 Weeks Of Love And Care Later
#40 They Told Us It Might Be Cancer, But We Adopted Her Anyways. It Turns Out She Was Just Stressed Out. Before vs. After
#41 Bobby Wobble’s Before And After Adoption. He Was A Stray Who Had To Be Shaved To Get The Mats Out. He Has Hyperthyroid But Otherwise Surprisingly Healthy
#42 This Is Tima. His Previous Owners Brought Him To The Vet With Pulmonary Edema To Euthanize. I Saw Him And Decided To Help
#43 We Found Freyja Alone In A Parking Lot, Dirty, And Her Eyes Completely Crusted Shut. We Had To Syringe Feed Her By Hand As She Was So Little And Weak. Before vs. After
#44 When I Adopted Him vs. Now
#45 Seamus Was An Orphan At 1 Week Old. Now He’s Super Handsome And Spoiled
#46 Before And After We Found Bonnie Alone, Stuck In A Barn With No Food Or Water. He Was 7 Weeks Old
#47 I Found This Little One Shivering And Alone Behind Our House A Few Months Ago. We Took Her In, Treated Her, And Cared For Her. Here She Is Now
#48 Before And After, I Found Him In A Parking Lot And Brought Him Home With Me. Now He’s Sleeping A Lot More Comfortably
#49 Geralt’s Before And After I Adopted Him
#50 Before And After. It’s Been One Month Now Since We Caught Him. He Was Running Around My Dad’s Place, And He Caught Him
