Some Of The Most Incredible Chest Tattoo Ideas If You’re All In For Some Ink

Our necks have necklaces, ears have earrings, wrists have bracelets, and fingers have rings. Yet, chests… well, they have chest hair which isn’t that impressive at all when you think about it. Okay, ladies usually don’t have hair on their chests but that’s not what we are talking about here. Some people, though, have found the perfect way to go about the bleakness of their chests and adorned them with incredible tattoo artworks.

We here at Bored Panda decided to round up all of those amazing chest pieces into one place so you could browse through our vast gallery and pick your favorite chest tattoo ideas hassle-free. From subtle etch-like extinct animals to devilishly real inferno depictions, you’re sure to find one to your liking.

Now, scroll down below and check out these unique tattoos that we’ve found. Be sure to tell us what you think and upvote the tattoo designs that you liked the most!

To create a more cohesive look, consider adding collarbone tattoos that seamlessly extend from your chest piece.

#1 Crane Chest Tattoo

Some Of The Most Incredible Chest Tattoo Ideas If You&#8217;re All In For Some Ink

Image source: carola_deutsch

#2 Realistic Chest Piece

Some Of The Most Incredible Chest Tattoo Ideas If You&#8217;re All In For Some Ink

Image source:  benthomasart

#3 Forest Fire Chest Tattoo – Necessary For Growth

Some Of The Most Incredible Chest Tattoo Ideas If You&#8217;re All In For Some Ink

Image source: freeorgy

#4 For The Toughest Person I’ve Ever Met In My Life – My Future Husband

Some Of The Most Incredible Chest Tattoo Ideas If You&#8217;re All In For Some Ink

Image source: ineepine

#5 Walking The T-Rex

Some Of The Most Incredible Chest Tattoo Ideas If You&#8217;re All In For Some Ink

Image source: svenrayen

#6 Amazing Chest Tattoo Idea

Some Of The Most Incredible Chest Tattoo Ideas If You&#8217;re All In For Some Ink

Image source: ineepine

#7 Little Sparrow

Some Of The Most Incredible Chest Tattoo Ideas If You&#8217;re All In For Some Ink

Image source: locomotivetattoo

#8 Fox Chest Piece

Some Of The Most Incredible Chest Tattoo Ideas If You&#8217;re All In For Some Ink

Image source: frankcarrilho

#9 Skeletal Raven Flying In Front Of A Redwood Tree, With Sun, Solar System, And Earth Geometry

Some Of The Most Incredible Chest Tattoo Ideas If You&#8217;re All In For Some Ink

Image source: freeorgy

#10 Owl Chest Piece

Some Of The Most Incredible Chest Tattoo Ideas If You&#8217;re All In For Some Ink

Image source: alisa_tesla_art

#11 Unicorns Really Do Exist

Some Of The Most Incredible Chest Tattoo Ideas If You&#8217;re All In For Some Ink

Image source: ineepine

#12 Really Cool Chest Tattoo

Some Of The Most Incredible Chest Tattoo Ideas If You&#8217;re All In For Some Ink

Image source: adamhawkestattoo

#13 Triple Layer Torso Project

Some Of The Most Incredible Chest Tattoo Ideas If You&#8217;re All In For Some Ink

Image source: desthex_tattoos

#14 Shoulder And Chest Patterns

Some Of The Most Incredible Chest Tattoo Ideas If You&#8217;re All In For Some Ink

Image source: bodychalk

#15 Apollo vs. Caesar

Some Of The Most Incredible Chest Tattoo Ideas If You&#8217;re All In For Some Ink

Image source: lescrowtattoo

#16 Amazing Tattoo Design

Some Of The Most Incredible Chest Tattoo Ideas If You&#8217;re All In For Some Ink

Image source: ineepine

#17 Part One Of This Chest Tattoo

Some Of The Most Incredible Chest Tattoo Ideas If You&#8217;re All In For Some Ink

Image source: kasia.kot.tattoo

#18 Blind Deer Chest Tattoo

Some Of The Most Incredible Chest Tattoo Ideas If You&#8217;re All In For Some Ink

Image source: lescrowtattoo

#19 Tiger Skull With Horns And Filigree Drawn Freehand

Some Of The Most Incredible Chest Tattoo Ideas If You&#8217;re All In For Some Ink

Image source: ruthlessantoothless

#20 Both Simple And Impressive Tattoo Design

Some Of The Most Incredible Chest Tattoo Ideas If You&#8217;re All In For Some Ink

Image source: svenrayen

#21 Amazing Chest Tattoo Artwork

Some Of The Most Incredible Chest Tattoo Ideas If You&#8217;re All In For Some Ink

Image source: frankcarrilho

#22 Amazing Artwork On Chest

Some Of The Most Incredible Chest Tattoo Ideas If You&#8217;re All In For Some Ink

Image source: benthomasart

#23 Abstract But Very Cool Chest Tattoo

Some Of The Most Incredible Chest Tattoo Ideas If You&#8217;re All In For Some Ink

Image source: ineepine

#24 Progress On This Chest Piece

Some Of The Most Incredible Chest Tattoo Ideas If You&#8217;re All In For Some Ink

Image source: turan.art

#25 End Result For This Chest Piece

Some Of The Most Incredible Chest Tattoo Ideas If You&#8217;re All In For Some Ink

Image source: kistunek

#26 The Horned Whale, Driven Mad By The Light Of The Black Moon, Carrying Fjords On Its Back, Belly Full Of Gold

Some Of The Most Incredible Chest Tattoo Ideas If You&#8217;re All In For Some Ink

Image source: freeorgy

#27 For The World, You’re Just Anybody. But For Somebody You Are The World

Some Of The Most Incredible Chest Tattoo Ideas If You&#8217;re All In For Some Ink

Image source: carola_deutsch

#28 16 Hours On This Chest Tattoo

Some Of The Most Incredible Chest Tattoo Ideas If You&#8217;re All In For Some Ink

Image source: paulberkeytattoo

#29 Heart Chest Piece

Some Of The Most Incredible Chest Tattoo Ideas If You&#8217;re All In For Some Ink

Image source: thunderhandtattoo

#30 Detailed Chest Piece

Some Of The Most Incredible Chest Tattoo Ideas If You&#8217;re All In For Some Ink

Image source: freeorgy

#31 The Seven Golden Retrievers

Some Of The Most Incredible Chest Tattoo Ideas If You&#8217;re All In For Some Ink

Image source: freeorgy

#32 Fun Chest Piece I Did Today

Some Of The Most Incredible Chest Tattoo Ideas If You&#8217;re All In For Some Ink

Image source: jesse_rix

#33 Ram Skull Chest Tattoo

Some Of The Most Incredible Chest Tattoo Ideas If You&#8217;re All In For Some Ink

Image source: inne_tattoo

#34 Kerberos Chest Tattoo

Some Of The Most Incredible Chest Tattoo Ideas If You&#8217;re All In For Some Ink

Image source: nero_tattooer

#35 An Aru Flying Fox That Has Not Been Seen Since The 19th Century, Flying Through Mystical Cosmos

Some Of The Most Incredible Chest Tattoo Ideas If You&#8217;re All In For Some Ink

Image source: freeorgy

#36 Incredible Chest Tattoo Design

Some Of The Most Incredible Chest Tattoo Ideas If You&#8217;re All In For Some Ink

Image source: frankcarrilho

#37 Heart Sketch

Some Of The Most Incredible Chest Tattoo Ideas If You&#8217;re All In For Some Ink

Image source: max.neko

#38 Healed Snake Chest Tattoo

Some Of The Most Incredible Chest Tattoo Ideas If You&#8217;re All In For Some Ink

Image source: johncacic_

#39 Mr. Frog Chest Piece

Some Of The Most Incredible Chest Tattoo Ideas If You&#8217;re All In For Some Ink

Image source: batmo_tattooing

#40 Space Panda Chest Tattoo

Some Of The Most Incredible Chest Tattoo Ideas If You&#8217;re All In For Some Ink

Image source: carola_deutsch

#41 Abstract Chest Tattoo

Some Of The Most Incredible Chest Tattoo Ideas If You&#8217;re All In For Some Ink

Image source: dr.typek

#42 Amazing Chest Tattoo Design

Some Of The Most Incredible Chest Tattoo Ideas If You&#8217;re All In For Some Ink

Image source: andy.duarte.art

#43 Three-Eyed Raven Chest Tatoo

Some Of The Most Incredible Chest Tattoo Ideas If You&#8217;re All In For Some Ink

Image source: elisa_devihate

#44 Owl Tattoo In Process

Some Of The Most Incredible Chest Tattoo Ideas If You&#8217;re All In For Some Ink

Image source: protattooanadyr

#45 Life And Death With A Beating Heart

Some Of The Most Incredible Chest Tattoo Ideas If You&#8217;re All In For Some Ink

Image source: russellxwinter

#46 Heart Of A Chef Done In 2 Hours

Some Of The Most Incredible Chest Tattoo Ideas If You&#8217;re All In For Some Ink

Image source: nero_tattooer

#47 Almost Like The Madmen Opening Sequence

Some Of The Most Incredible Chest Tattoo Ideas If You&#8217;re All In For Some Ink

Image source: svenrayen

#48 Unique Chest Tattoo Idea

Some Of The Most Incredible Chest Tattoo Ideas If You&#8217;re All In For Some Ink

Image source: christ_mic

#49 Chest Tattoo From Hell

Some Of The Most Incredible Chest Tattoo Ideas If You&#8217;re All In For Some Ink

Image source: shchogolev_tattoo

