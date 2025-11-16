“The State Of Selling”: 50 Of The Craziest Ads People Spotted On Online Marketplaces And Shared With Others

by

Few things bring as much joy as finding a real treasure buried deep in open-air and online markets. I am not talking real gold, of course. Sometimes something simple like a nice lava lamp can give you a joyful boost for the rest of the week.

At the same time, online markets are notorious for the amount of questionable things put on sale every hour. They range from funny to weird, from creepy to stomach-churning, but pics speak better than words.

The Twitter page “The State Of Selling” has quite a collection of such instances. Created in 2018, it’s home to 72.6K followers who come in for a daily dose of entertainment. After you’re done, scroll down for more crazy marketplace ads and things sold on there in our previous features here, here and here.

To find out more about shopping on online marketplaces, scroll down for our interview with Sean Fowlow, a professional thrift hunter and seller, as well as the creator of “Ridiculous Thrifter.

#1 This… Is Something. Well Worth The Read

Image source: StateOfSelling

#2 Stop It Hahahah

“The State Of Selling”: 50 Of The Craziest Ads People Spotted On Online Marketplaces And Shared With Others

Image source: StateOfSelling

#3 Morning Depop Fun For You

“The State Of Selling”: 50 Of The Craziest Ads People Spotted On Online Marketplaces And Shared With Others

Image source: StateOfSelling

#4 Makes Perfect Sense

“The State Of Selling”: 50 Of The Craziest Ads People Spotted On Online Marketplaces And Shared With Others

Image source: StateOfSelling

#5 Incredible Interaction

“The State Of Selling”: 50 Of The Craziest Ads People Spotted On Online Marketplaces And Shared With Others

Image source: StateOfSelling

#6 “No Pets”

“The State Of Selling”: 50 Of The Craziest Ads People Spotted On Online Marketplaces And Shared With Others

Image source: StateOfSelling

#7 Multitasking Has It’s Downfalls

“The State Of Selling”: 50 Of The Craziest Ads People Spotted On Online Marketplaces And Shared With Others

Image source: StateOfSelling

#8 Good Used Jeans

“The State Of Selling”: 50 Of The Craziest Ads People Spotted On Online Marketplaces And Shared With Others

Image source: StateOfSelling

#9 I Know Where I’m Getting My Cacks From

“The State Of Selling”: 50 Of The Craziest Ads People Spotted On Online Marketplaces And Shared With Others

Image source: StateOfSelling

#10 Absolute State Of This Man

“The State Of Selling”: 50 Of The Craziest Ads People Spotted On Online Marketplaces And Shared With Others

Image source: StateOfSelling

#11 Poor Guy

“The State Of Selling”: 50 Of The Craziest Ads People Spotted On Online Marketplaces And Shared With Others

Image source: StateOfSelling

#12 Lol

“The State Of Selling”: 50 Of The Craziest Ads People Spotted On Online Marketplaces And Shared With Others

Image source: StateOfSelling

#13 Damn, Depop Is Getting Deep

“The State Of Selling”: 50 Of The Craziest Ads People Spotted On Online Marketplaces And Shared With Others

Image source: StateOfSelling

#14 Unreal On Depop

“The State Of Selling”: 50 Of The Craziest Ads People Spotted On Online Marketplaces And Shared With Others

Image source: StateOfSelling

#15 Worth Every Penny

“The State Of Selling”: 50 Of The Craziest Ads People Spotted On Online Marketplaces And Shared With Others

Image source: StateOfSelling

#16 Please Let Me Move In With You

“The State Of Selling”: 50 Of The Craziest Ads People Spotted On Online Marketplaces And Shared With Others

Image source: StateOfSelling

#17 Ideal For A Fat Bastard

“The State Of Selling”: 50 Of The Craziest Ads People Spotted On Online Marketplaces And Shared With Others

Image source: StateOfSelling

#18 “My Nan Didn’t Die So We Are Selling The Coffin”

“The State Of Selling”: 50 Of The Craziest Ads People Spotted On Online Marketplaces And Shared With Others

Image source: StateOfSelling

#19 Vacuum Cleaner Cover

“The State Of Selling”: 50 Of The Craziest Ads People Spotted On Online Marketplaces And Shared With Others

Image source: StateOfSelling

#20 John Lennon Sequinned Cushion

“The State Of Selling”: 50 Of The Craziest Ads People Spotted On Online Marketplaces And Shared With Others

Image source: StateOfSelling

#21 So 1 Sausage Tall And Half A One Wide?

“The State Of Selling”: 50 Of The Craziest Ads People Spotted On Online Marketplaces And Shared With Others

Image source: StateOfSelling

#22 Anyone Need A Trim?

“The State Of Selling”: 50 Of The Craziest Ads People Spotted On Online Marketplaces And Shared With Others

Image source: StateOfSelling

#23 Honesty Is The Best Policy

“The State Of Selling”: 50 Of The Craziest Ads People Spotted On Online Marketplaces And Shared With Others

Image source: StateOfSelling

#24 Order Your Super Efficient, Super Stylish And Super Comfortable Facemask Now Girlies

“The State Of Selling”: 50 Of The Craziest Ads People Spotted On Online Marketplaces And Shared With Others

Image source: StateOfSelling

#25 Metal Arrow Head

“The State Of Selling”: 50 Of The Craziest Ads People Spotted On Online Marketplaces And Shared With Others

Image source: StateOfSelling

#26 Bang Out Of Order That Caroline

“The State Of Selling”: 50 Of The Craziest Ads People Spotted On Online Marketplaces And Shared With Others

Image source: StateOfSelling

#27 This Is The Creepiest S**t I’ve Ever Seen

“The State Of Selling”: 50 Of The Craziest Ads People Spotted On Online Marketplaces And Shared With Others

Image source: StateOfSelling

#28 Glass Table For Sale

“The State Of Selling”: 50 Of The Craziest Ads People Spotted On Online Marketplaces And Shared With Others

Image source: StateOfSelling

#29 Who Gives A F**k, Am I Right?

“The State Of Selling”: 50 Of The Craziest Ads People Spotted On Online Marketplaces And Shared With Others

Image source: StateOfSelling

#30 Easy Mistake To Make

“The State Of Selling”: 50 Of The Craziest Ads People Spotted On Online Marketplaces And Shared With Others

Image source: StateOfSelling

#31 It Thinks It’s Better Than You

“The State Of Selling”: 50 Of The Craziest Ads People Spotted On Online Marketplaces And Shared With Others

Image source: StateOfSelling

#32 I Have Never Wanked In This Caravan

“The State Of Selling”: 50 Of The Craziest Ads People Spotted On Online Marketplaces And Shared With Others

Image source: StateOfSelling

#33 Why The F**k Has She Got A Brown Bag On Her Head

“The State Of Selling”: 50 Of The Craziest Ads People Spotted On Online Marketplaces And Shared With Others

Image source: StateOfSelling

#34 Anybody Need A House?

“The State Of Selling”: 50 Of The Craziest Ads People Spotted On Online Marketplaces And Shared With Others

Image source: StateOfSelling

#35 F**king Hell Sarah

“The State Of Selling”: 50 Of The Craziest Ads People Spotted On Online Marketplaces And Shared With Others

Image source: StateOfSelling

#36 Jason Stathom Cheeter

“The State Of Selling”: 50 Of The Craziest Ads People Spotted On Online Marketplaces And Shared With Others

Image source: StateOfSelling

#37 Great For Banter With The Lads

“The State Of Selling”: 50 Of The Craziest Ads People Spotted On Online Marketplaces And Shared With Others

Image source: StateOfSelling

#38 Free To Collect Brick Wall

“The State Of Selling”: 50 Of The Craziest Ads People Spotted On Online Marketplaces And Shared With Others

Image source: StateOfSelling

#39 They Look So Happy Together

“The State Of Selling”: 50 Of The Craziest Ads People Spotted On Online Marketplaces And Shared With Others

Image source: StateOfSelling

#40 Great Value For Money

“The State Of Selling”: 50 Of The Craziest Ads People Spotted On Online Marketplaces And Shared With Others

Image source: StateOfSelling

#41 She Can’t Keep Her Legs Closed, So Here We Are

“The State Of Selling”: 50 Of The Craziest Ads People Spotted On Online Marketplaces And Shared With Others

Image source: StateOfSelling

#42 Pop Them In The Fridge

“The State Of Selling”: 50 Of The Craziest Ads People Spotted On Online Marketplaces And Shared With Others

Image source: StateOfSelling

#43 I Wonder What Gavin Did

“The State Of Selling”: 50 Of The Craziest Ads People Spotted On Online Marketplaces And Shared With Others

Image source: StateOfSelling

#44 How F**king Pointless

“The State Of Selling”: 50 Of The Craziest Ads People Spotted On Online Marketplaces And Shared With Others

Image source: StateOfSelling

#45 Anyone Wanna Lend Me $220??

“The State Of Selling”: 50 Of The Craziest Ads People Spotted On Online Marketplaces And Shared With Others

Image source: StateOfSelling

#46 Just What I Needed

“The State Of Selling”: 50 Of The Craziest Ads People Spotted On Online Marketplaces And Shared With Others

Image source: StateOfSelling

#47 “Never Has Any Use For It Yet”

“The State Of Selling”: 50 Of The Craziest Ads People Spotted On Online Marketplaces And Shared With Others

Image source: StateOfSelling

#48 Pepsi For £60

“The State Of Selling”: 50 Of The Craziest Ads People Spotted On Online Marketplaces And Shared With Others

Image source: StateOfSelling

#49 John Lennon Clock

“The State Of Selling”: 50 Of The Craziest Ads People Spotted On Online Marketplaces And Shared With Others

Image source: StateOfSelling

#50 “Woshing Masheen”

“The State Of Selling”: 50 Of The Craziest Ads People Spotted On Online Marketplaces And Shared With Others

Image source: StateOfSelling

