“The State Of Selling”: 50 Of The Craziest Ads People Spotted On Online Marketplaces And Shared With Others

Few things bring as much joy as finding a real treasure buried deep in open-air and online markets. I am not talking real gold, of course. Sometimes something simple like a nice lava lamp can give you a joyful boost for the rest of the week.
At the same time, online markets are notorious for the amount of questionable things put on sale every hour. They range from funny to weird, from creepy to stomach-churning, but pics speak better than words.
The Twitter page “The State Of Selling” has quite a collection of such instances. Created in 2018, it’s home to 72.6K followers who come in for a daily dose of entertainment. After you’re done, scroll down for more crazy marketplace ads and things sold on there in our previous features here, here and here.
To find out more about shopping on online marketplaces, scroll down for our interview with Sean Fowlow, a professional thrift hunter and seller, as well as the creator of “Ridiculous Thrifter.“
#1 This… Is Something. Well Worth The Read
Image source: StateOfSelling
#2 Stop It Hahahah
Image source: StateOfSelling
#3 Morning Depop Fun For You
Image source: StateOfSelling
#4 Makes Perfect Sense
Image source: StateOfSelling
#5 Incredible Interaction
Image source: StateOfSelling
#6 “No Pets”
Image source: StateOfSelling
#7 Multitasking Has It’s Downfalls
Image source: StateOfSelling
#8 Good Used Jeans
Image source: StateOfSelling
#9 I Know Where I’m Getting My Cacks From
Image source: StateOfSelling
#10 Absolute State Of This Man
Image source: StateOfSelling
#11 Poor Guy
Image source: StateOfSelling
#12 Lol
Image source: StateOfSelling
#13 Damn, Depop Is Getting Deep
Image source: StateOfSelling
#14 Unreal On Depop
Image source: StateOfSelling
#15 Worth Every Penny
Image source: StateOfSelling
#16 Please Let Me Move In With You
Image source: StateOfSelling
#17 Ideal For A Fat Bastard
Image source: StateOfSelling
#18 “My Nan Didn’t Die So We Are Selling The Coffin”
Image source: StateOfSelling
#19 Vacuum Cleaner Cover
Image source: StateOfSelling
#20 John Lennon Sequinned Cushion
Image source: StateOfSelling
#21 So 1 Sausage Tall And Half A One Wide?
Image source: StateOfSelling
#22 Anyone Need A Trim?
Image source: StateOfSelling
#23 Honesty Is The Best Policy
Image source: StateOfSelling
#24 Order Your Super Efficient, Super Stylish And Super Comfortable Facemask Now Girlies
Image source: StateOfSelling
#25 Metal Arrow Head
Image source: StateOfSelling
#26 Bang Out Of Order That Caroline
Image source: StateOfSelling
#27 This Is The Creepiest S**t I’ve Ever Seen
Image source: StateOfSelling
#28 Glass Table For Sale
Image source: StateOfSelling
#29 Who Gives A F**k, Am I Right?
Image source: StateOfSelling
#30 Easy Mistake To Make
Image source: StateOfSelling
#31 It Thinks It’s Better Than You
Image source: StateOfSelling
#32 I Have Never Wanked In This Caravan
Image source: StateOfSelling
#33 Why The F**k Has She Got A Brown Bag On Her Head
Image source: StateOfSelling
#34 Anybody Need A House?
Image source: StateOfSelling
#35 F**king Hell Sarah
Image source: StateOfSelling
#36 Jason Stathom Cheeter
Image source: StateOfSelling
#37 Great For Banter With The Lads
Image source: StateOfSelling
#38 Free To Collect Brick Wall
Image source: StateOfSelling
#39 They Look So Happy Together
Image source: StateOfSelling
#40 Great Value For Money
Image source: StateOfSelling
#41 She Can’t Keep Her Legs Closed, So Here We Are
Image source: StateOfSelling
#42 Pop Them In The Fridge
Image source: StateOfSelling
#43 I Wonder What Gavin Did
Image source: StateOfSelling
#44 How F**king Pointless
Image source: StateOfSelling
#45 Anyone Wanna Lend Me $220??
Image source: StateOfSelling
#46 Just What I Needed
Image source: StateOfSelling
#47 “Never Has Any Use For It Yet”
Image source: StateOfSelling
#48 Pepsi For £60
Image source: StateOfSelling
#49 John Lennon Clock
Image source: StateOfSelling
#50 “Woshing Masheen”
Image source: StateOfSelling
Follow Us