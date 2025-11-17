Hey Pandas, When Did You Realize They Were The One? (Closed)

I just had a breakup, so I wanted to read some fluff from relationships that actually worked out. Its the single life, tbh.
#1
Well, i was having a very awful day at work and i had messaged him about it on my break… he drove 30minutes to bring me a mocha from Starbucks which said ‘you’re kind, you’re resilient you’re beautiful. Today is just a day, tomorrow will be better.’
… nah it wasn’t just another day it was the day that it clicked.
When I got out to my car a couple hours later, he had even scraped it off earlier, so it only had a light dusting of snow– just doing what he could to make the rest of the day better.
#2
We’d been dating about 3 weeks, I just called her for a chat as I was chilling out before I had to head out to a meeting.
I asked her what she was doing and it turned out she was listening to one of my favourite albums while reading the same book that I was reading at the time. I thought then that she was a keeper, but I knew she was the one just 2 weeks later…
I fell really ill, really quickly. I was taken to hospital and after (a quite frankly abusive amount of) my blood was taken for testing, I was placed in a haz-mat level quarantine.
She called out of work and spent 2 weeks sitting outside my sealed chamber, talking to me through an intercom. She read to me, communicated with my family (that she hadn’t even met) back home, and even convinced the doctors to sneak me in a few chocolate milkshakes. She slept in a chair, next to my door and basically kept me going.
Then, when I got out of hospital, she bought me PS3 (it had only just come out) to make me feel better.
Damn right I designed a custom engagement ring and proposed her as quickly as I could! She got me chocolate milkshakes!
#3
It’s more of a crush but I knew I liked her when she tried to calm me down in chemistry class because I was afraid that the Bunsen burner would burn me
#4
still haven’t found them. probably never will. but hey, at least i have pizza 🍕
#5
When Conor MacLeod cut the head off The Kurgan.
#6
I knew he was the one for me when he said that he couldn’t stop thinking about me and my smile, he said that my smile was so special. I really want to marry him in the future.
#7
When I felt all mushy inside my body and whenever I saw him it was fireworks. He felt the same. We were married 12 weeks after we met
#8
I’d had crushes before, but I always felt nervous and awkward around them. Eventually, I realized that I loved my best friend (who I’m now dating) in a way that let me feel comfortable to be myself. Basically, they helped me realize the difference between crushes and love.
#9
For context: 1980s, the punk rock years…
Having a heated drunken argument with a nazi skinhead out side a pub when the girl I liked, who I’d spent the evening drinking with, joined in…. The skinhead pushed her and told her to” F*ck off, you sl*t!”… She dropped him with one punch to the side of his head…. I knew it was love!! LOL
#10
So we’d been dating for only about a week. I didn’t feel any butterflies or any of those typical romantic feelings but things between us felt very comfortable and natural. Anyway, we were riding the subway home and when she said goodbye and got off at her stop, I felt this pang like (and this sounds cliché) a part of me was missing when she said wasn’t there. That was 5 and a half years ago. Still feel the same way.
#11
When The Oracle said that he wasn’t…just kidding. I knew that she was the one when we were working in a call center together. I was in the Tech support pool and she was in the new training section. I caught one look at her wearing her Bauhaus shirt and she caught my eye and I quickly ducked back into my cubicle like a scared meerkat and I heard her laugh. Afterwards I started chatting with her in the smoking area (don’t judge me!) and even started to rearrange my breaks to coincide with hers – yeah, technically that’s stalking, but she was The One, so I figured what’s the harm, right?
#12
First date. I was 20 and casually dating around, then I met this guy. He took me to dinner, walked me to my door, kissed me on the cheek, and said goodnight. That’s it. We spent the whole date just chatting comfortably. He didn’t try anything, was just so sweet, funny without trying, and totally respectful. All casual dating stopped there and we’ve been together almost 20 years, married 16. He’s just so genuine people can’t help but like him. I don’t know how I got so lucky.
#13
I was already falling in love, but I knew he was the one when he first introduced me to his 3 year old daughter. I watched them through my apartment window walking up the stairs and just seeing how he was helping her with each step made me smile, and then seeing him being so sweet with her made my heart melt. We went swimming and we had so much fun! It made me feel like part of his family…and now I am! We got married 2 years later and have been married now almost 7 years!
Fun fact~ we dated for 4 months when we were freshman in HS in 1995 and reunited 20 years later in 2015 when I came across his FB profile and decided to say hello…you never know what life has in store for you! ❤️
Follow Us