Is Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse Secretly Part Of The MCU?

Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse has certainly made an impact at the box office since release. The movie has earned high praise for its animation, story, and acting. The Spiderman character is one of the most popular superhero characters and the 2018 Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse introduced the concept of the Spider-Verse to fans of the character while the 2021 Spider-Man: No Way Home further explored the possibilities of Spider-Man from different dimensions working together.
With the recent release of Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse and the MCU’s exploration of the multiverse, the question of if the Spider-Verse is part of the MCU is one that is on a lot of minds. The fact that there is the exploration of multiversal travel and viewers come across versions of the same character may suggest that there is a connection between the Spider-Verse and the MCU, where the former could secretly be a part of the latter.
Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse Explores All the Multiverse Including the MCU
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse features the return of Miles Morales, the Brooklyn teenager who becomes Spider-Man in his own universe. In Into the Spoder-Verse, Miles’ universe is visited by other Spider-people from other universes. However, this time around, Miles is going into other dimensions as he explores the multiverse. During his travels, he ends up at what can only be defined as the headquarters for all Spider-people where he comes across many of his own kind.
Some of the people that Miles Morales runs into at Spider-Verse HQ are characters from other Spider-Man films. One character in particular is played by Childish Gambino who in this film is his universe’s version of The Prowler. In Spider-man: Homecoming, Gambino plays a character called Aaron who also goes by The Prowler. In Homecoming, this Prowler does not go ahead to buy the weapons but the fact that the same actor appears in both films with the same name makes it hard to argue against a secret connection between Across the Spider-Verse and the MCU. Miguel O’Hara, the Spider-Man in charge of Spider-people HQ, also makes reference to the events of Spider-man: Homecoming with Dr Strange’s tampering of the multiverse with Tom Holland’s Peter Parker.
All the Spider-Men You Love Are in Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse
Across the Spider-Verse was able to bring together all the Spider-people that we know and love, a few of the characters in the story that you might already be familiar with are Peter Parker, Gwen Stacy, Spider-Punk, and Spiderwoman. In more shocking cameo appearances we have clips showing Tobey Maguire’s and Andrew Garfield’s Spider-men while they mourn the deaths of people close to them in events that are described as Canon in the film.
Across the Spider-Verse connects all the experiences of these Spider-people and explains the events of many years of movies, TV shows, and comics. It is an epic adventure that features variants of one of the most beloved superheroes. Presenting new versions of the character that viewers did not even know existed, all with great action sequences and some of the best animation that the world has ever seen. Its inclusion of characters from the MCU and its reference to events in that universe proves that there is a tiny connection between Spider-Verse and the MCU.