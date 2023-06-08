Who Is Miguel O’Hara From Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse?

From Easter Eggs to cameos and crossovers, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse packs many exciting moments, including a mind-blowing Spider-Society led by Miguel O’Hara, aka Spider-Man 2099. The superhero character of Marvel Comics made his cinematic debut in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (2018). This laid the foundation for his feature as a main character in Across the Spider-Verse. Spider-Man 2099’s strife with Miles Morales’ Spider-Man is at the heart of Across the Spider-Verse’s plot, as much as it sets an explosive tune for the third film, Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse.
With a March 2024 release date, Beyond the Spider-Verse will tie up loose ends and complete Across the Spider-Verse’s story. Until that is done, some details about Spider-Man 2099 in the animated spider-verse films remain uncertain, especially when compared to the character’s Marvel Comics equivalent. Regardless, the third film promises to be a delight as it is expected to draw plot points together, explain and resolve unanswered questions for a coherent and wholesome end. Pending the release of Beyond the Spider-Verse, the following are facts to know about the Miguel O’Hara character.
Who Plays Miguel O’Hara in Across the Spider-Verse?
Spider-Man 2099 is a futuristic re-imagining of the Spider-Man created by Stan Lee and Steve Ditko. This Spider-Man came into existence in 1992; when Peter David and Rick Leonardi created him for the Marvel 2099 comic book line, which typically presents a futuristic take on pre-existing characters. Miguel O’Hara made his cinematic debut in the first movie of the animated Spider-Verse films. He appears in the post-credits scene of Into the Spider-Verse where he gets into an argument with Earth-67’s Spider-Man. This was after he tested a watch built for traveling to different dimensions and landed on Earth-67.
Spider-Man 2099’s real identity is Miguel O’Hara, a learned geneticist of Irish-Mexican ancestry. Born in a futuristic New York City called Nueva York, O’Hara grows up and commits himself to a quest that revolves around recreating the superhuman abilities of the original Spider-Man. In an attempt to free himself from an addictive drug known as Rapture, his genetic code was altered, and he obtained a 50% spider DNA which gave him superhuman spider powers and abilities. American actor Oscar Isaac voiced the character in Into the Spider-Verse and Across the Spider-Verse.
What Are the Major Differences Between Miguel O’Hara in the Spider-Verse & Marvel Comics?
Several unexplained mysteries surround Miguel O’Hara in Across the Spider-Verse. As such, it’s probably early to decide if the character is wholly faithful to his comic book counterpart. While the character only briefly appeared in the first film, Across the Spider-Verse gave him a backstory. But then, the depiction of his attempt to forge a life in another reality is alien to the comics.
More so, the film’s version of Spider-Man 2099 uses high-tech webs, contrary to the organic webs of the character in comic books. Regardless, some elements about Miguel O’Hara in the film are true in Marvel Comics. His fangs, claws, and red eyes, for instance, are as delineated in the books. Also, the substance he injects himself, albeit unexplained, is possibly alluding to the origin of his spider abilities, which is connected to his addiction to Rapture. By and large, Beyond the Spider-Verse will presumably offer a better understanding of the character’s similarities and differences in the animated Spider-Verse films and the comic books.