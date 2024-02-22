Are We Getting Special Ops: Lioness Season 2? 

Special Ops: Lioness is a military TV drama starring Zoe Saldana, Nicole Kidman, Morgan Freeman, and Laysla De Oliviera as Cruz who is a former marine the CIA recruits on an undercover mission to kill an oil tycoon funding terrorist activities. While the story reads like it’s been told several times, Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan sprinkles his magic again with this TV Show to deliver a thrilling and fast-paced series with themes of marriage, patriotism, parenting, and all the sacrifices that come with being human.
The first season was a success for Paramount+, with a 7.7 IMDB rating and breaking streaming records on its debut, becoming the most-watched global premiere within 24 hours on the platform. With such great numbers and rave reviews from fans who liked the series’s writing, cast, and plot, Special Ops: Lioness is expected to be renewed for a second season. Here is everything you need to know about Sheridan’s Special Ops: Lioness Season 2.
Special Ops: Lioness Season 1 Was Hit Viewers
With an 80% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes, Special Ops: Lioness Season 1 was as enjoyable as fans would expect from a Sheridan series. This spy thriller show followed Cruz as she infiltrated a wealthy family to befriend Aaliyah, the daughter of a terrorist financier. It was a difficult job for Cruz because she had been in an abusive relationship before she found her purpose by joining the military. Now, as a spy on her first undercover job, Cruz falls in love with Aaliyah, who is about to get married. Special Ops: Lioness season 1 finale ends with Cruz killing Aaliyah’s father, after which a gunfight ensues when she tries to escape.
While this is one of the most anxiety-inducing moments of the series, Cruz is successfully extracted by the CIA. Unfortunately, Cruz’s first mission affects her too much, and she ends up quitting the Lioness team. The second season could give fans answers as to what happened to her after this mission or maybe mention in passing where she ended up if the second season is set in another location with a new cast. Other characters in the show were also crucial to her story, so it would be amazing to see where everyone ended up after this vital mission.
When Was Special Ops: Lioness Season 2 Renewed?
No release date is set for Special Ops: Lioness Season 2, as news of its renewal has yet to be confirmed. Saldana spoke to Comic Book about the possibility of a second season, saying, “I’ve heard things here and there. I certainly hope so. We were nervous, especially Nicole [Kidman] and I. We had hope. We were so hopeful that this was gonna find its community”.
What Will Be the Plot of Special Ops: Lioness Season 2?
Insider Daniel Richtman claimed that Special Ops: Lioness will return for a second season but with some significant changes. While details about the second season are still uncertain, the Special Ops: Lioness will be different from the first season and turned into an anthology series following a different cast set in a new environment. This won’t be anything new, considering Sheridan has tons of experience creating these types of shows in the Yellowstone universe.
Special Ops Lioness is rumored to be set in Mexico with a special ops team fighting the Mexican drug cartel. The series could also do away with the Lioness program and focus on another Special Ops team. The series was initially titled Lioness before being changed to add the prefix Special Ops: Lioness. With Sheridan at the helm, this season is bound to be as heart-pounding as the first season. While some of the cast members may make a cameo in the second season, nothing is confirmed as of yet.
The Team Behind the Hit TV Show
Sheridan will return as the creator and showrunner for the second season of Special Ops: Lioness. He is rumored to be joined by Director Paul Cameron for the second season set in Mexico. Cameron was also the cinematographer for Special Ops: Lioness Season 1, having worked on shows like Westworld and movies like Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell no Tales. Other Sheridan TV shows include Tulsa King and Yellowstone and its spinoffs. Here is what you need to know about Special Ops Lioness from the cast to the plot and creators.
Follow Us