Special Ops Lioness is only one of the many hit TV shows that Paramount+ has been churning out lately, with Halo and Yellowstone being critically acclaimed shows pulling in thousands of viewers every episode. In this military series, however, the focus is on an elite team of CIA officers who are willing to risk their lives for the greater good. The main stars of the show are the women who attempt to infiltrate a terrorist network through an undercover mission to kill a dangerous oil tycoon through her daughter.
Laysla De Oliveira plays a rookie operative being trained by the fearsome head of the team, Joe, played by Zoe Saldana, who was fresh off the heels of the successful Avatar 2: Way of Water movie. Although Joe uses questionable methods to get the job done, her heart is in the right place most of the time. Nicole Kidman also stars in this CIA drama as Joe’s supervisor and friend, Kailyn. With a #1 ranking of the best-scripted shows of 2023 on Paramount, it’s no surprise that the second season is already in the works with the most hardworking man in Hollywood, Taylor Sheridan. Before the second season arrives, here is everything you need to know about Special Ops Lioness!
What Is the Plot of Special Ops Lioness?
If the Plot of this CIA thriller seemed too real, that’s because it’s based on a true story about a team of female marines. The story focuses on a rookie marine, Cruz Manuelos, who the CIA recruits to befriend the daughter of a billionaire, Aaliyah to get information about a lethal terrorist organization and eliminate her father . Through its eight episodes, this team has to work together to kill oil tycoon Baseem Youssef who is funding a terrorist organization with his millions.
The Cast of Special Ops Lioness Season 1?
One major reason why Special Ops Lioness was so good was the incredible cast. With Zoe Saldana and Nicole Kidman leading this series, it was hard to look away from this masterpiece. While Zoe is in charge of training and managing her Lioness Engagement Team, she isn’t perfect, and as the season goes by, she reveals that her marriage is on the rocks and she has a strained relationship with her daughter that she needs to fix.
De Oliveira has the task of infiltrating a terrorist home through the daughter of one of the most dangerous men in the world. She has the hardest role to play, and sometimes, it’s hard to know whether her character has gone to the dark side or is still a member of the team. Other big-name stars in this show include Morgan Freeman, Michael Kelly from House of Cards, who plays CIA Deputy Director Bryon Westfield, and Stephanie Nur from 1883, who plays Aaliuaj Amrohi, the billionaire’s daughter who is the key to revealing the truth about her father. Other cast members include Jonah Wharton, James Jordan, Jill Wagner, Austin Hebert, Martin Donovan, and Hannah Love Lainer.
Is there a Season 2 of Special Ops Lioness?
After a thrilling Season 1 finale, it’s hard to know whether characters like Cruz, who’s been through war and almost killed in an undercover mission, will be back for another season. But Special Ops Lioness Season 2 is in the works. With the history of Sheridan’s work, the second season could be something very different from the first season. Special Ops may return as an Anthology series featuring a new cast. It’s hard to say whether the new cast and story will be as well received as Special Ops Lioness Season 1.
Who Made Special Ops Lioness?
Special Ops Lioness was created by Taylor Sheridan, a master of Western dramas working on Paramount’s successful series Yellowstone. Although his signature work is in Western thrillers, he took a stab at spy thrillers and struck gold with Special Ops Lioness, inspired by a real-life CIA program about a young marine. Other projects Sheridan has worked on include Hell or High Water, Those Who Wish Me Dead, Yellowstone spinoffs, Land Man, and Lawmen: Bass Reeves.
Paul Cameron, who is known for his work in Westworld, is the cinematographer for this Paramount series, and he also directs several episodes alongside Anthony Bryne. Bryne’s work can be found in episodes of The Last Kingdom and Peaky Blinders. Executive producers of the show include Jill Wagner, Sheridan, and Saldana. Other producers include John Hillcoat, Ron Burkle, Geyer Kosinski, and David C. Glasser. Here are some interesting facts about Special Ops Lioness’s Taylor Sheridan.
