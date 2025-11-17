105 Space Tattoos For The Astrology Fans To Gawk At

The stars, planets, and the darkness between them all — space tattoos try to capture them in the best possible way. These types of tattoos can either stand on their own or have some details or other types of tattoos, like animals and nature. A space tattoo might be one of the most flexible works of art out there. Thus, you can’t go wrong with a tattoo of the cosmos. You can choose between space tattoo ideas that are either stand-alone or mixed.

With stand-alone space-themed tattoos, the focus is on the things in the cosmos. Star systems, moons orbiting the planets, and the comets that fly across the darkness — the boundaries are limitless (like the universe itself) with these types of tattoos. On the other hand, you might want to have more grounded small space tattoos. Some designs and ideas try to incorporate things we enjoy on Earth. People, dogs, cats, and sea creatures floating around the cosmos. This combination is a perfect way of capturing the beauty of Earth and beyond it. Overall, when it comes to these types of tattoos, you can’t go wrong in any way.

The cosmos might be limitless, but luckily the internet is much smaller. Thus, if you are looking for space tattoo designs to gawk at, we’ve got you covered. The list below has some of the most beautiful and eye-catching tattoos for you to get that much-needed creativity. Upvote the designs that you liked the most. If you have a tattoo of the cosmos of your own, share your own experience in the comments below. On the other hand, if you didn’t find your favorite tattoo here, check out part 2 when you can.

#1 Astronaut Tattoo

Image source: _johnmonteiro

#2 The Beginning Of An Uncertain Future

Image source: ro_tattoo

#3 Space By Zu, Newtattoo Studios, Beijing

Image source: MrHublot_

#4 Space Tattoo

Image source: enni.tattoo

#5 Astronaut Tattoo

Image source: edenbodyartstudios

#6 Space Tattoo

Image source: nicktattooer

#7 Moon Tattoo

Image source: creaturesink

#8 Window Into Space

Image source: xiso_ink

#9 Astronaut On The Thigh! Fun One!

Image source: trey_mann_tattooer

#10 Astronaut Tattoo

Image source: umtatuador

#11 Moon And Butterflies Tattoo

Image source: sergio.kovani

#12 Magic Shop

Image source: muffin_tattoo

#13 Space Tattoos

Image source: tattoowithme

#14 Astronaut In Zero Gravity

Image source: haeo_tattoo

#15 Space Duck Tattoo

Image source: sophieadamson_tattoo

#16 Space, Man. Done By Oscar Zornosa At Rose Gold Tattoo, Smyrna, GA

Image source: GoldieWilson2H67820

#17 Killer Whale And Astronaut

Image source: jent_tattoo

#18 Astronaut Tattoo

Image source: soucy_keven

#19 Solar System Alignment On The Spine

Image source: clara.tattoos

#20 Astronaut Flying In Space With Planets As Balloons

Image source: artbus.tattoo

#21 Venus + Aquarius

Image source: rolypolyc

#22 Such A Lush Addition To An Older Tattoo

Image source: mais_tatts

#23 Space Snail

Image source: sophieadamson_tattoo

#24 Cat Chilling In A Space Moon!

Image source: raerobinsontattoo

#25 Galaxy Tattoo

Image source: dziwne.tattoo

#26 Earth Calling, Pilot To Co-Pilot, All I See Is Pixels

Image source: dm.tatts

#27 Space Husky By Selina C Tattoo1825, Amsterdam, The Netherlands

Image source: Mineralvand

#28 My Cute Little Space Landscape – By Cynthia At Alchemy Hawthorn, Vic Aus

Image source: AirshipPirate

#29 Space Boy By Jer At Elevated Ink, Toronto

Image source: MorboKat

#30 Inspired By My Love Of Space. Waz From Equilattera Studio In Miami, FL

Image source: beerfortommy

#31 Astronaut And Butterfly Tattoo

Image source: shirbarka

#32 Space Tattoos

Image source: inkoutsidethefox

#33 Serotonin And Dopamine

Image source: rootedexistencetattoo

#34 Space Loves Us

Image source: stirb_nicht

#35 Space Whale Tattooo

Image source: vic.ink_

#36 Mini Moon Tattoo

Image source: handitrip

#37 Nothing Like A Dinosaur Chasing Space Strawberries

Image source: felixmadethis

#38 Space Cat Tattoo

Image source: soft.heart.tattoos

#39 Galaxy Bathtub

Image source: tattooist_sigak

#40 Outer Space

Image source: littlebeartattoo.sj

#41 Galaxy Tattoo

Image source: opal.tattoo

#42 Moon Tattoo

Image source: tattooist_giho_

#43 Today Is A Little Bit About Space

Image source: tattoozelenska

#44 Fox Gazing Into The Window Of Space Time By Saul Vargas At Ink Monkey In Venice, California

Image source: thatcatpusheen

#45 Space Girl Done By Jamison Stagaard At Fortified Tattoo In Lompoc, CA

Image source: Set_Zag

#46 My Space Shuttle! Done By Gorge Molina At Blue Panda Tattoo In El Paso, TX

Image source: Non-Quester

#47 Space Cat! By Stephen Monnet – Electric Panther Tattoo, Cabot Ar

Image source: that_swint_guy

#48 My Space Kraken Done By Dan At Rocksteadytattoo In Worthing UK

Image source: Kyle12inch

#49 Astronaut Tattoo

Image source: eyesee.ltd

#50 Astronaut Tattoo

Image source: patricetattoo

#51 Astronaut Tattoo

Image source: inthebottleink

#52 Space Dino

Image source: karisstattoo

#53 Space Tattoo

Image source: viktormonkis

#54 Space Tattoo

Image source: balifinnest

#55 Saturn Tattoo

Image source: sadjackalope

#56 Space Tattoo

Image source: choya_tattoo

#57 Loved Doing This First A Client’s First Tattoo Of Her Cat On A Moon!

Image source: tattoosbylecky

#58 Some Color Moon Phases!

Image source: fodor.ink

#59 Space Pool For Dogs

Image source: bongkee_

#60 My Space Scene, Newtonian Physics Tattoo – By Jeff Ensminger At Resurrection Tattoo – Austin, TX

Image source: llthomps

#61 Space Cat By Chotattooer At Temperance Tattoo In San Francisco

Image source: amazing_rando

#62 Got My New Space Octopus! It’s From Delan At The Ink Underground In Salem Or!

Image source: loop_zero

#63 Space Drummer By Alex Rodway At Chronic Ink In Toronto, Canada

Image source: idiotonic

#64 My Astronaut In Space Tattoo, Done By Sean Peters At Eclectic Tattoo In Lansing, Michigan

Image source: PM_ME_YOUR_WHISKERS

#65 I Love Space And Otters So Asked My Artist To Combine The Two And I Love The Result So Much! (Done At Atg Tattoos In Southampton, UK By Eva)

Image source: elcycim

#66 Stars Finger Tattoos

Image source: bbibbiclub.kr

#67 Space Heart Tattoo

Image source: dalssy.tt

#68 Satellite Tattoo

Image source: john_lyon_tattoos

#69 Planet Tattoo

Image source: joyinkpineda

#70 Space Tattoo

Image source: kimcizmis

#71 Cute Space Tattoo

Image source: inkvisiontoronto

#72 Galaxy Globe Tattoo

Image source: sophieadamson_tattoo

#73 Astronaut Tattoo

Image source: hami_shin

#74 Space Acrobat Gal

Image source: sixteen42studios

#75 Lucid Dream

Image source: housebabytattoo

#76 Finally Got My Space Bowie Arm Piece Done. By Laura At Timeless Tattoo, Glasgow

Image source: ProfessorBlunt

#77 Space Walk, Part Of A Incoming Full Sleeve, Done By Trevor Kope At Momentum Tattoo, Tampa FL

Image source: juangar97

#78 Astro Frog

Image source: nautilus_uk

#79 Stars And Shapes And Colours

Image source: mcccrayon

#80 Astronaut Tattoo

Image source: inkception_tattoo

#81 Rainbow Space Cat

Image source: lauryn.ink

#82 Space Tattoo

Image source: mattforktattoo

#83 Space Lady

Image source: niko.shot.tattooer

#84 Whooshin’ Into Space

Image source: julianeelyislame

#85 Space Dog Chasing Space Cat Work Done By Pain Sadler Of Hardkore Ink Salem, Ohio

Image source: Mancabbage

#86 Space Tattoo

Image source: kelseybarehamtattoos

#87 Space Orca By Silvia At Lucky Black Rabbit, Laverton, Vic Australia

Image source: just_ditti

#88 Space Sleeve, Done By Kristen At Tatt That Studio, Springfield, Mo!

Image source: Milk-Truk

#89 My Space/Geometric Sleeve Done By Cash Scott At Chapter One Tattoo In San Diego, CA

Image source: sentient_bees

#90 The Milky Way Universe

Image source: nieun_tat2

#91 My Healed Space Octopus, Done By Merry Morgan At Northgate Tattoo, Bath

Image source: Bedtaste

#92 My Space Leg By Jon Chatelain At Yellow Rose In Slc, UT

Image source: _Nachooo

#93 Space Sleeve By Saga Anderson At Blue Mountain Tattoo In Cochrane Alberta Canada

Image source: Dhark81

#94 Space Velociraptor Done By Jamison Eckert At Seppeku Tattoo In Bloomingdale, New Jersey

Image source: thienv

#95 Finished My Space Sleeve Last Weekend With Saga Anderson Of Boss Tattoos In Calgary, Alberta, Canada. Love How It Turned Out!

Image source: CanadianSniper35

#96 Space Cat By Shane Watkins, Amillion Tattoo, Austin, Texas

Image source: BionicCatLady5K

#97 Funny Astronaut Tattoo

Image source: landahoytattoos

#98 Space Tattoo

Image source: markgalvan

#99 Space Girl, Done By En In Tokyo Japan In His Own Shop

Image source: asukarei1999

#100 Penrose Triangle With Space Fill, Done By Laura Kennedy At Timeless Tattoo, Glasgow

Image source: stevielinux

#101 My Sci-Fi, Space Sleeve By Blenner Silva At Planet Ink In Kennesaw, GA

Image source: Steeby

#102 I Love My Little Space Buddy! Done By Jettaturas At Body Art & Soul, Ramsey NJ

Image source: anonymooosee

#103 Minimal Space Tattoo

Image source: niedertattoo

#104 Earth Tattoo

Image source: selenetattoo_

#105 Space Tattoo

Image source: iamhuka

