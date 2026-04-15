Mads Peter Iversen Captured 48 Landscape Photos That Feel Like Scenes From A Fantasy Film

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Mads Peter Iversen doesn’t just photograph landscapes; he builds entire moods around them. Based in Denmark, the full-time photographer is drawn to places that already feel larger than life, from Iceland and the Faroe Islands to Norway, Italy, the British Isles, and the quieter corners of his home country. But what makes his work stand out isn’t just the scale of the locations. It’s the way he turns them into something cinematic, whether he’s capturing a mountain reflected in still water, a stormy coastline at golden hour, or a Milky Way sky stretching above an otherwise silent scene.

That cinematic quality makes a lot of sense once you learn more about his background. Iversen’s influences range from fantasy epics and action films to video games and Scandinavian minimalism, and those references seem to echo throughout his photography. Some images feel dramatic and almost otherworldly, while others lean into softness, calm, and atmosphere. He’s just as interested in awe as he is in serenity, and that balance gives his portfolio a striking emotional range.

Scroll down to explore some of his stunning shots, and don’t forget to upvote the ones that transport you somewhere else entirely.

More info: mpiphoto.dk | mpiphoto.dk | youtube.com | Instagram

#1

Location: Trælanipa, Faroe Islands

Mads Peter Iversen Captured 48 Landscape Photos That Feel Like Scenes From A Fantasy Film

Image source: Mads Peter Iversen

Photography is also only part of what he does. Before going full-time in 2016, Iversen studied educational philosophy, worked as a teacher, and spent years coaching gymnastics, all experiences that still shape how he approaches the medium today. Through his website and YouTube channel, he shares breakdowns of composition, light, and editing, treating landscape photography not just as a finished image, but as a full creative process.

#2

Location: Mt. Fuji, Japan

Mads Peter Iversen Captured 48 Landscape Photos That Feel Like Scenes From A Fantasy Film

Image source: Mads Peter Iversen

#3

Location: Tre Cime di Lavaredo, Dolomites, Italy

Mads Peter Iversen Captured 48 Landscape Photos That Feel Like Scenes From A Fantasy Film

Image source: Mads Peter Iversen

#4

Location: Denmark

Mads Peter Iversen Captured 48 Landscape Photos That Feel Like Scenes From A Fantasy Film

Image source: Mads Peter Iversen

#5

Location: Denmark
Description: “A beautiful night under the stars. The main mission was to capture the spring Milky Way and we found this beautiful old mill as a foreground. We actually have a decent amount of these mills standing around in the Danish landscapes.”

Mads Peter Iversen Captured 48 Landscape Photos That Feel Like Scenes From A Fantasy Film

Image source: Mads Peter Iversen

#6

Location: Dolomites, Italy

Mads Peter Iversen Captured 48 Landscape Photos That Feel Like Scenes From A Fantasy Film

Image source: Mads Peter Iversen

#7

Location: Háifoss waterfall, Iceland

Mads Peter Iversen Captured 48 Landscape Photos That Feel Like Scenes From A Fantasy Film

Image source: Mads Peter Iversen

#8

Location: Wadden Sea, Denmark

Mads Peter Iversen Captured 48 Landscape Photos That Feel Like Scenes From A Fantasy Film

Image source: Mads Peter Iversen

#9

Location: Tuscany, Italy

Mads Peter Iversen Captured 48 Landscape Photos That Feel Like Scenes From A Fantasy Film

Image source: Mads Peter Iversen

#10

Location: Lake Bled, Slovenia

Mads Peter Iversen Captured 48 Landscape Photos That Feel Like Scenes From A Fantasy Film

Image source: Mads Peter Iversen

#11

Location: Drangarnir, Faroe Islands

Mads Peter Iversen Captured 48 Landscape Photos That Feel Like Scenes From A Fantasy Film

Image source: Mads Peter Iversen

#12

Location: Reynisdrangar sea stacks, Iceland

Mads Peter Iversen Captured 48 Landscape Photos That Feel Like Scenes From A Fantasy Film

Image source: Mads Peter Iversen

#13

Location: Denmark

Mads Peter Iversen Captured 48 Landscape Photos That Feel Like Scenes From A Fantasy Film

Image source: Mads Peter Iversen

#14

Location: Greenland

Mads Peter Iversen Captured 48 Landscape Photos That Feel Like Scenes From A Fantasy Film

Image source: Mads Peter Iversen

#15

Location: Valensole, France

Mads Peter Iversen Captured 48 Landscape Photos That Feel Like Scenes From A Fantasy Film

Image source: Mads Peter Iversen

#16

Location: Denmark

Mads Peter Iversen Captured 48 Landscape Photos That Feel Like Scenes From A Fantasy Film

Image source: Mads Peter Iversen

#17

Location: Norway

Mads Peter Iversen Captured 48 Landscape Photos That Feel Like Scenes From A Fantasy Film

Image source: Mads Peter Iversen

#18

Location: Denmark

Mads Peter Iversen Captured 48 Landscape Photos That Feel Like Scenes From A Fantasy Film

Image source: Mads Peter Iversen

#19

Location: Slovenia

Mads Peter Iversen Captured 48 Landscape Photos That Feel Like Scenes From A Fantasy Film

Image source: Mads Peter Iversen

#20

Location: Denmark

Mads Peter Iversen Captured 48 Landscape Photos That Feel Like Scenes From A Fantasy Film

Image source: Mads Peter Iversen

#21

Location: Stonehenge, Salisbury Plain, United Kingdom

Mads Peter Iversen Captured 48 Landscape Photos That Feel Like Scenes From A Fantasy Film

Image source: Mads Peter Iversen

#22

Location: Tuscany, Italy

Mads Peter Iversen Captured 48 Landscape Photos That Feel Like Scenes From A Fantasy Film

Image source: Mads Peter Iversen

#23

Location: Podere Belvedere, Tuscany, Italy

Mads Peter Iversen Captured 48 Landscape Photos That Feel Like Scenes From A Fantasy Film

Image source: Mads Peter Iversen

#24

Location: Kalsoy, Faroe Islands

Mads Peter Iversen Captured 48 Landscape Photos That Feel Like Scenes From A Fantasy Film

Image source: Mads Peter Iversen

#25

Location: Stokksnes, Iceland

Mads Peter Iversen Captured 48 Landscape Photos That Feel Like Scenes From A Fantasy Film

Image source: Mads Peter Iversen

#26

Location: Syvårssøerne (Seven-Years Lakes), Denmark

Mads Peter Iversen Captured 48 Landscape Photos That Feel Like Scenes From A Fantasy Film

Image source: Mads Peter Iversen

#27

Location: Denmark

Mads Peter Iversen Captured 48 Landscape Photos That Feel Like Scenes From A Fantasy Film

Image source: Mads Peter Iversen

#28

Location: Kirkjufell, Iceland

Mads Peter Iversen Captured 48 Landscape Photos That Feel Like Scenes From A Fantasy Film

Image source: Mads Peter Iversen

#29

Location: Lake District, United Kingdom

Mads Peter Iversen Captured 48 Landscape Photos That Feel Like Scenes From A Fantasy Film

Image source: Mads Peter Iversen

#30

Location: Drangarnir, Faroe Islands

Mads Peter Iversen Captured 48 Landscape Photos That Feel Like Scenes From A Fantasy Film

Image source: Mads Peter Iversen

#31

Location: Denmark
Description: “When a big 22-degree halo showed on the sky and me and a photo buddy was out scouting the scouting trip turned into a photoshoot. We were in an area with a few small trees spaced out enough to be able to separate them. I got some absolutely EPIC photos!”

Mads Peter Iversen Captured 48 Landscape Photos That Feel Like Scenes From A Fantasy Film

Image source: Mads Peter Iversen

#32

Location: Stockholm, Sweden
Description: “The “bright nights” have been going for some weeks, which means the season of noctilucent clouds, also known as ‘night-shining clouds’ or just short NLC’s has begun. NLC’s form around 80km up in the mesosphere and are the highest clouds we know of. During the summer, because the sun doesn’t go too far below the horizon, the sun lights up these clouds from underneath giving them an ethereal and “unnatural” glow. Furthermore, the clouds can have some absolutely gorgeous structures, which makes them very characteristic.”

Mads Peter Iversen Captured 48 Landscape Photos That Feel Like Scenes From A Fantasy Film

Image source: Mads Peter Iversen

#33

Location: Dolomites, Italy

Mads Peter Iversen Captured 48 Landscape Photos That Feel Like Scenes From A Fantasy Film

Image source: Mads Peter Iversen

#34

Location: Kirkjufell, Iceland

Mads Peter Iversen Captured 48 Landscape Photos That Feel Like Scenes From A Fantasy Film

Image source: Mads Peter Iversen

#35

Location: Stuðlagill Canyon, Iceland

Mads Peter Iversen Captured 48 Landscape Photos That Feel Like Scenes From A Fantasy Film

Image source: Mads Peter Iversen

#36

Location: Greenland

Mads Peter Iversen Captured 48 Landscape Photos That Feel Like Scenes From A Fantasy Film

Image source: Mads Peter Iversen

#37

Location: Denmark

Mads Peter Iversen Captured 48 Landscape Photos That Feel Like Scenes From A Fantasy Film

Image source: Mads Peter Iversen

#38

Location: Northern Jutland, Denmark

Mads Peter Iversen Captured 48 Landscape Photos That Feel Like Scenes From A Fantasy Film

Image source: Mads Peter Iversen

#39

Location: Limfjorden, Denmark

Mads Peter Iversen Captured 48 Landscape Photos That Feel Like Scenes From A Fantasy Film

Image source: Mads Peter Iversen

#40

Location: Denmark

Mads Peter Iversen Captured 48 Landscape Photos That Feel Like Scenes From A Fantasy Film

Image source: Mads Peter Iversen

#41

Location: Kalsoy, Faroe Islands

Mads Peter Iversen Captured 48 Landscape Photos That Feel Like Scenes From A Fantasy Film

Image source: Mads Peter Iversen

#42

Location: Drangarnir sea stacks, Iceland

Mads Peter Iversen Captured 48 Landscape Photos That Feel Like Scenes From A Fantasy Film

Image source: Mads Peter Iversen

#43

Location: Iceland

Mads Peter Iversen Captured 48 Landscape Photos That Feel Like Scenes From A Fantasy Film

Image source: Mads Peter Iversen

#44

Location: Slettestrand, Denmark

Mads Peter Iversen Captured 48 Landscape Photos That Feel Like Scenes From A Fantasy Film

Image source: Mads Peter Iversen

#45

Location: Denmark

Mads Peter Iversen Captured 48 Landscape Photos That Feel Like Scenes From A Fantasy Film

Image source: Mads Peter Iversen

#46

Location: Denmark

Mads Peter Iversen Captured 48 Landscape Photos That Feel Like Scenes From A Fantasy Film

Image source: Mads Peter Iversen

#47

Location: Lake Bled, Slovenia

Mads Peter Iversen Captured 48 Landscape Photos That Feel Like Scenes From A Fantasy Film

Image source: Mads Peter Iversen

#48

Location: Scottish Highlands

Mads Peter Iversen Captured 48 Landscape Photos That Feel Like Scenes From A Fantasy Film

Image source: Mads Peter Iversen

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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