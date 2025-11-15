DesignCrowd Challenged Their Community To Change The Location Of Historic Monuments, Here Are 30 Of The Best Submissions

by

Most of us have seen or at least visited some of the world’s most famous historical monuments. It would probably be hard to find a person who doesn’t know what the Eiffel Tower is, or the Statue of Liberty or Christ the Redeemer. But what if, all of a sudden, these historic monuments changed places? For the most part, it would definitely be… very confusing, but it would also be a very interesting sight!

If you’d just like to see what the designers came up with, then think no further and just scroll down!

More info: designcrowd.com | twitter.com | Facebook

#1

DesignCrowd Challenged Their Community To Change The Location Of Historic Monuments, Here Are 30 Of The Best Submissions

Image source: vmor85

#2

DesignCrowd Challenged Their Community To Change The Location Of Historic Monuments, Here Are 30 Of The Best Submissions

Image source: ddmck

#3

DesignCrowd Challenged Their Community To Change The Location Of Historic Monuments, Here Are 30 Of The Best Submissions

Image source: gersonboy

#4

DesignCrowd Challenged Their Community To Change The Location Of Historic Monuments, Here Are 30 Of The Best Submissions

Image source: treexie

#5

DesignCrowd Challenged Their Community To Change The Location Of Historic Monuments, Here Are 30 Of The Best Submissions

Image source: LiluDallas

#6

DesignCrowd Challenged Their Community To Change The Location Of Historic Monuments, Here Are 30 Of The Best Submissions

Image source: metalwave

#7

DesignCrowd Challenged Their Community To Change The Location Of Historic Monuments, Here Are 30 Of The Best Submissions

Image source: IcyAll

#8

DesignCrowd Challenged Their Community To Change The Location Of Historic Monuments, Here Are 30 Of The Best Submissions

Image source: mzpresto

#9

DesignCrowd Challenged Their Community To Change The Location Of Historic Monuments, Here Are 30 Of The Best Submissions

Image source: h2oscienceguy081

#10

DesignCrowd Challenged Their Community To Change The Location Of Historic Monuments, Here Are 30 Of The Best Submissions

Image source: KingDiamond

#11

DesignCrowd Challenged Their Community To Change The Location Of Historic Monuments, Here Are 30 Of The Best Submissions

Image source: Lukkke

#12

DesignCrowd Challenged Their Community To Change The Location Of Historic Monuments, Here Are 30 Of The Best Submissions

Image source: EUREKA7

#13

DesignCrowd Challenged Their Community To Change The Location Of Historic Monuments, Here Are 30 Of The Best Submissions

Image source: MarcusAurelius

#14

DesignCrowd Challenged Their Community To Change The Location Of Historic Monuments, Here Are 30 Of The Best Submissions

Image source: Mrlococo

#15

DesignCrowd Challenged Their Community To Change The Location Of Historic Monuments, Here Are 30 Of The Best Submissions

Image source: willibarb

#16

DesignCrowd Challenged Their Community To Change The Location Of Historic Monuments, Here Are 30 Of The Best Submissions

Image source: KirkD

#17

DesignCrowd Challenged Their Community To Change The Location Of Historic Monuments, Here Are 30 Of The Best Submissions

Image source: Worth1000 User

#18

DesignCrowd Challenged Their Community To Change The Location Of Historic Monuments, Here Are 30 Of The Best Submissions

Image source: PixelAviator

#19

DesignCrowd Challenged Their Community To Change The Location Of Historic Monuments, Here Are 30 Of The Best Submissions

Image source: shaihalud

#20

DesignCrowd Challenged Their Community To Change The Location Of Historic Monuments, Here Are 30 Of The Best Submissions

Image source: orionnebula

#21

DesignCrowd Challenged Their Community To Change The Location Of Historic Monuments, Here Are 30 Of The Best Submissions

Image source: frank1956

#22

DesignCrowd Challenged Their Community To Change The Location Of Historic Monuments, Here Are 30 Of The Best Submissions

Image source: ET3RNAL

#23

DesignCrowd Challenged Their Community To Change The Location Of Historic Monuments, Here Are 30 Of The Best Submissions

Image source: underworth

#24

DesignCrowd Challenged Their Community To Change The Location Of Historic Monuments, Here Are 30 Of The Best Submissions

Image source: orphico

#25

DesignCrowd Challenged Their Community To Change The Location Of Historic Monuments, Here Are 30 Of The Best Submissions

Image source: pthodor

#26

DesignCrowd Challenged Their Community To Change The Location Of Historic Monuments, Here Are 30 Of The Best Submissions

Image source: Luis30

#27

DesignCrowd Challenged Their Community To Change The Location Of Historic Monuments, Here Are 30 Of The Best Submissions

Image source: orionnebula

#28

DesignCrowd Challenged Their Community To Change The Location Of Historic Monuments, Here Are 30 Of The Best Submissions

Image source: whiteducks

#29

DesignCrowd Challenged Their Community To Change The Location Of Historic Monuments, Here Are 30 Of The Best Submissions

Image source: vnkennedy

#30

DesignCrowd Challenged Their Community To Change The Location Of Historic Monuments, Here Are 30 Of The Best Submissions

Image source: Tabby99

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
PETA Asks People To Stop Using “Anti-Animal” Phrases And People Can’t Help But Laugh
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
45 Adorable Cats Getting Ready For Takeoff With Their Aeroplane Ears From This Dedicated Page
3 min read
Aug, 2, 2025
NYT Wordle Hints And Answers For 09-November-2025
3 min read
Nov, 8, 2025
Whoever Came Up With The Idea To Use KFC Fried Chicken As Explosions Deserves A Promotion
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Pepper Sees Grass For The Very First Time
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Hart of Dixie
Hart of Dixie Season 4 Episode 3 Review: “The Very Good Bagel”
3 min read
Jan, 23, 2015
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.