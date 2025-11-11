If Cats Were Superheroes

We love super heroes. We love cats! Why not combine the two? Lingvistov decided to imagine what it would be like if cats were super heroes. Although knowing cats, it would probably be better to draw cat villains not cat heroes…
But cats are versatile creatures: there’s a hint of goodness and also quite a bit of evil in them. And these new Lingvistov illustrations will show you the world with heroes like Batcat, Ironcat or Spidercat!
More info: lingvistov.com
#1 Spidercat
#2 Wondercat
#3 Ironcat
#4 Batcat
#5 Green Lantern Cat
#6 Supercat
#7 Flashcat
#8 Aquacat
#9 The Incatible Hulk
