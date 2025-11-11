If Cats Were Superheroes

by

We love super heroes. We love cats! Why not combine the two? Lingvistov decided to imagine what it would be like if cats were super heroes. Although knowing cats, it would probably be better to draw cat villains not cat heroes…

But cats are versatile creatures: there’s a hint of goodness and also quite a bit of evil in them. And these new Lingvistov illustrations will show you the world with heroes like Batcat, Ironcat or Spidercat!

More info: lingvistov.com

If Cats Were Superheroes

#1 Spidercat

If Cats Were Superheroes

#2 Wondercat

If Cats Were Superheroes

#3 Ironcat

If Cats Were Superheroes

#4 Batcat

If Cats Were Superheroes

#5 Green Lantern Cat

If Cats Were Superheroes

#6 Supercat

If Cats Were Superheroes

#7 Flashcat

If Cats Were Superheroes

#8 Aquacat

If Cats Were Superheroes

#9 The Incatible Hulk

If Cats Were Superheroes

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
A Dark ‘Riverdale’-Style Parody Of ‘Peanuts’ Starring Jimmy Fallon
3 min read
Jan, 3, 2018
Life Of Ants: I’ve Spent Many Years Documenting These Tiny Hard Workers
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
“They Are Going Home Together”: Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck’s Red Carpet Reunion Goes Viral
3 min read
Oct, 8, 2025
10 Things You Didn’t Know About Steven Yeun
3 min read
Aug, 2, 2022
62 Books You Should Read Before Turning 30
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Officials Reveal Cause Of Passing Of Couple Found Lifeless In Car Days Before Wedding Anniversary
3 min read
Oct, 18, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.