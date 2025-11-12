Sexist Man Says Only “Men Of The West” Can Create Such Amazing Sculpture, Gets Response He Doesn’t Expect

by

Sipping wine and wearing a beret isn’t enough if you want to become an art critic. In order to write about sculpture, for example, you must learn everything there is to know about the craft: its history, significance, trends, key figures, sculptural techniques, etc. Or you can at least Google the artist when you’re discussing their work on the internet because you might make a complete fool out of yourself. Like this guy did.

When Ivan Throne shared a picture of what he believes to be art, he added his own opinion about it. A quite strong opinion. But if you want your ballsy claims to stand a chance against the internet, you need to back them up with concrete facts. Scroll down to check out why everyone needs to double-check everything they post!

More info: Twitter

This sculpture is creating a lot of buzz online

Sexist Man Says Only &#8220;Men Of The West&#8221; Can Create Such Amazing Sculpture, Gets Response He Doesn&#8217;t Expect
Sexist Man Says Only &#8220;Men Of The West&#8221; Can Create Such Amazing Sculpture, Gets Response He Doesn&#8217;t Expect
Sexist Man Says Only &#8220;Men Of The West&#8221; Can Create Such Amazing Sculpture, Gets Response He Doesn&#8217;t Expect
Sexist Man Says Only &#8220;Men Of The West&#8221; Can Create Such Amazing Sculpture, Gets Response He Doesn&#8217;t Expect

Although their party quickly ended when someone pointed out its actual origins

Sexist Man Says Only &#8220;Men Of The West&#8221; Can Create Such Amazing Sculpture, Gets Response He Doesn&#8217;t Expect
Sexist Man Says Only &#8220;Men Of The West&#8221; Can Create Such Amazing Sculpture, Gets Response He Doesn&#8217;t Expect

The artist behind this sculpture is Luo Li Rong

Sexist Man Says Only &#8220;Men Of The West&#8221; Can Create Such Amazing Sculpture, Gets Response He Doesn&#8217;t Expect

She studied at the Academy of Fine Arts of Beijing, and even did a few sculptures for the 2008 Olympics!

Sexist Man Says Only &#8220;Men Of The West&#8221; Can Create Such Amazing Sculpture, Gets Response He Doesn&#8217;t Expect

Other people also felt the need to share their opinions about the story

Sexist Man Says Only &#8220;Men Of The West&#8221; Can Create Such Amazing Sculpture, Gets Response He Doesn&#8217;t Expect
Sexist Man Says Only &#8220;Men Of The West&#8221; Can Create Such Amazing Sculpture, Gets Response He Doesn&#8217;t Expect
Sexist Man Says Only &#8220;Men Of The West&#8221; Can Create Such Amazing Sculpture, Gets Response He Doesn&#8217;t Expect
Sexist Man Says Only &#8220;Men Of The West&#8221; Can Create Such Amazing Sculpture, Gets Response He Doesn&#8217;t Expect
Sexist Man Says Only &#8220;Men Of The West&#8221; Can Create Such Amazing Sculpture, Gets Response He Doesn&#8217;t Expect

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
53 Posts From A Group Dedicated To Making Fun Of The “Urban Hell” Echo Chamber
3 min read
Sep, 5, 2025
I Use Polymer Clay And Natural Stones To Create Art Nouveau Vintage Jewellery!
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Futurama revival with or without Bender
An Amazing Story about a Futurama Writer’s Applied Math Skills
3 min read
Aug, 30, 2017
900lb Pumpkin Carving Raises Awareness Of Elephant Killings
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Cop Responds To A Call About A Vicious Dog, Doesn’t Expect This Kind Of Attack
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Japanese Make The Coolest Sweets Ever (65 Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.