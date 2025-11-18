Hey Pandas, What Is Something Important You Learned From The Most Unexpected Places?

What the title says. Please be nice!
#1
if tetris taught me anything, its that mistakes pile up and accomplishments disappear almost instantaneously :/
#2
“Uncommon sense will become common sense.” Big Book of Alcoholics anonymous.
“If every decision you have made has been wrong. Then the opposite must be right.” Seinfeld
As a recovering alcoholic i have learned that 9 times out of ten my 1st thought is wrong. I have to stop and think it through. To those that understand my 1st thought is always the alcholic thought.
#3
From my 8th grade math teacher; the government does not work for you. It works for itself and the goals of it’s politicians. Also, shut up when the cops come.
#4
Otavalo, Ecuador: Roughly half the townspeople are mixed (Spanish and Indigenous) and half are Indigenous. In Canada, generations of Indigenous people have been traumatized by horrendous prejudice (abuse in residential schools, customs banned, etc). In Ecuador, they were badly exploited by the Spanish, but unlike in Canada, they did not have their children removed and abused. Our trip to Otavalo felt like alternative history. We (white tourists) saw people comfortable in their own skins. I saw boys in blue school uniforms and their long hair was tied back in traditional ponytail or braid. While crossing the street, I nearly bumped into an Indigenous old woman and we giggled at the same time at my clumsiness. An Indigenous teenage salesgirl cheerfully suggested we buy all three scarves we were examining for gifts: “If your relatives don’t like the colour, they can trade!” We bought all three, LOL.
#5
I always had problems when it comes to social interactions and it was a Furry NSFW visual novel game that helped me get better at them due to the setting and dialogues explaining social dynamics in a good and understandable way throughout the game. Following the advices some characters give the protagonist really helped me out in my every day life
#6
I once had a job with a terrible boss, but an amazing office manager. She gave me some of the best advice I’ve ever gotten. She told me that when someone gives you a compliment, you always say thank you. You don’t argue or second guess it, you always say thank you. It was sage advice, but a few years later I had a vasectomy. I was instructed to shave before the operation, so I did. The Doctor took one look, complimented me and said, “You did a really good job shaving.” And that’s when I learned: there are exceptions to every rule.
#7
not important… just a weird fact i feel the need to share your earlobe is the coldest part of your body, learned this from a cooking show
#8
About 40 years ago my boss asked me a question. I didn’t know the answer, and said so. He told me “Never just tell your boss you don’t know. Instead say I don’t know, but I’ll find out.” That advice has helped me.
#9
A homeless guy walked up to me and started telling me that I matter and tomorrow would be better and things like that
