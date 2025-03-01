‘Space Force’ Star Reveals He Rejected Marvel Roles Because of Bad Pay

Space Force actor John Malkovich has opened up about his mysterious Marvel role in The Fantastic Four: First Steps — and why he has rejected every superhero movie he’s been offered in the past. Malkovich will make his Marvel debut as a yet-to-be-announced character in the highly anticipated Fantastic Four reboot later this summer.
In a February 18, 2025 interview featured in GQ Magazine’s The Must Read newsletter, Malkovich explained how he wanted to join the Fantastic Four cast to work with his Cut Bank director, Matt Shakman, again. Once he got to work on the superhero flick, the actor was surprised to find that much of the filming wasn’t dissimilar to what he’s done in theater. Malkovich also revealed that he’s been offered many Marvel roles before. However, he’s turned down every superhero offer sent his way — and not because of any creative differences. Instead, Malkovich said it had everything to do with pay, explaining:
“The reason I didn’t do them had nothing to do with any artistic considerations whatsoever. I didn’t like the deals they made, at all. These films are quite grueling to make… If you’re going to hang from a crane in front of a green screen for six months, pay me. You don’t want to pay me, it’s cool, but then I don’t want to do it, because I’d rather be onstage, or be directing a play, or doing something else.”
More About John Malkovich’s Mysterious Role in ‘The Fantastic Four: First Steps’
Marvel has yet to officially announce who, exactly, Malkovich will be playing in The Fantastic Four: First Steps. However, that hasn’t stopped Marvel fans from speculating that the veteran actor will be playing Ivan Kragoff, also known as the Red Ghost. This Fantastic Four villain is best known as a Soviet scientist in the comics who fights against Reed Richards, Sue Storm, Johnny Storm, and Ben Grimm.
In a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it scene in the first Fantastic Four teaser trailer, which was released on February 4, 2025, Malkovich can be seen with long hair and a beard. Not much else is known about his role. However, we do know he won’t be the only villain in the film. Galactus, who is played by Ralph Ineson, has officially been announced as the main villain of the movie. Though the notorious comic book villain appeared in 2007’s Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer, this will be his first introduction to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Meanwhile, Julia Garner will also star in the film as Shalla-Bal, a female iteration of the Silver Surfer seen in the comics.
This upcoming Fantastic Four movie also appears to be set in a 1960s-inspired, retro-futuristic world. The film’s director, Shakman, and Marvel Studios’ boss Kevin Feige have hinted that the film, which kicks off Marvel’s Phase 6, is set in some sort of an alternate universe in the MCU.
The Fantastic Four: First Steps opens in theaters on July 25, 2025.
|The Fantastic Four: First Steps Poster
|Title
|The Fantastic Four: First Steps
|Cast
|Pedro Pascal (Mr. Fantastic), Vanessa Kirby (Invisible Woman), Joseph Quinn (Human Torch), Ebon Moss-Bachrach (The Thing)
|Release Date
|In theatres on July 25, 2025.
|Stream On
|Theatrical release; later on Disney+
|Directed by
|Matt Shakman
|Produced by
|Kevin Feige
|Based On
|Marvel Comics’ Fantastic Four
|Plot Summary
|The film introduces Marvel’s first family as they embark on their heroic journey in the MCU, kicking off Phase 6.
|Musical Elements
|Score composed by Michael Giacchino (rumored)
|Current Status
|First trailer released, set for a July 25, 2025 premiere
