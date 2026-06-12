Sonia Manzano: Bio And Career Highlights

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Sonia Manzano: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons

Sonia Manzano

June 12, 1950

New York City, US

76 Years Old

Gemini

Sonia Manzano: Bio And Career Highlights

Who Is Sonia Manzano?

Sonia Manzano is an American actress and writer known for her pioneering representation of Latina women on television for decades. Her work often highlights the importance of cultural identity and education.

Her career-defining role as Maria on Sesame Street captivated generations for 44 years, earning her widespread recognition and a Lifetime Achievement Emmy Award. Manzano’s authentic portrayal connected with millions of young viewers.

Early Life and Education

Raised in the South Bronx, Sonia Manzano grew up in a vibrant Puerto Rican household where music and community played a central role. This upbringing deeply influenced her understanding of identity and belonging.

She attended the High School of Performing Arts, honing her acting skills before earning a scholarship to Carnegie Mellon University, where she landed an off-Broadway role in Godspell.

Notable Relationships

A steadfast personal life has seen Sonia Manzano married to Richard Reagan since 1986. Their enduring partnership has remained largely private over the years.

Manzano shares one daughter, Gabriela Rose Reagan, with her husband, and she is often seen supporting educational initiatives.

Career Highlights

Sonia Manzano spent 44 years shaping children’s television as Maria on Sesame Street, a groundbreaking role that broke cultural barriers and earned her a Lifetime Achievement Emmy Award in 2016. Her consistent presence resonated with diverse audiences.

Beyond acting, she secured 15 Emmy Awards for writing on Sesame Street and later created the animated children’s series Alma’s Way for PBS, further cementing her legacy in educational entertainment.

Signature Quote

“I was the first Latina on national television who was allowed to be herself.”

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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