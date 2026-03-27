3 Movie Titles Missing One Word – Only Real Cinephiles Can Score 30/30 In This Trivia Challenge

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If you came to this quiz, you’ve probably seen a lot of movies. Now, be honest – do you really remember the titles that well? 👀

In this quiz, each question shows three movie titles with the same word missing. Your job is to figure out what that word is. Some, like Fight Club or The Big Lebowski, should be easy to recognize – but not all of them will be that simple. Also, one trick here – you’ll have to type in the answers yourself.

See how many you can get right and give it your best shot! 🎬

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀

3 Movie Titles Missing One Word – Only Real Cinephiles Can Score 30/30 In This Trivia Challenge

Image credits: Harrison Haines

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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