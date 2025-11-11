Hundreds Of Mountaineers Climb The Alps For Epic Photoshoot

The sheer cliff wall or snowy, wind-blasted peak of an icy mountain is a rough place to create large-scale photographic works of art, but that’s exactly what Swiss photographer Robert Bösch does. His photos can involve hundreds of mountain climbers braving difficult conditions to get the perfect shot.

To celebrate the 150th anniversary of the first ascent of the Matterhorn ridge in the Alps by Edward Whymper and his team, Mammut, a Swiss mountaineering equipment company, asked Bösch to take a special photo to mark the occasion for the brand’s 2015 ad campaign. A team of mountain climbers ascended the Matterhorn’s Hörnli ridge and lit bright red lights that, at dawn, illuminated the path that Whymper took with his team to make the first successful ascent.

You can see this year’s photo, and many other incredible feats of mountain photography by Bösch, below!

More info: robertboesch.ch (h/t: petapixel, mymodernmet)

Hundreds Of Mountaineers Climb The Alps For Epic Photoshoot
Making of:

