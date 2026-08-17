Son Steals A Family Heirloom To Propose, And Then Accuses His Dad Of Ruining His Life

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Grief can be shattering for loved ones left behind. All they have are the memories, and maybe a few sentimental possessions, to remind them of a life once lived. It’s not uncommon for people to leave a family heirloom in their last will, so that it can be passed down from generation to generation.

A man says his deceased wife chose to leave money and her car to their son, while she gifted all of her jewelry to their daughter. At first, this wasn’t an issue until the son’s girlfriend got wind of a valuable vintage gold and sapphire ring that was part of the collection. She fell in love with it, and demanded that it becomes her engagement ring. When the family refused to hand it over, the son stole it. But his marriage proposal didn’t take long to backfire.

“A rusty knife in the back” is how one dad describes his son’s betrayal

Son Steals A Family Heirloom To Propose, And Then Accuses His Dad Of Ruining His Life

Tima Miroshnichenko (not the actual photo)

Son Steals A Family Heirloom To Propose, And Then Accuses His Dad Of Ruining His Life

The 23-year-old stole his deceased mother’s vintage ring and used it to propose to his “gold digger” girlfriend

Son Steals A Family Heirloom To Propose, And Then Accuses His Dad Of Ruining His Life
Son Steals A Family Heirloom To Propose, And Then Accuses His Dad Of Ruining His Life
Son Steals A Family Heirloom To Propose, And Then Accuses His Dad Of Ruining His Life
Son Steals A Family Heirloom To Propose, And Then Accuses His Dad Of Ruining His Life
Son Steals A Family Heirloom To Propose, And Then Accuses His Dad Of Ruining His Life
Son Steals A Family Heirloom To Propose, And Then Accuses His Dad Of Ruining His Life
Son Steals A Family Heirloom To Propose, And Then Accuses His Dad Of Ruining His Life
Son Steals A Family Heirloom To Propose, And Then Accuses His Dad Of Ruining His Life
Son Steals A Family Heirloom To Propose, And Then Accuses His Dad Of Ruining His Life
Son Steals A Family Heirloom To Propose, And Then Accuses His Dad Of Ruining His Life
Son Steals A Family Heirloom To Propose, And Then Accuses His Dad Of Ruining His Life
Son Steals A Family Heirloom To Propose, And Then Accuses His Dad Of Ruining His Life
Son Steals A Family Heirloom To Propose, And Then Accuses His Dad Of Ruining His Life
Son Steals A Family Heirloom To Propose, And Then Accuses His Dad Of Ruining His Life
Son Steals A Family Heirloom To Propose, And Then Accuses His Dad Of Ruining His Life
Son Steals A Family Heirloom To Propose, And Then Accuses His Dad Of Ruining His Life
Son Steals A Family Heirloom To Propose, And Then Accuses His Dad Of Ruining His Life
Son Steals A Family Heirloom To Propose, And Then Accuses His Dad Of Ruining His Life

Ana Patricia Freitas (not the actual photo)

Son Steals A Family Heirloom To Propose, And Then Accuses His Dad Of Ruining His Life
Son Steals A Family Heirloom To Propose, And Then Accuses His Dad Of Ruining His Life

Sad_Dad_Throwaway00

“Documented, photographed, reappraised”: He provided more info while engaging with netizens

Son Steals A Family Heirloom To Propose, And Then Accuses His Dad Of Ruining His Life
Son Steals A Family Heirloom To Propose, And Then Accuses His Dad Of Ruining His Life
Son Steals A Family Heirloom To Propose, And Then Accuses His Dad Of Ruining His Life
Son Steals A Family Heirloom To Propose, And Then Accuses His Dad Of Ruining His Life
Son Steals A Family Heirloom To Propose, And Then Accuses His Dad Of Ruining His Life
Son Steals A Family Heirloom To Propose, And Then Accuses His Dad Of Ruining His Life
Son Steals A Family Heirloom To Propose, And Then Accuses His Dad Of Ruining His Life

“No morals, no love, no kindness”: Many agreed that the dad did the right thing

Son Steals A Family Heirloom To Propose, And Then Accuses His Dad Of Ruining His Life
Son Steals A Family Heirloom To Propose, And Then Accuses His Dad Of Ruining His Life
Son Steals A Family Heirloom To Propose, And Then Accuses His Dad Of Ruining His Life
Son Steals A Family Heirloom To Propose, And Then Accuses His Dad Of Ruining His Life
Son Steals A Family Heirloom To Propose, And Then Accuses His Dad Of Ruining His Life
Son Steals A Family Heirloom To Propose, And Then Accuses His Dad Of Ruining His Life
Son Steals A Family Heirloom To Propose, And Then Accuses His Dad Of Ruining His Life
Son Steals A Family Heirloom To Propose, And Then Accuses His Dad Of Ruining His Life

The couple later agreed to have a replica made but things soon went south again

Son Steals A Family Heirloom To Propose, And Then Accuses His Dad Of Ruining His Life

Walter Medina Foto (not the actual photo)

Son Steals A Family Heirloom To Propose, And Then Accuses His Dad Of Ruining His Life
Son Steals A Family Heirloom To Propose, And Then Accuses His Dad Of Ruining His Life
Son Steals A Family Heirloom To Propose, And Then Accuses His Dad Of Ruining His Life
Son Steals A Family Heirloom To Propose, And Then Accuses His Dad Of Ruining His Life
Son Steals A Family Heirloom To Propose, And Then Accuses His Dad Of Ruining His Life
Son Steals A Family Heirloom To Propose, And Then Accuses His Dad Of Ruining His Life
Son Steals A Family Heirloom To Propose, And Then Accuses His Dad Of Ruining His Life
Son Steals A Family Heirloom To Propose, And Then Accuses His Dad Of Ruining His Life
Son Steals A Family Heirloom To Propose, And Then Accuses His Dad Of Ruining His Life
Son Steals A Family Heirloom To Propose, And Then Accuses His Dad Of Ruining His Life
Son Steals A Family Heirloom To Propose, And Then Accuses His Dad Of Ruining His Life
Son Steals A Family Heirloom To Propose, And Then Accuses His Dad Of Ruining His Life
Son Steals A Family Heirloom To Propose, And Then Accuses His Dad Of Ruining His Life
Son Steals A Family Heirloom To Propose, And Then Accuses His Dad Of Ruining His Life
Son Steals A Family Heirloom To Propose, And Then Accuses His Dad Of Ruining His Life
Son Steals A Family Heirloom To Propose, And Then Accuses His Dad Of Ruining His Life
Son Steals A Family Heirloom To Propose, And Then Accuses His Dad Of Ruining His Life
Son Steals A Family Heirloom To Propose, And Then Accuses His Dad Of Ruining His Life
Son Steals A Family Heirloom To Propose, And Then Accuses His Dad Of Ruining His Life
Son Steals A Family Heirloom To Propose, And Then Accuses His Dad Of Ruining His Life
Son Steals A Family Heirloom To Propose, And Then Accuses His Dad Of Ruining His Life
Son Steals A Family Heirloom To Propose, And Then Accuses His Dad Of Ruining His Life

Magali Guimarães (not the actual photo)

Son Steals A Family Heirloom To Propose, And Then Accuses His Dad Of Ruining His Life
Son Steals A Family Heirloom To Propose, And Then Accuses His Dad Of Ruining His Life
Son Steals A Family Heirloom To Propose, And Then Accuses His Dad Of Ruining His Life
Son Steals A Family Heirloom To Propose, And Then Accuses His Dad Of Ruining His Life
Son Steals A Family Heirloom To Propose, And Then Accuses His Dad Of Ruining His Life
Son Steals A Family Heirloom To Propose, And Then Accuses His Dad Of Ruining His Life
Son Steals A Family Heirloom To Propose, And Then Accuses His Dad Of Ruining His Life
Son Steals A Family Heirloom To Propose, And Then Accuses His Dad Of Ruining His Life

Sad_Dad_Throwaway00

“The apple doesn’t fall far from the tree”: Not everyone took the dad’s side

Son Steals A Family Heirloom To Propose, And Then Accuses His Dad Of Ruining His Life
Son Steals A Family Heirloom To Propose, And Then Accuses His Dad Of Ruining His Life
Son Steals A Family Heirloom To Propose, And Then Accuses His Dad Of Ruining His Life
Son Steals A Family Heirloom To Propose, And Then Accuses His Dad Of Ruining His Life
Son Steals A Family Heirloom To Propose, And Then Accuses His Dad Of Ruining His Life
Son Steals A Family Heirloom To Propose, And Then Accuses His Dad Of Ruining His Life

Some felt Sara had been after money from the start

Son Steals A Family Heirloom To Propose, And Then Accuses His Dad Of Ruining His Life
Son Steals A Family Heirloom To Propose, And Then Accuses His Dad Of Ruining His Life
Son Steals A Family Heirloom To Propose, And Then Accuses His Dad Of Ruining His Life
Son Steals A Family Heirloom To Propose, And Then Accuses His Dad Of Ruining His Life
Son Steals A Family Heirloom To Propose, And Then Accuses His Dad Of Ruining His Life

Things took a wild turn when the man bumped into his son’s ex at a shopping mall

Son Steals A Family Heirloom To Propose, And Then Accuses His Dad Of Ruining His Life

cottonbro studio (not the actual photo)

Son Steals A Family Heirloom To Propose, And Then Accuses His Dad Of Ruining His Life
Son Steals A Family Heirloom To Propose, And Then Accuses His Dad Of Ruining His Life
Son Steals A Family Heirloom To Propose, And Then Accuses His Dad Of Ruining His Life
Son Steals A Family Heirloom To Propose, And Then Accuses His Dad Of Ruining His Life
Son Steals A Family Heirloom To Propose, And Then Accuses His Dad Of Ruining His Life
Son Steals A Family Heirloom To Propose, And Then Accuses His Dad Of Ruining His Life
Son Steals A Family Heirloom To Propose, And Then Accuses His Dad Of Ruining His Life
Son Steals A Family Heirloom To Propose, And Then Accuses His Dad Of Ruining His Life
Son Steals A Family Heirloom To Propose, And Then Accuses His Dad Of Ruining His Life
Son Steals A Family Heirloom To Propose, And Then Accuses His Dad Of Ruining His Life
Son Steals A Family Heirloom To Propose, And Then Accuses His Dad Of Ruining His Life
Son Steals A Family Heirloom To Propose, And Then Accuses His Dad Of Ruining His Life
Son Steals A Family Heirloom To Propose, And Then Accuses His Dad Of Ruining His Life
Son Steals A Family Heirloom To Propose, And Then Accuses His Dad Of Ruining His Life

Sad_Dad_Throwaway00

He later provided even more details

Son Steals A Family Heirloom To Propose, And Then Accuses His Dad Of Ruining His Life
Son Steals A Family Heirloom To Propose, And Then Accuses His Dad Of Ruining His Life

“Mentally ill”: Some wondered if Sara was okay

Son Steals A Family Heirloom To Propose, And Then Accuses His Dad Of Ruining His Life
Son Steals A Family Heirloom To Propose, And Then Accuses His Dad Of Ruining His Life
Son Steals A Family Heirloom To Propose, And Then Accuses His Dad Of Ruining His Life
Son Steals A Family Heirloom To Propose, And Then Accuses His Dad Of Ruining His Life
Son Steals A Family Heirloom To Propose, And Then Accuses His Dad Of Ruining His Life
Son Steals A Family Heirloom To Propose, And Then Accuses His Dad Of Ruining His Life
Son Steals A Family Heirloom To Propose, And Then Accuses His Dad Of Ruining His Life
Son Steals A Family Heirloom To Propose, And Then Accuses His Dad Of Ruining His Life
Son Steals A Family Heirloom To Propose, And Then Accuses His Dad Of Ruining His Life

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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