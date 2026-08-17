Son Steals A Family Heirloom To Propose, And Then Accuses His Dad Of Ruining His Life

Grief can be shattering for loved ones left behind. All they have are the memories, and maybe a few sentimental possessions, to remind them of a life once lived. It’s not uncommon for people to leave a family heirloom in their last will, so that it can be passed down from generation to generation.
A man says his deceased wife chose to leave money and her car to their son, while she gifted all of her jewelry to their daughter. At first, this wasn’t an issue until the son’s girlfriend got wind of a valuable vintage gold and sapphire ring that was part of the collection. She fell in love with it, and demanded that it becomes her engagement ring. When the family refused to hand it over, the son stole it. But his marriage proposal didn’t take long to backfire.
“A rusty knife in the back” is how one dad describes his son’s betrayal
Tima Miroshnichenko (not the actual photo)
The 23-year-old stole his deceased mother’s vintage ring and used it to propose to his “gold digger” girlfriend
Ana Patricia Freitas (not the actual photo)
“Documented, photographed, reappraised”: He provided more info while engaging with netizens
“No morals, no love, no kindness”: Many agreed that the dad did the right thing
The couple later agreed to have a replica made but things soon went south again
Walter Medina Foto (not the actual photo)
Magali Guimarães (not the actual photo)
“The apple doesn’t fall far from the tree”: Not everyone took the dad’s side
Some felt Sara had been after money from the start
Things took a wild turn when the man bumped into his son’s ex at a shopping mall
cottonbro studio (not the actual photo)
He later provided even more details
“Mentally ill”: Some wondered if Sara was okay
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