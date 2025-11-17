Twitter Artists Reveal Their First And Their Most Recent Artworks To Compare Their Art Improvement Over The Years (30 Pics)

To reach the pinnacle of excellence in any profession, be it art or otherwise, a blend of training, study, and relentless practice is essential. Accomplished artists attain their esteemed status not solely because of their inherent talent but also due to their unwavering commitment to self-improvement, learning new techniques, and expanding their horizons.

In a bid to celebrate this artistic growth, a Twitter user and a fellow artist named “Enotich” encouraged other artists to share their journey by posting their initial digital artwork alongside their most recent work. This juxtaposition of their early and current pieces not only highlights the remarkable progress they have made over the years but also serves as an inspiring reminder to others that dedication and persistence can lead to extraordinary results in any creative endeavor.

#1

2012 vs 2022

Image source: Death_Mogi

#2

2013 vs 2023

Image source: ha_som7

#3

Image source: oshiuu

#4

2009 vs 2021

Image source: Jypic

#5

2006 vs 2023

Image source: whiteraven90

#6

2014 vs 2023

Image source: ghouleo_

#7

2017-2023

Image source: par0llel

#8

2016 vs 2023

Image source: 0_Benjaminnnn_0

#9

Me being cringe in 2007 / still cringe but with style in 2023

Image source: skxviii

#10

2018 // 2023 strawberry mob

Image source: cheuria_

#11

Image source: evrythgistwice

#12

2017 doodle vs 2023 doodle

Image source: sberry_mango

#13

2019 vs 2023

Image source: im_noob22

#14

Image source: kattkeyy

#15

2018 vs 2023

Image source: Naka_the_spooky

#16

2016 vs 2023

Image source: JackNguyenArt

#17

2019 vs 2023

Image source: bellnika_29

#18

Age 14 to age 24. Ten years of practice!

Image source: sabiralangevin

#19

2016 vs 2023

Image source: dedshadowcrtr

#20

2019 – 2022

Image source: PodoroVines

#21

Image source: GloopGreen

#22

2007 vs 2023

Image source: raspbearyart

#23

2010 (9yo) vs 2023 (22yo)

Image source: beanynne

#24

2021 vs 2023

Image source: ioceanux

#25

2020 vs. 2023

Image source: _chumaii

#26

Image source: henxtie

#27

2020 vs 2023

Image source: luneillusoire

#28

2017 vs 2023

Image source: himuhino

#29

2012 – 2022

Image source: froggg_x8

#30

2020->2023

Image source: shinyassb

