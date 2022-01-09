Why ‘And Just Like That…” Is More Than a Sex and the City Reboot

Revivals of hit television shows can either be massive hits or cringe-worthy misses. There are so many working parts to it, showrunners must ask themselves if all the efforts are really worth it. There’s also the pressure from keeping up with the series’ previous success, as well as the free-flowing commentary from the discerning fans. It’s a lot of work, but one that is all worth the blood, sweet, and tears when executed right.
The Evolution of a Cult Classic
Sex and the City is already a cult classic on its own. The romantic comedy drama dominated the late 90’s to early 2000’s, as it covered high fashion, true friendship, and navigating your 30’s as strong and independent women all rolled into a well-written show with the wittiest narratives and complex characters that were unapologetically real. The show was a trailblazer on its own, as not a lot of television series portrayed these types of storylines and themes back then. It was undeniably every woman’s guilty pleasure back then and the kind of show you would happily kickback and binge-watch with your girlfriends.
Decades past and the world seems to still be fascinated about the lives of Carrie Bradshaw, portrayed by Sarah Jessica Parker (Failure to Launch) and her three best friends, Samantha Jones, portrayed by Kim Cattrall (Filthy Rich), Miranda Hobbes, portrayed by Cynthia Nixon (Too Big to Fail), and Charlotte York, portrayed by Kristin Davis (Holiday in the Wild). The series never actually left our lives, as the clamor of its fans were satiated by two big screen films that garnered mixed reviews from critics and audience members alike. It may not be everyone’s cup of tea, but there were definitely some shining moments that made us remember why we fell in love with the series during its run.
What to Expect From the Sequel
Talks about a series sequel has been ongoing for quite some time already. It was either that or a third installment of its film franchise that did not push through because of rumors about an ongoing feud between Sarah Jessica Parker and Kim Cattrall. It’s hard to imagine that two women who have such good chemistry onscreen could carry this type of animosity offscreen. It’s unfortunate to hear news about strained relationships between female cast members because of talks on higher paychecks and bullying, especially since the hit series primarily revolved around the beauty of having your best girlfriends to share this chaotic life with. It did not take too long before HBO announced that Sex and the City was officially getting its revival in the form of a 10-episode series called “And Just Like That…”. Just like the previous film installments, the reactions were as mixed as can be. Loyal fans were definitely excited while the skeptical ones just had doubts on so many aspects. As they say, to see is to believe.
The series’ sequel starts off at a nostalgic foot, albeit Cattrall deciding not to join the show. We see Carrie, Miranda, and Charlotte as elegant middle-aged women who have a firmer grasp over their lives. The three leads are entering a new chapter of their womanhood, and are forced to deal with a whole new set of issues and challenges thrown their way. It’s interesting to see our well-loved cast in this new stage of their lives. Their solid foundation and life experiences that they shared together in the previous seasons have made them grow in all aspects of life. This sequel is more like an ode to the good old days, and an opportunity to see the women apply all their life experiences the past years. They are now older and wiser, but still the same gals we wish were part of our girl group too.
We see Carrie dealing with the untimely death (spoiler alert!) of her husband, Mr. Big, portrayed by Chris Noth (The Good Wife), and also a new phase of her career as she becomes part of a hip millennial podcast. Miranda comes to terms with her marriage and explores a new area of her sexuality, while Charlotte has to deal with her daughter taking on a new identity while juggling her mom duties as an active parent in her girls’ school. Love it or hate it, but the sequel shows us that there is still life after 50. The series is true to its core, as it continues to promote the same themes of women empowerment and individuality. The (mis)adventures and interactions of the female leads still have their light-hearted moments that make us feel as if we have reunited with old friends. It’s a sequel that teaches us that life is what you make it, and that having a few genuine friends is all you need to make the journey worthwhile.