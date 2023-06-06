XO, Kitty Did Not Need to Ruin This Popular Relationship

XO, Kitty, had a number of romantic relationships that seemed to be dealing with different kinds of conflict. By the time to season rolls to an end, the major relationship is over but this is not the relationship that shouldn’t have been tampered with. XO, Kitty manages to join the many TV shows with positive representation of LGBTQ relationships, as we see with Q and Florian’s relationship. But as the plot progresses, the best relationship on the show comes to avoidable ruin.
Q and Florian’s relationship initially offers a glimmer of hope in the midst of all the other failing romantic relationships in XO, Kitty. Q’s willingness to explore his feelings for Florian and the latter choosing to go ahead to date him in spite of their differences and personal turmoil was a great note on how love conquers almost everything. As the story unfolds, this quickly changes as the couple starts to deal with problems early on in their relationship. By the end of the season, Q is put in a position where he has to choose between his friend and his boyfriend which would inadvertently end the best relationship on the show.
Q and Florian’s Were XO, Kitty’s Only Drama-Free Relationship
XO, Kitty explores what it feels like to be young, dealing with personal growth, romance, school work and all the problems that come with these. Each character struggles with this but for Q and Florian, this is not the same. Their love seems to flow effortlessly. They are both into each other and they do not deal with the awkwardness that sometimes comes with new relationships. By the time they start dating, they are so attuned to each other, their chemistry and intimacy are very palpable.
However, it becomes clear that the writers of Xo, Kitty were not interested in exploring Q and Florian’s relationship arc in a positive way. Instead, their union is quickly thrown into conflict over a conflict, from failing grades to a divorce to exam malpractice, this great love starts to inch closer to the precipice of ruin. Some of these conflicts did not have to happen, this was a relationship that XO, Kitty did not need to ruin.
Not Every Relationship Needed To Be in Crisis at the End of XO, Kitty
One of the more interesting things about XO, Kitty is that every relationship was in turmoil by the end. It can be explained by the need to get more seasons to resolve some of the problems but not all relationships have to be on rocky ground. Q and Florian’s relationship should have been allowed to flourish in Xo, Kitty, and to be an example of what a good romantic relationship looks like to the other characters, something they can aspire to.
Ultimately, XO, Kitty leaves behind a bittersweet feeling, with all these failed relationships one cannot help but hope that a second season comes around and all the conflict is resolved. With Q and Florian, one cannot help but wonder if this is the end of the road, will Q have to do the right thing or live with a guilty conscience while enjoying the love he deserves? Queer love can and should be allowed to blossom, especially in films and TV shows that are targeted towards younger adults.