In This Viral Thread, People Are Exchanging Tips And Hacks For Living A Better Life (30 Answers)

It’s no big secret that life is an incredibly tricky thing.
However, before you berate yourself for failing one more time, remember that it’s like that for everyone: Hollywood A-listers, world-class scientists, Instagram influencers who fly to the Seychelles every other weekend, your mom, and even your elderly neighbor who seems so content all the time.
We’re all experiencing life for the very first time, and it would be foolish to believe that we’re able to nail it without encountering a few rocky roads on our way – yet, a few life lessons from those who have gone a long way have never hurt anybody.
“What is something that not a lot of people know [and] that if they knew it, would drastically improve their quality of life?” – this web user turned to one of Reddit’s most thought-provoking communities, asking its members to share their go-to piece of advice that would significantly enhance someone’s quality of life. The post managed to garner over 1.6K upvotes as well as 1.5K comments revealing only the most life-changing tips.
When having a discussion with someone you should listen to what they are saying and not think about what you’re going to say when they’re done talking.
You don’t HAVE to become a parent if you don’t want to
I realized that I would never talk to someone the way I talk to myself, it was a little light bulb moment. Self compassion is a long road.
You are not obligated to stay in contact with friends or family forever. If they make you miserable you are free to walk away.
It’s okay to not have an established opinion about everything.
Turn signals exist for a reason. *Use them.*
Feeling tired and/or like s**t all the time is not normal and if you do then you should probably see a Dr.
Saying “no” is easy. Saying “no” and not needing to explain yourself is even easier.
You don’t have to attend every argument you are invited to.
Personal boundaries. You don’t own anyone an explanation and you don’t have to keep s****y people in your life.
Never cheat on someone. You’ll sleep better at night if you’re guilt-free.
Don’t go cheap on mattresses or shoes.
Drinking mainly water and going outside for ten minutes a day will greatly improve mood and health
It’s okay to be a virgin.
Spending time in nature is one of the best things to make you feel better. They don’t call it forest bathing for nothing
Don’t tell your self you’ll be happy when [insert goal here]
Be happy now because it may be all you’ve got
Getting off of social media.
Most interactions you have with others, particularly strangers, they’ll forget about pretty soon after they happen. They have their own s**t going on. Once you realise this, it becomes much easier to ask that stupid question, to complain, or to let go of something embarrassing that happened.
Empathy. If you can empathize with why someone is acting or feeling a way it makes the world easier to navigate. It helps you give grace to others and reduces your stress as well. You also see that not everyone has walked the same path as you and even if they did, they had a different view.
Incremental progress is realistic progress. If you’re only going to find satisfaction in progress that takes large or extreme jumps to achieve, you’ll just find long stretches of depression between a few days of satisfaction.
Instead of saying something about yourself, ask the person a question about them or a follow up question about what they said last.
You don’t have to wait until bills are due to pay on them.
If you’re fat and lazy (Like I was), you can use your laziness to your advantage by convincing yourself that you’re too lazy to get up and get a snack (I’m still lazy but I’d stopped having to get a snack every few moments thanks to that.)
Always round down your paycheck. You made 433 this week. So 400.
Always round up your bills.
Take you highest monthly bills times 12 and that’s an estimate for how much you need to live.
Then take the lowest pay month and times that by 12. That’s how much you make a year. Roughly.
Bills fluctuate(heat electric etc)and your pay isn’t always the same. IE sick days etc.
This is the difference between what you can buy and what you can afford. If your pay is below or slightly over to those yearly bills you need to cut stuff or another job.
This will help you estimate your financial status before it becomes a bigger problem.
Put an end to working more than 40 hours per week.
Having a good sleep schedule. Going to bed AROUND the same time every night and waking up at the same time every morning. I know this isn’t feasible for everybody but it really changed my life and my productivity through the day
Just stepping back and appreciating the world. Too many operate on autopilot 24/7 that they miss out on simple things.
White vinegar has 1001 uses
Pee after sex! Used to have so many uti’s until I learned that and haven’t had one since! It’s so easy and useful idk why this isn’t more well known
Exercise is good for keeping your body healthy
Not into ripped bodies?, not into team sports or sport culture?, not into gym lifestyle?
Exercise anyway, doing something you enjoy, it’s good for you
