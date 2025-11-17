My 25 Humorous One-Panel Comics That Might Make You Laugh

by

Every so often, a comic strip comes along that changes the way we think, laugh, and view things.

Enter the “Today’s Special” comic. Although copyrighted in 2007, it was revisited and reinvigorated in 2023 through the power of social media. Platforms like Instagram and Facebook have propelled this concept into a frenzy.

The characters, a delightful mix of cows, chickens, pigs, vegetables, fruits, and just about anything else that can tickle your funny bone, might leave you laughing out loud the next time you’re perusing a menu at your favorite diner. When this happens, you’ll know you’ve likely been influenced by “Today’s Special!”

Feel free to leave any feedback, I am thrilled at every upvote and comment! All requests welcome. Thank you to all who follow “Today’s Special” comics on Instagram. Much appreciated.

More info: Instagram | todaysspecialcomic.godaddysites.com | Facebook

#1

My 25 Humorous One-Panel Comics That Might Make You Laugh

#2

My 25 Humorous One-Panel Comics That Might Make You Laugh

#3

My 25 Humorous One-Panel Comics That Might Make You Laugh

#4

My 25 Humorous One-Panel Comics That Might Make You Laugh

#5

My 25 Humorous One-Panel Comics That Might Make You Laugh

#6

My 25 Humorous One-Panel Comics That Might Make You Laugh

#7

My 25 Humorous One-Panel Comics That Might Make You Laugh

#8

My 25 Humorous One-Panel Comics That Might Make You Laugh

#9

My 25 Humorous One-Panel Comics That Might Make You Laugh

#10

My 25 Humorous One-Panel Comics That Might Make You Laugh

#11

My 25 Humorous One-Panel Comics That Might Make You Laugh

#12

My 25 Humorous One-Panel Comics That Might Make You Laugh

#13

My 25 Humorous One-Panel Comics That Might Make You Laugh

#14

My 25 Humorous One-Panel Comics That Might Make You Laugh

#15

My 25 Humorous One-Panel Comics That Might Make You Laugh

#16

My 25 Humorous One-Panel Comics That Might Make You Laugh

#17

My 25 Humorous One-Panel Comics That Might Make You Laugh

#18

My 25 Humorous One-Panel Comics That Might Make You Laugh

#19

My 25 Humorous One-Panel Comics That Might Make You Laugh

#20

My 25 Humorous One-Panel Comics That Might Make You Laugh

#21

My 25 Humorous One-Panel Comics That Might Make You Laugh

#22

My 25 Humorous One-Panel Comics That Might Make You Laugh

#23

My 25 Humorous One-Panel Comics That Might Make You Laugh

#24

My 25 Humorous One-Panel Comics That Might Make You Laugh

#25

My 25 Humorous One-Panel Comics That Might Make You Laugh

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Someone Used The New Snapchat Filter On Game Of Thrones Characters (13 Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
“I’m Very Keen On Consent And Protecting My Baby’s Privacy”: Mom Is Mad At MIL After She Changed Her Baby’s Diaper
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
We Made A Moving, Life-Size Star Wars K-2so Robot From Paper
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
After Losing Her Dog, This Woman Created This Heartbreaking Comic, And It Will Make You Cry
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Häagen-Dazs Ice Cream Lid Is Actually A Perfect 72mm Lens Cap
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
In A Barbie World: Designers Orion Ivliev And Maor Zabar Bring On The Pink Vibes With 2 Gorgeous Editorial Shoots (9 Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.