I Asked My 34-Year-Old Friend To Pose For A Newborn Photo Session

I met Jamie when we moved to our new house in Indiana two years ago. Who knew that we end up having so much in common and text each other every day.
Jamie not only looks like Melissa McCarthy (in my eyes) but also she is super funny, just like her. Being a mom of 3 little girls and hearing ma, mom, mother, mommy a thousand times a day, she ended up telling her kids to refer to her as “Beautiful Amazon Princess”.
The best thing about Jamie is that she couldn’t care less what other people think. It’s hard to find people like that. Being a photographer, I use her a lot for my funny projects like this one. She had no shame recreating baby photoshoots, putting a diaper on, or putting her naked butt in the air. When I asked her if she would like to do it – her answer was “When? Let’s do it!”
We both started brainstorming, looking for baby pictures we could take and then we had a blast doing it! These projects are not to show my photography skills, they are meant to show the funny side of me. I’m far from a serious, conservative person.
My name is Giedre Gomes (Pictures by GG) and I consider myself a children photographer. I take beautiful portraits of children, I am a multi-award winner. It’s what I enjoy the most, but sometimes I need to make some of my crazy ideas come true… and since I can’t take pictures of myself – I use my friend Jamie Dragisic.
More info: Instagram | Facebook | picturesbygg.com
