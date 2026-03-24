Seven Kidnapped Dogs Become Viral Sensation After They Escape Captors To Make Brave Journey Home Together

In a story that feels straight out of a movie, seven kidnapped dogs have captured hearts worldwide after making a daring escape and embarking on an incredible journey back home, together.
The incident took place in Changchun, Jilin province, China, and gained widespread global attention after a viral video shared on March 16 captured the dogs’ 10-mile (17 km) journey back to their owners.
The clip sent the internet into a frenzy, with netizens drawing comparisons to a real-life animated film, and many even urging filmmakers to turn this “Oscar-worthy movie idea” into a feature film.
One amused viewer wrote, “They made it home. The Secret Life of Pets Part 3.”
The seven pet dogs were reportedly kidnapped for the illegal dog meat trade in China earlier this month
Image credits: cswb_jl
According to multiple reports, the story first came to light when a social media user surnamed Lu recorded and shared a video of the dogs walking closely together along a busy highway in Changchun.
The group included several breeds, including a corgi, a German Shepherd, golden retrievers, Labradors, and a Pekingese.
In the clip, which has since garnered over 230 million views on Chinese social media platform Douyin, a corgi was seen leading the pack, frequently pausing to look back and ensure no one was left behind.
Image credits: Bernd Dittrich/Unsplash (Not the actual photo)
Several witnesses also claimed that the group moved in a remarkably coordinated formation.
In the video, a German Shepherd appeared to be injured, and the other dogs adjusted their pace and formed a protective circle around it to shield it from traffic and potential danger.
It has been reported that the dogs belonged to three neighboring residents and were stolen from their homes for the illegal dog meat trade.
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They were being transported in an illegal truck when they managed to break free, either by jumping or falling from the vehicle, miles away from their homes.
Their homebound journey lasted approximately two days and nights, and they were safely rescued after local groups, including the “Bitter Coffee” Stray Dog Rescue Station, used drones and volunteers to track them.
A video circulating on Chinese social media platform Douyin, which has garnered over 230 million views, further aided the rescue of the dogs
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By March 19, all seven dogs had reached their home village and were reunited with their owners.
According to Chinese media outlet Dahe Daily, the man who originally recorded the video found the group fascinating due to their resemblance to “a band of little brothers.”
He said, “They resemble a band of little brothers in distress, moving in unison—nothing like stray dogs.”
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Social media was flooded with a mix of awe, deep emotion, and calls for legislative change in response to the dogs’ heroic escape.
One user wrote, “It is heartwarming news, and China should prevent dog meat trade, considering it as ground. Everyone wants to live their life.”
Another user said, “Meanwhile, humans get lost with Google Maps, a full tank of gas, and still call [help]. But a corgi leads 6 homies 17km through highways like it’s nothing. We really are the inferior species in this world.”
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A third netizen added, “Dogs don’t get enough credit for how smart they are,” while another commenter wrote, “Oh my god! Make this into a movie and I’ll watch it.”
“This adorable doggie adventure is worth making a Doggie movie ‘Magnificent Seven’ or better still, ‘Dognificent Seven,’” read another comment.
“We don’t deserve dogs, fr,” wrote one saddened netizen, while another added, “That corgi said, ‘We’re leaving, and nobody’s getting lost’”
Image credits: Jie Zhao/Getty Images
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Others urged the owners of the dogs to “register this story before Disney starts making movies for money with this story.”
One person said, “If they made this into a movie, the money should go to the owners, or to help other dogs out of the meat trade.”
Another netizen expressed, “Seven dogs. 17 km. Led by a corgi. This isn’t just a story about animals finding their way home; it’s loyalty, leadership, and pure heart on four legs. Imagine being kidnapped, scared, and still traveling together to get back to the people who love you.”
Image credits: news.qq
“The courage, the coordination, the bond… this is next-level. Someone give that corgi a medal, please.”
The story also reignited fierce debate and condemnation of illegal dog trafficking.
Many commenters called for the immediate establishment of stronger animal protection laws.
Image credits: news.qq
In China, there is reportedly no nationwide ban on the consumption of dog meat, but it is increasingly restricted and widely considered controversial.
In 2020, China’s Ministry of Agriculture reclassified dogs as “companion animals” rather than “livestock.”
The incident sparked widespread debate surrounding the illegal dog trade, which remains prevalent in China
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This effectively means they cannot be legally raised, slaughtered, or sold as food on a commercial scale.
Some major cities, such as Shenzhen and Zhuhai, have implemented explicit, permanent bans on the consumption of dog and cat meat.
While eating such meat may not be a crime in all regions, dog theft is a criminal offense punishable by fines or imprisonment.
Additionally, because there are no official quarantine or slaughter standards for dogs, selling their meat often violates food safety laws.
Despite these restrictions, an estimated 10 million dogs are still ki**ed for meat annually in China.
“They need to find who did this, arrest them with WHATEVER they can!!! And create laws nationwide that actually address this issue,” wrote one netizen
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