Hey Pandas, What Do Your Eyes Look Like? (Closed)

I did this a while ago but there are always new people that submit, so show us your beautiful eyes!
#1 Pretty Proud Of My Liner Today :)
#2 Got My Glasses This Week Finally :)
#3 Eyes Complimented By My Banana Bucket Hat
#4 My Hair Used To Be Dyed Purple But Now They’re Yellow
#5 I Still Look Dead Lol
#6 I Kind Of Look Like An Owl
#7 I Spent Way Too Long Trying To Take A Picture Of My Eyes Before Giving Up And Cropping An Older Pic
#8 Welp Here Ya Go
#9 I Look So Silly Here. I Was Trying To Get A Picture But My Cat Was On My Face
#10 I No Good At Taking Pictures Of Myself
#11 Please Ignore My Trash Eyeliner Lol
#12 Here
#13 My Eyeliner Was A Tad Rushed But I Still Like It
#14 Picture Of Me Without My Glasses Because Of The Glare Lol
#15 My Pup, Rosie!
#16 My Eye!
#17 Eyeeesss
#18 Here’s My Eye
#19 These Are My Eyes
#20 Only Picture I Have Of My Eyes Without My Glasses On Lol
Did you like this article? Follow us on Google News
Follow Us