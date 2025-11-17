Hey Pandas, What Do Your Eyes Look Like? (Closed)

by

I did this a while ago but there are always new people that submit, so show us your beautiful eyes!

#1 Pretty Proud Of My Liner Today :)

#2 Got My Glasses This Week Finally :)

#3 Eyes Complimented By My Banana Bucket Hat

#4 My Hair Used To Be Dyed Purple But Now They’re Yellow

#5 I Still Look Dead Lol

#6 I Kind Of Look Like An Owl

#7 I Spent Way Too Long Trying To Take A Picture Of My Eyes Before Giving Up And Cropping An Older Pic

#8 Welp Here Ya Go

#9 I Look So Silly Here. I Was Trying To Get A Picture But My Cat Was On My Face

#10 I No Good At Taking Pictures Of Myself

#11 Please Ignore My Trash Eyeliner Lol

#12 Here

#13 My Eyeliner Was A Tad Rushed But I Still Like It

#14 Picture Of Me Without My Glasses Because Of The Glare Lol

#15 My Pup, Rosie!

#16 My Eye!

#17 Eyeeesss

#18 Here’s My Eye

#19 These Are My Eyes

#20 Only Picture I Have Of My Eyes Without My Glasses On Lol

