Three-Legged Dog Goes Viral On TikTok For Walking Upright Like A Human

One would agree that pets make our seemingly dull days brighter. Be it cats or dogs, pets make for great companions and each one of them comes with its own unique personality and perhaps even habits. What kind of habits, you might ask?
Well, a certain three-legged dog recently went viral on the internet (and especially TikTok) for a habit he developed due to the fact that he lost one of his front legs in an accident. The three-legged dog named Dexter is a 6-year-old canine who adapted and learned how to walk on two legs after losing one of his front legs due to being hit by a car. Dexter can walk on his back paws, and his posture reminds everyone of that of a human being.
More info: Instagram | tiktok.com | Facebook
Meet Dexter, a 6-year-old dog who learned how to walk on two legs
Image credits: dexterdogouray
Bored Panda reached out to Kentee, Dexter’s owner to find out a little bit more about the dog.
“He came into our life as a four-legged puppy, we adopted him. His birthday is April 2015. He is now six. Back in March 2016, he was hit by a car.”
The dog recently went viral due to this unusual habit
Image credits: dexterdogouray
However, Dexter was born with all four legs, and unfortunately lost one of his front paws in an accident
Image credits: dexterdogouray
The canine was hit by a car and required over 5 surgeries in one year to recover
Image credits: dexterdogouray
After the surgery, he started hopping to get around
Image credits: dexterdogouray
Soon after he was used to doing that, he also started putting more weight on his back legs too
Image credits: dexterdogouray
“It was a progression so we lived through the movements of it,” said Dexter’s owner Kentee
Image credits: dexterdogouray
Image credits: dexterdogouray
People’s reactions when seeing Dexter on the streets are very positive as they are fascinated with the way the dog walks
Image credits: dexterdogouray
When asked about people’s reactions to the dog, Dexter’s owner Kentee told us quite a few details.
“They are shocked, surprised or they yell his name and come hug him. One walk, a car did a U-turn while a lady was screaming his name and in front of a huge group of people, she ran all the way to him and hugged him like a long-lost friend. She had been a follower on Instagram for a while. It shocked the crowd and they began asking questions about Dexter.”
Image credits: dexterdogouray
However, according to Dexter’s owner, “he is first and foremost still a family dog”
Image credits: dexterdogouray
“He just happens to waltz in on two legs, view the kitchen counters, and come and hug us all upright”
Image credits: dexterdogouray
“He has a great life. He is loved, he has a mountain lifestyle with walks and hikes, sleeps on a couch and soft bed, plays with toys and is loved by all”
Image credits: dexterdogouray
