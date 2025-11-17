50 Times People Had Brilliant Design Ideas And Turned Them Into Reality (New Pics)

Today at Bored Panda, we’re beaming with uncontained excitement to showcase some of the most inventive and unexpected designs that have crossed our path this time around. You might think about what designs we have in mind… but well, where’s the fun if we spoil everything right away, huh?
Still, perhaps we could give you a little insight into what awaits when you scroll down, though. As you take the dive and scroll down, Pandas, be prepared to marvel at things like a hospital that boasts a faux LED window on its ceiling for a dose of virtual sunshine, or a dental office that’s gone the extra mile with their landscaping, sculpting their shrubs into molar masterpieces.
And hey, if you’ve ever pondered bathroom designs, there is a brewery that steps up with a unique take: no gender-specific bathrooms, just stalls distinguished by the type of toilet they house. Intrigued yet?
#1 Local Mattress Store Gives You A Mini Mattress For Your Doggie When Buying A Regular One
Image source: Tirfing88
#2 Desk Lamp Shaped Like A Book
Image source: 1alex2lee
#3 The Local Brewery Doesn’t Have Gender-Specific Bathrooms, Only Stalls With A Specific Type Of Toilet
Image source: Cyko_Somatic
#4 My Tires Have Percentages Cast Into The Rubber That Slowly Appear The More Miles You Drive So You Know How Much Tread Depth Is Remaining
Image source: Turbo224
#5 A Mexican Restaurant Near Me Moved Into An Old KFC. Instead Of Removing The Colonel, They Just Added A Sombrero, A Mustache, And A Poncho
Image source: razor10000
#6 A Globe That Shows Elevation
Image source: trielock
#7 This Table Has Been Designed So It Leaves Heart-Shaped Imprints On Your Carpet
Image source: Davoserinio
#8 This Dental Office Trims Their Shrubs To Look Like Molars
Image source: SuperSuperCereal
#9 Watering Can And Spray Bottle
Image source: WhatDidIReadHere
#10 This Box-Shaped Building Near Me
Image source: Nugasaki
#11 That’s Some Damned Good Design
Image source: Ozyman_Diaz
#12 These Dog Shampoos Were Tested On Humans
Image source: Avbitten
#13 Guilty As Charged
Image source: Palifaith
#14 Helen Keller, Maya Angelou, And Eleanor Roosevelt Barbies. There’s Braille On The Helen Keller Box
Image source: Str33twise84
#15 Probably The Most Clever DVD Design I’ve Ever Seen
Image source: Bukki13
#16 This Kohl’s Mannequin Has A Prosthetic Leg
Image source: hellslave
#17 My 1st Grader Lost A Tooth During Class And The School Sent It Home In This Tiny, Tooth-Shaped Container
Image source: smugmisswoodhouse
#18 The Core Of This Dog Poo Bag Roll Says “Use Bare Hands Now”
Image source: reddit.com
#19 My Hospital Has A Fake LED Window On Its Ceiling
Image source: TheGrimReefah
#20 This Mailbox That Is A Scale Model Of The House
Image source: doctorwoods7
#21 My Daughter’s Toy Has Vitiligo
Image source: MoreGaghPlease
#22 This Adorable Dog Upholstery On A Couch In My Veterinarian’s Office
Image source: reddit.com
#23 My Residential Neighborhood Has Signs For Your Dog
Image source: Qwertyboi2
#24 These Teacups Look Like They Have Little Holes In Them
Image source: UncannyDonuts
#25 Anti-Pollution Sign By A Lake In Evergreen, Colorado
Image source: lalala850
#26 The Ceiling Lights In This Medical Test Lab Are In The Form Of Electrocardiogram
Image source: thesahilpatel
#27 This Jeep Has Light Jeeps
Image source: freeuh
#28 This Is Carpet
Image source: oversearaise
#29 Balcony In The Shape Of A Wine Glass, Italy
Image source: Reddituser0346
#30 This Donut Shop Looks Like A Donut Box
Image source: rhetorical_poop
#31 The Zip On My New Lunch Bag Is A Tiny Spoon
Image source: Kelly960
#32 The Dog Fountain You Didn’t Know You Needed In Your Life
Image source: Breakevenbooks92
#33 This Eyewear Shop’s Bag
Image source: Cool_Credit260
#34 Ear Anatomy Model With Miniature Construction Crew At The ENT Office
Image source: Mechstyles
#35 These Doughnuts Are Designed To Look Like The Classic Ones Out Of The Simpsons
Image source: RordanJeed
#36 A Fire Hydrant In Tokyo, Japan
Image source: andrewface
#37 This Glass Is Made So The Little Bubbles In Your Drink Form The Brand’s Logo
Image source: sopholopho
#38 Another Cute Barcode From A Bag Of Crisps
Image source: greg_neh
#39 Good Hair Day Pasta
Image source: me-anton
#40 I Found A Tiny Pocket Knife At A Music Festival
Image source: shroomsaregoooood
#41 This Teabag Contains Tiny Llama-Shaped Sugar
Image source: simo_nahh
#42 Doll Came With A Tiny Phone That Had A Tiny Broken Screen
Image source: cooliojames
#43 My Local Butcher’s Shop Has Knife Handles For The Entry
Image source: Tenaciousleesha
#44 Cat-Specific Eye Chart On The Wall Of A Vet Office
Image source: NonsequiturSushi
#45 Found This 1999 “Vintage” Thinking Chair From Blues Clues
Image source: Sadtunasalad
#46 Ice Cream Shop’s Chairs In Denmark
Image source: s1ipperypick1e
#47 This Mouth-Shaped Container For A Set Of Drill Bits
Image source: Free_Hat_McCullough
#48 This Omega-3 Softgel Is Shaped Like A Fish
Image source: JellyWinz
#49 Some Mannequins At Disney World Have Hearing Aids
Image source: WitherPhantom
#50 Snake-Shaped Door Handles On A Door To An Anatomical Institute
Image source: Mr_Bassplayer
Follow Us