12 Photos Of Majestic Animals I Took At The Zoo

by

I am Mac So, a zoo photographer. I would like to express my gratitude for showcasing the series of photographs featuring polar bears that I captured at the zoo.

Animal portraits at the zoo aren’t limited to just polar bears, so I’m submitting an “other cuts” post. I would be delighted if you enjoyed them.

More info: Facebook | Instagram

#1 Lion

#2 Green Tree Python

#3 Baby Seal

#4 Mandrill

#5 Baby Seal

#6 Asian Elephant

#7 Sheep

#8 Reticulated Giraffe

#9 Looking Up Meerkat

#10 Shetland Pony

#11 Eland And Crow

#12 Sheep

