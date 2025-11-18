I’m An Animal Photographer, And Here Are My 10 Best Shots Of Polar Bears

I am Photographer Zoo, Mac So. I specialize in animal portrait photography at zoos and aquariums. I am grateful for previously featuring my FAPA selected works, a series inspired by the gestures of polar bears.
I understand the difficulty of capturing wildlife and believe it deserves appreciation. However, is photographing animals in zoos considered a lesser act?
The trigger for me to start photographing was not initially animal photography, but rather landscape photography. I didn’t have much interest in animal photography at all. I live in Sapporo, Hokkaido, Japan, where there is Maruyama Zoo. In the 2010s, the facilities of Maruyama Zoo were renewed, allowing visitors to see and observe animals in environments closer to their natural habitats. Upon hearing this news, I casually visited the zoo.
#1 Hello!
#2 In The Light
#3 Diving
#4 Parent-Child Play
#5 Pray
#6 Swimming
#7 Oh My God!
#8 Snowing
#9 Hand
#10 Dandy Bear
