72 Funny Ways People Learned Their Lesson

We learn something new every day. And often, it’s not textbooks but experience that turns out to be the best teacher. Some of the most important life lessons come when we least expect them. Wrapped up in a layer of chaos, a touch of embarrassment and a tale we’ll be telling our grandkids one day.

Whether it’s the messy mistake of putting an egg in the microwave, or the foamy flood that occurred when we used handwashing detergent in the machine instead of automatic powder. Maybe it’s the very costly error of not leaving the car parked in gear on a very steep incline. Whatever the lesson, it’s likely to be one you won’t forget anytime soon.

Bored Panda has put together a list of times people learned something new and unexpected in the most hilarious way. Some are cringeworthy, others could have you crying with laughter. A few may even make you sheepishly whisper, “What? You too?” They’re all reminders that some things just can’t be taught in school. And often, it’s the bad decisions that make the best stories.

#1 When I Was 12, I Was Attacked By A Howler Monkey In Costa Rica. My Dad Runs A Tour And Travel Company Down There, And I Found This Postcard On His Rack

Photo of a young me learning a hard lesson – “Do not feed the animals”.

Image source: al666in, al666in

#2 How I Discovered My Wife And Her Coworkers Were In A Fitbit Activity Contest

72 Funny Ways People Learned Their Lesson

Image source: Jmersh

#3 Lesson Learned: Kitties And Blinds Are Not A Good Combo

72 Funny Ways People Learned Their Lesson

Image source: kenistod, yougotjamed

#4 I Bought This Leather Flyswatter Last Summer, And It Works Great. But I Just Realized, Am I Giving Guests The Wrong Impression With It Hanging In My House?

72 Funny Ways People Learned Their Lesson

Image source: fakeaccount572

#5 Thank You For Taking My Old And Damaged TV, My Strategy Of Packing Well Worked

72 Funny Ways People Learned Their Lesson

Image source: MintedVibez

#6 Farted Near My Friends Smart Thermostat

I tried to pass gas descretely by walking out of my buddies living room and farting. I didn’t realize his thermostat tested air quality. He got a notice on his phone telling him to change the filters. I confessed it was me…

72 Funny Ways People Learned Their Lesson

Image source: 6854wiggles

#7 Why Men Shouldn’t Do Advice Columns

72 Funny Ways People Learned Their Lesson

Image source: al3x696

#8 After Ripping Out My Front Door, I Learn There Are Different Sizes For Doors

72 Funny Ways People Learned Their Lesson

Image source: oestzilla

#9 Today My Husband Discovered It Is Possible To Recline The Reclining Chair Too Far

72 Funny Ways People Learned Their Lesson

Image source: SmileyWhiley

#10 My Niece Discovered The Cat Door Today

72 Funny Ways People Learned Their Lesson

Image source: xAmericanNightmarex

#11 Had To Stop And Take A Take On This Vans’ Instagram Contact Info

Walked past this van whilst on holiday. A casual, quick glance at the Instagram info made me stop and re-read what I’d just seen.

72 Funny Ways People Learned Their Lesson

Image source: Yoric1968

#12 Woke Up And Discovered My Wife Moved Our Coat Stand Yesterday

72 Funny Ways People Learned Their Lesson

Image source: gruesomeflowers

#13 My Husband And I Discovered You Can Get Photo Shower Curtains

72 Funny Ways People Learned Their Lesson

Image source: Elatedonion

#14 After Owning Them For 3 Days, I Learned Why Nobody Wears White Shoes In The Countryside

72 Funny Ways People Learned Their Lesson

Image source: WhatsHisFace666

#15 Just For Your Information This Does Not Say “Colgate”. I Learned This The Hard Way This Morning

72 Funny Ways People Learned Their Lesson

Image source: elzibet

#16 Found In The Bathroom At Work. Someone Learned A Very Hard Lesson

72 Funny Ways People Learned Their Lesson

Image source: TheUnbeliever

#17 Accidentally Washed A Wool Sweater In Hot Water. This Was Surprisingly Pre-Dryer Too

72 Funny Ways People Learned Their Lesson

Image source: moozirt

#18 Life Has A Way Of Guiding You To Where You’re Meant To Be

72 Funny Ways People Learned Their Lesson

Image source: CryticalManic

#19 So… I Recently Discovered My Dog Likes Carrots

72 Funny Ways People Learned Their Lesson

Image source: OopsIArted

#20 Lesson Learned – Don’t Trust Just Any Tourist To Take Your Photo

72 Funny Ways People Learned Their Lesson

Image source: batmanfantasy

#21 Learned How To Say “Hi” In Mandarin

72 Funny Ways People Learned Their Lesson

Image source: d_duhwit

#22 Stole One Of These Candies From My Kid’s Christmas Stash, Learned The Hard Way They’re Actually Individually Wrapped Soaps

72 Funny Ways People Learned Their Lesson

Image source: MichelleS2323

#23 My Son Learned A Valuable Lesson At This Birthday Party About Reading Labels

72 Funny Ways People Learned Their Lesson

Image source: angry-norwegian

#24 I’m At IKEA Right Now And All The Toilets In The Bathroom Displays Are Shut So Nobody Can Take A Dump In Them. They Must’ve Learned That Lesson The Hard Way

72 Funny Ways People Learned Their Lesson

Image source: Mikesaidit36

#25 Grandad’s “Broken” Fire Stick

72 Funny Ways People Learned Their Lesson

Image source: NintendoBen

#26 She Learned A Lesson Here – Lily Pads Aren’t As Strong As They Look

72 Funny Ways People Learned Their Lesson

Image source: Bmchris44

#27 Learned 2 Things While Sitting Out In The Oh So Rare Irish Sun

1) I need to lose some weight and
2) If you slouch forward, your chest will hang in such a way as to give you a thing white bra on your sunburned torso…

72 Funny Ways People Learned Their Lesson

Image source: DorianOtten

#28 Growing Up Sucks. My Sister Learned The Hard Way

72 Funny Ways People Learned Their Lesson

Image source: meetyourgranfalloon

#29 These Dudes Are About To Learn An Important Physics Lesson The Hard Way

72 Funny Ways People Learned Their Lesson

Image source: PR0CR45T184T0R

#30 Lesson Learned Not To Use AirPods While Sleep Deprived

72 Funny Ways People Learned Their Lesson

Image source: Curious-Bug-1258

#31 3rd Grade Proverbs

72 Funny Ways People Learned Their Lesson

Image source: nimaku

#32 Lesson Learned, Don’t Wear Grey Pants To An Interview

72 Funny Ways People Learned Their Lesson

Image source: -milesTeg

#33 Hubby Has Two Back To Back Work Trips, And Wanted To Take His Bike Out The Few Days He Was Home In Between. MBTA Has Other Ideas

Lesson learned, cover up your fun stuff unless you want kids. We’re awaiting the arrival of our little feathered quadruplets soon.

72 Funny Ways People Learned Their Lesson

Image source: AustralianBattleDog

#34 Tech Learned The Lesson Of Not Spraying The Distributor With Brake Cleaner While The Car Is Running

72 Funny Ways People Learned Their Lesson

Image source: iiReCoNiC

#35 Roommate Learned A Valuable Lesson Today

72 Funny Ways People Learned Their Lesson

Image source: wordsbynight

#36 Kayaked 17 Miles Today, Learned A Lesson About Pain, Suffering And The Importance Of Sunscreen

72 Funny Ways People Learned Their Lesson

Image source: TheNinjaSammich

#37 25 Years Later. My Mom Found My Home-Made Stash Book

Carefully hidden inside this Guinness Book of Records were a Zippo lighter and a pack of Marlboro Reds.

72 Funny Ways People Learned Their Lesson

Image source: MastrOvNon

#38 Whoever Is Responsible For This Sign Could Definitely Use A Refresher In Math

72 Funny Ways People Learned Their Lesson

Image source: Framiel

#39 My Boss Needs To Learn To Lock His Truck

72 Funny Ways People Learned Their Lesson

Image source: RuralRangerMA

#40 This Wife Quickly Found Out Why You Should Never Leave Your Phone Unlocked Near Your Husband

72 Funny Ways People Learned Their Lesson

Image source: borshctbeet

#41 Possibly The Best Way To Let A Mom Know She’s Been Glued To Her Phone A Bit Too Often

72 Funny Ways People Learned Their Lesson

Image source: MallardDuckBoy

#42 His Pub Took It Upon Themselves To Help Octogenarians Master The Art Of Reading The Fine Print

72 Funny Ways People Learned Their Lesson

Image source: Eyal-M

#43 What Would You Do If You Discovered Your Wife Is The Workplace Pen Thief?

72 Funny Ways People Learned Their Lesson

Image source: rafikki123

#44 After Most Of My Son’s Socks Went Missing, My Wife Discovered Sock Heaven

72 Funny Ways People Learned Their Lesson

Image source: rgsoloman5000

#45 So My Mouse Wasn’t Working. Tech Support Discovered I’d Been “Caged”

72 Funny Ways People Learned Their Lesson

Image source: njmc2

#46 You Live And You Learn

72 Funny Ways People Learned Their Lesson

Image source: RulingSports

#47 I Learned My Lesson About Taking A Razor To My Eyebrows. Big Oof

72 Funny Ways People Learned Their Lesson

Image source: leafydew

#48 Lesson Learned. Always Pay Attention To Dye Lots

72 Funny Ways People Learned Their Lesson

Image source: paigecarolanna

#49 This Guy Is About To Find Out Why Grammar Really Does Matter

72 Funny Ways People Learned Their Lesson

Image source: thehemperorr

#50 Someone In My Office Learned The Hard Way

72 Funny Ways People Learned Their Lesson

Image source: falcongsr

#51 The Importance Of Proofreading. Never Seen A Restaurant Closed Because Of This

72 Funny Ways People Learned Their Lesson

Image source: steady_as_a_rock

#52 There Is A Good Reason Two-Story Outhouses Never Caught On

72 Funny Ways People Learned Their Lesson

Image source: IGottaHandItToMe

#53 Phrasing

72 Funny Ways People Learned Their Lesson

Image source: Mr_McQuinn

#54 “You Had One Job”, Reparing A Crosswalk – Netherlands

“Is it a crosswalk or a QR code?” was the headline here.
A crosswalk in Dutch is called ‘Zebrapad’ btw (Zebra path/crossing)

72 Funny Ways People Learned Their Lesson

Image source: TSLstudio

#55 This Is How I Make Permanent Life Choices, Unfortunately

72 Funny Ways People Learned Their Lesson

Image source: karatecat

#56 I Got A Coconut Shake From A Local Burger Joint And Thought It Tasted Weird

I looked at the label before I threw it away and learned that there was a big miscommunication in the drive-thru.

72 Funny Ways People Learned Their Lesson

Image source: BittenBerries

#57 The Time My Little Sister Lied And Said There Was No School And To Prove It, Her Teacher Gave Her A Note

72 Funny Ways People Learned Their Lesson

Image source: Ghprincess__

#58 Do They Work For Child’s Rooms?

72 Funny Ways People Learned Their Lesson

Image source: FIREATWlLL

#59 Where Can I Sign Up To Learn How To Do This?

72 Funny Ways People Learned Their Lesson

Image source: ItsBlare

#60 My Dad Found Out The Hard Way Why There Is A Size And Weight Limit

72 Funny Ways People Learned Their Lesson

Image source: Moosepie12

#61 At A Hotel In Japan

72 Funny Ways People Learned Their Lesson

Image source: dewi54

#62 If You’re Trying To Scam People With A Fake Email, At Least Make It Look Convincing

72 Funny Ways People Learned Their Lesson

Image source: CarlonecMusic

#63 My Parents Went To Costco

And bought the whole shelf of Miralax.

72 Funny Ways People Learned Their Lesson

Image source: HotRodDeathToll27

#64 Learned My Lesson, Don’t Ask For Cheese Grits In The North. Waitress Definitely Gave Me A Look For A Half A Second. Then She Nodded Like “Yeah, I Got This”

Should have known then.

72 Funny Ways People Learned Their Lesson

Image source: Subcheck

#65 A Two-Picture Story. Lesson Learned – Don’t Stand On The Ball

72 Funny Ways People Learned Their Lesson

Image source: Anduno

#66 I Guess My Grandma Learned How To Send Email (No Context Given)

72 Funny Ways People Learned Their Lesson

Image source: zrudd19

#67 This Fifth-Grader Figured Out The Most Hilarious/Laziest Way To Write A Three-Paragraph Letter

72 Funny Ways People Learned Their Lesson

Image source: shanekeith_

#68 My Friends Made Sure I Didn’t Leave Last Night From The Halloween Party. Side Note, Learning How To Put On A Tire Today

72 Funny Ways People Learned Their Lesson

Image source: icecreamdude97

#69 After I Made Jigglers, I Discovered That The Shelf In My Refrigerator Is Crooked

72 Funny Ways People Learned Their Lesson

Image source: CheeseheadDave

#70 I Got These From My 5-Year-Old Son About 10 Minutes Apart

72 Funny Ways People Learned Their Lesson

Image source: nightsaysni

#71 I Discovered I Can Write Messages In My Girlfriends New Blanket

72 Funny Ways People Learned Their Lesson

Image source: Obeythegroove

#72 Caribbean Cruise, White Girl Cornrows (13 Years Old). Lesson Learned, Never Again. It Was A Lot Of Tension

72 Funny Ways People Learned Their Lesson

Image source: yettyettyett

