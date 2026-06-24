Solange Knowles: Bio And Career Highlights

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Solange Knowles: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons

Solange Knowles

June 24, 1986

Houston, Texas, US

40 Years Old

Cancer

Solange Knowles: Bio And Career Highlights

Who Is Solange Knowles?

Solange Piaget Knowles is an American singer, songwriter, and actress known for her distinctive artistic vision. Her music blends R&B with experimental sounds, often exploring themes of identity and self-empowerment.

She first captivated audiences with her 2016 album, A Seat at the Table, which debuted at number one on the Billboard 200 chart. This critically acclaimed work solidified her reputation as an innovative and influential voice.

Early Life and Education

A close-knit family environment shaped Solange Knowles in Houston, Texas, where her parents, Mathew and Tina Knowles, encouraged creative pursuits. She studied dance and theater from a young age, showcasing an early interest in performing arts.

These early experiences laid the groundwork for her eventual career in music and acting, fostering a unique artistic sensibility that would later define her distinct sound and visual style.

Notable Relationships

A string of high-profile romances has marked Solange Knowles’ public life, including her marriage to Daniel Smith in 2004. The couple divorced in 2007.

Knowles later married video director Alan Ferguson in 2014, with whom she collaborated on artistic projects, before their separation in 2019. She shares a son, Daniel Julez J. Smith Jr., with her first husband.

Career Highlights

Solange Knowles’ 2016 album, A Seat at the Table, debuted at number one on the Billboard 200, featuring the Grammy-winning single “Cranes in the Sky.” The album garnered widespread critical acclaim for its poignant themes and unique sound.

She also launched Saint Records in 2013, a multidisciplinary platform amplifying vital voices across various mediums. This venture underscores her commitment to independent artistry and creative expression.

To date, Knowles has collected a Grammy Award for Best R&B Performance, a Glamour Award for Woman of the Year, and the Billboard Women in Music Impact Award, recognizing her significant contributions to music and culture.

Signature Quote

“Create your own committees, build your own institutions, give your friends awards, and be the gold you wanna hold my g’s.”

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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