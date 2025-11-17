I Capture The Individuality Of Human Beings By Photographing People’s Faces And Their Irises (26 Pics)

We are different, we are the same, and we are all wonderful! My inspiration for this project on observing the work of photographers who captured iconic figures and state leaders. My intention was to individualize my photo’ subjects, to focus on their lifestyles and personalities, and, like my inspirational photographers, capture as many intimate moments and images as possible of some of the most powerful entities in the world. The four photographers: Heinrich Hoffmann, Ghitta Carell, Andrei Pandele, and Sir Cecil Walter Hardy Beaton, all influenced my approach to this project in both technique and use of lightning.
More info: Instagram | tiktok.com
#1 Young Ju Kim – South Korean Lyric Soprano
#2 Stefan Pop – Romanian Tenor And Winner Of Operalia
#3 Cosmin Selesi – Romanian Actor In Theater And Film
#4 Charlie Ottley – British Documentary Journalist
#5 Damien Egan – Mayor Of Lewisham
#6 Marco Lodola – Italian Visual Artist
#7 Irina Fodor – Romanian TV Presenter And Host
#8 Adriana Trandafir – Romanian Actress In Theatre And Film
#9 Sir George Iacobescu – Romanian-British Businessman. The Godfather Of Canada Water, London
#10 Ema Stefan – Romanian Singer And Radio Host
#11 Monica Munteanu – Romanian PR For Major Artists
#12 Bianca Alexandra Adam – Romanian Vloger
#13 Mona Segall – Romanian TV Producer And Director
#14 Laura Cazacu – Moldavian Designer Based In London
#15 Dumitru Prunariu – The Only Romanian Cosmonaut To Have Been In Space
#16 Oana Carmaciu – Romanian Actress
#17 Maia Morgenstern – Romanian Jewish Actress Known For Portraying The Role Of Mary, The Mother Of Jesus, In ‘The Passion Of The Christ
#18 Catalin Prini – Romanian TV Producer
#19 Petre Urda – Romanian Disc Jockey, Member Of Paraziții Hip-Hop Band
#20 Kereszts Ildiko – Hungarian Actress And Singer
#21 Stefan Sprianu – Romanian Singer
#22 Stefania Codreanu – Romanian Singer
#23 Ana Maria Branza – Romanian Fencing Olympic Champion
#24 Horatiu Malaele – Romanian Actor And Caricaturist
#25 Catalin Scarlatescu – Romanian Chef And TV Host
#26 Florin Prunea – Former Romanian Goalkeeper
Did you like this article? Follow us on Google News
Follow Us