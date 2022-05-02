So, Each Avatar Movie will be a Standalone Story

Did James Cameron figure out how to give his sequels a leg up when it comes to escaping the curse of the sequel? Well, that’s yet to be seen, but keeping each Avatar sequel as a standalone movie might be a smart step in developing Pandora one region at a time while furthering the overall story. It could even keep things from growing stale by shifting focus among the main characters rather than sticking solely to those that were established in the first movie. This is a lot of hopeful talking, but no matter how anyone feels about James Cameron or the overall feel of this project, the idea of expanding the story while keeping it just close enough to establish the connections between one story to another sounds like a great idea. Those that might not think so need to think of one thing, and that’s why so many sequels fail. There are a lot of different opinions on this matter, but one of the biggest reasons that sequels fail is that they attempt to build upon or top the original story that gave rise to them.
This continual mistake hasn’t been entirely solved over the years as sequels are usually seen, by necessity, as extensions of the original story, and are treated as such. Granted, that’s kind of the point of a sequel at times, but what many movies tend to miss is that a sequel has the chance to open the story wider and show more of the world in which it exists. Each new story might be just another part of that original story, or an extension of that original story, that can take things further and widen the scope of the story in a way that can be highly beneficial for the overall story. This could be the possible idea behind keeping each Avatar movie separate while using them to tell a greater and more expansive story. That would be great if this is the case.
Delving deeper into Pandora and the many different tribes that inhabit its many different regions will be interesting since having met a forest-bound tribe already, it stands to reason that meeting the others in The Way of Water, which is the title of the upcoming sequel, will be intriguing, to say the least. Trying to imagine what types of creatures will be dreamed up, what kind of lifestyle will be viewed, and how it will further the story, is already making many people wonder how diverse Pandora really is. With several sequels planned, one can only try to imagine what Cameron will be up to as each new movie rolls out, but it does sound as though the story won’t be staying on Pandora entirely as there will be views of earth that could be used to contrast the views of Pandora, to give a reason why the world and its natural resources are so important. The words spoken by Jake Sulley in the original movie, about how the humans killed their world, kind of demand a bit of explanation and even a healthy amount of exposition that will show the state of the earth at some point if only to gain perspective.
One of the foremost thoughts that continues to be echoed by many fans concerning the Avatar sequels is that they’ll be big, expansive, and introduce a lot of material that people will be amazed by. Given James Cameron’s track record it’s easy to assume that people are going to be astounded by what he comes up with next, and with several sequels planned, one can easily imagine that the ideas have been running quick and thick as he tries to populate the entire world of Pandora. What kind of creatures we’re bound to see in the years to come could be absolutely amazing, or it could be that Cameron might fizzle out at some point. A lot of people are obviously hoping that things will become intense and amazing rather than boring and drab, but again, we’ll have to wait and see what’s coming. But the overall idea that the movies are being kept separate no matter that they’re part of the same story sounds like a good idea, to begin with.
Sequels tend to fail in a big way as they often hammer home the same point over and over in ways that don’t appear to broaden or widen the story in any way as they focus too heavily on the same main points. There are other ways that sequels fail, but this tends to be one of the biggest issues. If Cameron manages to make this work then he’ll be able to pull off one of the tricks that many directors have tried and failed to accomplish. It’s a bit too late to be ready to dive in and simply enjoy, but at this time it does sound like something that will be able to keep Avatar ahead of the competition for the years to come.