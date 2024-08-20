Smokey and the Bandit Cast: Exploring Their Roles in the Classic Film

The hilarious Smokey and the Bandit cast helped turn the movie into a sleeper hit. With $127 million in Box Office earnings, it became the second-highest-grossing domestic film of 1977, only behind Star Wars. Interestingly, Smokey and the Bandit was Hal Needham’s feature directorial debut and his first of several collaborations with Burt Reynolds. The 1977 Smokey and the Bandit movie birthed the franchise.
Smokey and the Bandit revolved around two bootleggers, Bo “Bandit” Darville and Cledus “Snowman” Snow, as they tried to smuggle 400 cases of Coors beer from Texarkana to Atlanta. The movie followed their escapades while they were pursued by Sheriff Buford T. Justice and his witless son. In remembering the 1977 classic, these were the top Smokey and the Bandit cast and the characters they played.
Burt Reynolds as Bo “The Bandit” Darville
The late Burt Reynolds led the Smokey and the Bandit cast, playing one of its titular characters, Bo “Bandit” Darville. The character was introduced as a local legend and offered $80,000 (worth about $421,000 in 2024) by the wealthy Texan, Big Enos Burdette and his son, Little Enos. At the time, Burt Reynolds was already a well-established star, with known performances in the 1972 Deliverance and The Longest Yard (1974).
Reynolds’s portrayal of the charming, mustachioed trucker with a knack for high-speed driving and outwitting the law was flawless. Reynolds’s portrayal of the Bandit, with a carefree attitude, iconic laugh, and sly humor, helped make the character one of the most memorable in the film. Also, the black Pontiac Trans Am car used by the character became almost as famous as the film.
Sally Field as Carrie “Frog”
Stage and screen actress Sally Field also joined the Smokey and the Bandit cast as Carrie, later nicknamed Frog by the Bandit. Carrie was introduced as a runaway bride who hitches a ride with the Bandit, leading to a series of comedic and romantic escapades. Before Smokey and the Bandit, Sally Field was mostly known for her television roles, including ABC’s Gidget (1965–1966) and The Flying Nun (1967–1970). Sally Field’s chemistry with Burt Reynolds was palpable, on and off the screen. Field and Reynolds also began a 5-year romantic relationship during the film’s production.
Jerry Reed as Cledus “The Snowman” Snow
Country singer-songwriter and actor Jerry Reed played Cledus “The Snowman” Snow. The Snowman was the Bandit’s loyal and fun-loving trucking partner. Reed acted in the film and contributed to its soundtrack, composing and performing the famous “East Bound and Down” song. Jerry Reed’s down-to-earth charm and infectious energy provided the perfect counterbalance to Reynolds’ Bandit.
Jackie Gleason as Sheriff Buford T. Justice/”Smokey Bear”
Actor, comedian, writer, and composer Jackie Gleason joined the Smokey and the Bandit cast, playing Sheriff Buford T. Justice. Gleason’s character was the blustery, no-nonsense lawman determined to catch and arrest Bandit. Jackie Gleason’s performance as the sheriff was nothing short of iconic. His portrayal of the character, especially with his exaggerated Southern drawl and relentless pursuit of the Bandit, added to the movie’s comedic brilliance.
Mike Henry as Junior Justice
Former football linebacker and actor Mike Henry played Junior Justice, the bumbling son of Sheriff Buford T. Justice. After being dumped by Carrie on their wedding day, Junior Justice served as his father’s hapless sidekick in their pursuit of Bandit and Carrie. Throughout the movie, Junior Justice often finds himself as the target of his father’s frustration. Mike Henry’s ability to play the role with just the right amount of cluelessness added another layer of humor to the movie. Before joining Smokey and the Bandit cast, Mike Henry was known for portraying Tarzan in the 1960s film trilogy.
Pat McCormick & Paul Williams as Big Enos & Small Enos
Actor and comedy writer Pat McCormick was cast as Enos “Big Enos” Burdette in Smokey and the Bandit. Big Enos was the wealthy and eccentric businessman who placed the bet for Bandit to bootleg a truckload of Coors Beer for $80,000. Pat McCormick brought a larger-than-life presence to the role with his booming voice and flashy suits.
On the other hand, composer, singer-songwriter, and actor Paul Williams played Pat McCormick’s on-screen son, Enos “Little Enos” Burdette. The diminutive and sharp-tongued Little Enos was a force to be reckoned with, often taking the lead in challenging the Bandit. Besides the Smokey and the Bandit cast, the 70s was known for its classic eclectic and hilarious cast, including the supposed wild cast the 1973 Dune movie almost had.
Follow Us