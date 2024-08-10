Sally Field Shares How Robin Williams Supported Her During a Tragic Personal Loss

In a recent interview with Vanity Fair, Sally Field shared an emotionally charged story about how Robin Williams helped her during a dark period in her life while filming Mrs. Doubtfire. The anecdote reveals an often unseen side of the comedian, emphasizing his depth of compassion and empathy.
Sally’s Touching Revelation
Field had kept this story private until now,
I never shared this story before, she said. She explained how she learned about her father’s death while on set. Her father suffered a massive stroke, and she received a call from the doctor asking if she wanted him to be put on a resuscitator. Sally knew that wasn’t what he wanted and told the doctor to let him go peacefully.
Beside herself with grief, Sally tried to maintain professionalism and continued acting. She was filming a crucial courtroom divorce scene when Robin noticed something was off.
Robin’s Reaction
According to Field,
Robin came over, pulled me out of the set, and asked, ‘Are you okay?’ When she told him about her father’s passing, Williams acted swiftly. He spoke with director Christopher Columbus about rearranging the schedule to allow Sally to leave and grieve properly.
Williams’ empathetic nature shone through, demonstrating his sensitivity and intuition—a side that people rarely saw beyond his comedic persona. It was just one of the many memories co-stars and friends fondly recall about Robin.
The Ongoing Impact of Robin Williams
The world lost Robin Williams in 2014 after he died by suicide, leaving a profound impact on those who knew him and loved his work. Pierce Brosnan reflected on this by saying,
His humanity was so far reaching, and joy of people, and love of life, bountiful. Oh, Robin, still, his passing still hurts deeply.
Williams’ legacy continues to touch lives; whether through his iconic roles like those in Good Will Hunting, Dead Poets Society, or his behind-the-scenes acts of kindness such as the one Field shared.
A Compassionate Industry Giant
Field’s story isn’t the only one that highlights Williams’ empathy. There are countless anecdotes from colleagues who experienced his warmth first-hand. Many remember their first encounters with him fondly as Pierce Brosnan does:
I went into the makeup trailer and saw Robin there… he was sitting at the end of the trailer in his Hawaiian shirt and big hairy arms but had the head of Mrs. Doubtfire.
The way Williams extended kindness even on chaotic film sets is part of why his loss is still felt so deeply today.
