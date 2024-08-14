Slow Horses Season 4 Trailer Teases Gary Oldman vs Hugo Weaving

As fans eagerly await the return of the hit spy drama Slow Horses, based on Mick Herron’s acclaimed Slough House series, it looks like season 4 is set to raise the stakes even higher. The brand-new trailer, released ahead of the show’s September premiere, offers a tantalizing glimpse of the action-packed episodes to come.
The trailer reveals that the Slow Horses are embroiled in a case revolving around a devastating explosion in central London. As viewers get their first look at Hugo Weaving’s new villainous character, the tension mounts. Weaving joins the cast as Frank Harkness, promising to bring a formidable presence against Gary Oldman’s Jackson Lamb.
During the trailer, Kristin Scott Thomas’s Diana Taverner warns that the threat levels are “critical,” and Jack Lowden’s River Cartwright is shown protecting his grandfather amidst growing danger. The suspense ramps up as Jackson Lamb ominously states that one of his team members has just died. But which beloved character could it be?
The show, once again featuring six gripping episodes, is an adaptation of Herron’s fourth novel, Spook Street, which dives into David Cartwright’s past with Jonathan Pryce reprising his role as the troubled character.
Returning Faces and New Additions
Besides convincing performances from series veterans like Gary Oldman, who returns as Jackson Lamb, the leader of MI5’s Slough House, season 4 sees a host of new stars joining the espionage saga. Alongside Hugo Weaving are Joanna Scanlan, Ruth Bradley, Tom Brooke, and James Callis.
The Future Beyond Season 4
Avid followers don’t need to worry about bidding farewell to their favorite characters just yet. While season 4 promises plenty of dramatic twists and turns over its six episodes, the series has already been picked up for a fifth season. Given that there are eight novels in Herron’s series so far, fans can hope for even more Slow Horses content on the horizon.
Mark Your Calendars
Slow Horses seasons 1 through 3 are currently available for streaming on Apple TV+. You won’t have to wait much longer for the next installment, as season 4 premieres on September 4, 2024. Get ready for a thrilling journey with some of MI5’s most disgraced agents!
