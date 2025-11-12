A Sound Installation Inspired By My Experiences With Meditation – The Pendulum Of Thoughts

by

„Gedankenpendel“ is an interactive sound installation with the aim to draw the visitors attention to his conciseness and his constant flow of thoughts. Various mental states are symbolized with sound and can be discovered by interacting with the sound sculpture. The installation consists of a sound-ball made out of 12 speakers hanging from the ceiling in the middle of the room. The visitor is able to interact with the sound object by swinging it like a pendulum. When the speaker- ball is hanging still, you can hear a clear and understandable speech played simultaneously out of the 12 speakers of the sound-object. This symbolizes mindfulness and concentration in the state of mediation. However when the speaker-ball is moved by the visitor, the clear speech turns into many overlapping and interfering thoughts. While swinging and rotating, the 12 speakers play various speech fragments at the same time. This stands for confusion and the distraction of thoughts. The visitor is not able to distinguish the hearable thoughts any more. The bigger the movement of the sound-object, the more confusing and distracted the sound. The more quiet the movement, the more concentrated and understandable the sound of the sound-ball. This embodies the constant flow of thoughts and shows the contrast between the concentrated and the distracted mind.

More info: denimszram.com

A Sound Installation Inspired By My Experiences With Meditation &#8211; The Pendulum Of Thoughts

GEDANKENPENDEL, sound installation

A Sound Installation Inspired By My Experiences With Meditation &#8211; The Pendulum Of Thoughts
A Sound Installation Inspired By My Experiences With Meditation &#8211; The Pendulum Of Thoughts
A Sound Installation Inspired By My Experiences With Meditation &#8211; The Pendulum Of Thoughts
A Sound Installation Inspired By My Experiences With Meditation &#8211; The Pendulum Of Thoughts
A Sound Installation Inspired By My Experiences With Meditation &#8211; The Pendulum Of Thoughts
A Sound Installation Inspired By My Experiences With Meditation &#8211; The Pendulum Of Thoughts
A Sound Installation Inspired By My Experiences With Meditation &#8211; The Pendulum Of Thoughts

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
My Grown Up (TV) Christmas List
3 min read
Dec, 20, 2010
This Brighton Artist Is Slowly Filling The World With Robots, And You’ll Want To Find One!
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
After This Photo Of A Nurse Went Viral, Moms Flooded The Internet With Stories That Will Amaze You
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
See “Avengers” Cast Reading Mean Tweets on Jimmy Kimmel Live
3 min read
May, 2, 2018
Sylvester Stallone’s Latest Ventures: Movies and TV Series
3 min read
Aug, 31, 2023
Try Not To Get Offended: 25 Brutal & Hilarious Country Stereotypes For You To Untangle
3 min read
Aug, 23, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.