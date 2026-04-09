73 Unedited Photos That Might Mess With Your Already Tired Brain (New Pics)

Since photo manipulation has become a trend, determining an image’s authenticity has become tricky. And now, with AI entering the picture (pun intended), a perfectly captured snapshot may make you ask yourself, “Is this even real?”
Check out the following examples to see what we mean. You think your eyes are fooling you, and you might even do a few double-takes, but no. None of these images was edited in any way. They are simply a product of excellent timing and perhaps the genius use of angles.
Enjoy scrolling through, and feel free to share these photos around. See how many people you can fool.
#1 Glitched Door
Image source: ningenStur
#2 Island In The Sky Or Glassy Lake?
Image source: backcountrybounder, backcountrybounder
#3 Dog Looking From Behind A Door
Image source: bunnyalert
The following photos may appear confusing, as our brains try to make sense of them. This is the process of perception, in which we mentally try to organize and interpret these images.
Experimental psychologist Dr. Daniel Yon discussed this in detail in an article for BBC Science Focus, noting how the human mind is powerful enough to shape our reality.
#4 When My Buddy’s Dog Leaps Over Grates Her Body And Legs Disappear And It Looks Like A Dog’s Head Is Just Floating Down The Street
Image source: infinite_burrito
#5 A Floating Trash Can
Image source: sf49erfan
#6 Artificial Grass Seating Looks Like It Was Photoshopped To The Scenery
Image source: kennyheard
“All of us are hallucinating all the time – and the theories our brains come up with shape what we perceive,” Dr. Yon wrote. To provide an example, he used the cover of his book titled “A Trick of the Mind: How the Brain Invents Your Reality.”
The image on the front of the book shows a discolored apple, which we can easily perceive as red. However, Dr. Yon revealed that the fruit is actually colored grey.
#7 Caught A Cat Playing With A Feather
Image source: Odd_Key_9191
#8 Is My Cat Upside Down Or Down Side Up?
Image source: fergieandtruro
#9 Family Selfie. I Have No Legs
Image source: BeardoGREG
Some of you, seeing the photos on this list, may not even believe that they are unedited. You may need some convincing or proof that the images were not manipulated.
According to Dr. Yon, we tend to believe our brain’s perceptions, regardless of whether they are accurate.
#10 Just A Cat Watching The Neighborhood
Image source: tacticalbear3
#11 My Grandma Sent Me This Photo Today
Image source: fighting_pigeon
#12 Girlfriend Took A Pic That Made It Look Like I Was Trapped In The Concrete
Image source: Huddunkachug
For example, Dr. Yon cited misheard lyrics that people may actually believe are the truth. According to him, it’s also why we sometimes tend to jump to conclusions or cut people off while they’re talking.
“The average gap between turns in conversation is astonishingly short – around 200 milliseconds,” he explained. “To keep up, your brain must jump ahead – generating hypotheses about how a sentence will end before the speaker gets there.”
#13 Giants Over The City
Image source: Mass1m01973
#14 Mirage Of Coffee Shop Window Makes It Look Like This Car Sells Pies Out Of The Boot
Image source: Flynnbojangels
#15 Fisherman Glitched Out
Image source: Mr__Knister
We’d now like to ask you, dear reader. Do you think these photos are actually unedited? Or do you think some of them went through some form of manipulation? Let yourself be heard in the comments below.
#16 I Took A Photo Of This Bed Frame I’m Selling And The Angle I Took The Photo At Doesn’t Show Any Shadows
Image source: lukemcpimp
#17 Walking On Water
Image source: Andy Poineau
#18 I Look Like I Have No Legs
Image source: auratus1028
#19 Both Sides Of A Neon Sign In NYC
Image source: viciousdv
#20 Hotel Hallway Makes Her Look Tiny
Image source: Relevant_Computer642
#21 Just A Little Fun With Perspective On The Steepest Streets In San Francisco
Image source: bradfordadventures
#22 Is He Missing Part Of The Head?
Image source: yesmilady
#23 Just A Cat Sleeping In A Clear Blue Sky
Image source: alchemycolor
#24 This Hotel Looks 2D From This Angle
Image source: bennel89
#25 Baby Takes Leg Day Seriously
Image source: mistame
#26 On My Morning Drive To Work This Morning
Image source: tmartinez76
#27 Hotdog Eye
Image source: amsimone
#28 But How
Image source: imgurofficial
#29 Holding A Tiny Bear
Image source: Perrin-Golden-Eyes
#30 Intimate Moment At Maccas
Image source: Business_Height2530
#31 Perfect Tree Reflection
Image source: Lunacharmie
#32 She Can Fly
Image source: Japanesepencilplant
#33 Broken Down Boxes At My Work Looks Like A Poorly Done Photoshop
Image source: thesmashingsouls
#34 The Headless Doggo
Image source: nevetsprog
#35 Weird Reflection Makes Man Look Like A Ghost
Image source: TheSh0rt1
#36 Alligator In The Sky
Image source: grantisrighteous2
#37 Reflecting In Yosemite
Image source: franklinsteinnn
#38 My Dogs Have Merged Together
Image source: Pibbles-n-paint
#39 2 In 1
Image source: aol_crz
#40 My Wife Looked Out Of Our Living Room Window And Saw This… TV Screen Reflection Lined Up Perfectly With Her Car
Image source: Reflex81
#41 Literally Standing Above My Girlfriend
Image source: Ok_Leave6921
#42 My Shoerack Makes It Seem Like My Shoes Are Floating Mid-Air
Image source: longnailboy
#43 Drove Through Purple Fog Today
Image source: parkerhamster28
#44 The Way This Picture Of A Frozen Puddle In My Backyard Looks Like A Landscape From The Perspective Of A Plane
Image source: SigmaNukem
#45 Had A Mini Heart Attack When I Looked Up And Saw This. The Trampoline Developed A Hole. She Thought It Was Hilarious
Image source: Cerebos
#46 Minuscule People Creating A New Vinyl Record
Image source: DolbitSurround
#47 My Pup About To Go For A Swim
Image source: reddit.com
#48 This Picture Of My Sister In Her Halloween Costume Looks Like She’s Photoshopped Into The Picture
Image source: in_love_with_A_Shark
#49 This Chair I Balanced
Image source: santtuteno
#50 I Took A Picture Of A Neighbor’s Dog
Image source: chai_mochii
#51 Caught This Hog Yesterday
Image source: LiamTheLemur
#52 Light Reflection In My Dog
Image source: Oscar_Wilde_12
#53 What’s Wrong With Your Truck?
Image source: Kurgan_IT
#54 This Car Under A Tarp. Looks Like It’s Between Rocks
Image source: SirAchieve
#55 Petrol Station After A Good Downpour
Image source: Moistwee
#56 Copenhagen Train Station Looks Like Two Images
Image source: -GameWarden-
#57 Half A House Within A House
Image source: LinPing1976, LinPing1976
#58 My 8 Foot Tall 3-Year-Old Walking His Horse
Image source: Bada__Ping
#59 What Kind Of Sorcery Is This?
Image source: hashtagmiata
#60 Guy With Small Head
Image source: n9ti
#61 My Daughter And I Both Almost Walked Into This Mirror
Image source: reddit.com
#62 My Friend Took A Picture Of A “Levitating” Rock Pile
Image source: Amphibology29
#63 These Light Pillars In Interior Alaska
Image source: ColBigfoot
#64 I Found A Pair Of Antipaparazzi Pants At The Thrift Store
Image source: penededios
#65 Two Headed Police Officer Helping Change My Tire
Image source: reddit.com
#66 This Rock Looks Like It Was Poorly Photoshopped Into The Picture
Image source: PizzusChrist
#67 Looks Like Edited Photo With Photoshop
Image source: aviantrails
#68 Caught My Aunt’s Dog Mid-Jump
Image source: alannamullins
#69 This Pic Of My Girlfriend Lying Down After A Hike Looks Photoshopped. She Looks Like A Sticker
Image source: reddit.com
#70 Tiny Sunglass Inspector Hard At Work
Image source: reddit.com
#71 A Giant Dog Over A Vast Waterfall
Image source: PretentiousTeaTowel
#72 City In The Sky
Image source: rj.rongjie
#73 No AI Or Photoshop, Just A Foggy Day In Belmont, CA
Image source: wesblog
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