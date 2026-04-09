73 Unedited Photos That Might Mess With Your Already Tired Brain (New Pics)

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Since photo manipulation has become a trend, determining an image’s authenticity has become tricky. And now, with AI entering the picture (pun intended), a perfectly captured snapshot may make you ask yourself, “Is this even real?” 

Check out the following examples to see what we mean. You think your eyes are fooling you, and you might even do a few double-takes, but no. None of these images was edited in any way. They are simply a product of excellent timing and perhaps the genius use of angles. 

Enjoy scrolling through, and feel free to share these photos around. See how many people you can fool. 

#1 Glitched Door

73 Unedited Photos That Might Mess With Your Already Tired Brain (New Pics)

Image source: ningenStur

#2 Island In The Sky Or Glassy Lake?

73 Unedited Photos That Might Mess With Your Already Tired Brain (New Pics)

Image source: backcountrybounder, backcountrybounder

#3 Dog Looking From Behind A Door

73 Unedited Photos That Might Mess With Your Already Tired Brain (New Pics)

Image source: bunnyalert

The following photos may appear confusing, as our brains try to make sense of them. This is the process of perception, in which we mentally try to organize and interpret these images.

Experimental psychologist Dr. Daniel Yon discussed this in detail in an article for BBC Science Focus, noting how the human mind is powerful enough to shape our reality.

#4 When My Buddy’s Dog Leaps Over Grates Her Body And Legs Disappear And It Looks Like A Dog’s Head Is Just Floating Down The Street

73 Unedited Photos That Might Mess With Your Already Tired Brain (New Pics)

Image source: infinite_burrito

#5 A Floating Trash Can

73 Unedited Photos That Might Mess With Your Already Tired Brain (New Pics)

Image source: sf49erfan

#6 Artificial Grass Seating Looks Like It Was Photoshopped To The Scenery

73 Unedited Photos That Might Mess With Your Already Tired Brain (New Pics)

Image source: kennyheard

“All of us are hallucinating all the time – and the theories our brains come up with shape what we perceive,” Dr. Yon wrote. To provide an example, he used the cover of his book titled “A Trick of the Mind: How the Brain Invents Your Reality.” 

The image on the front of the book shows a discolored apple, which we can easily perceive as red. However, Dr. Yon revealed that the fruit is actually colored grey.

#7 Caught A Cat Playing With A Feather

73 Unedited Photos That Might Mess With Your Already Tired Brain (New Pics)

Image source: Odd_Key_9191

#8 Is My Cat Upside Down Or Down Side Up?

73 Unedited Photos That Might Mess With Your Already Tired Brain (New Pics)

Image source: fergieandtruro

#9 Family Selfie. I Have No Legs

73 Unedited Photos That Might Mess With Your Already Tired Brain (New Pics)

Image source: BeardoGREG

Some of you, seeing the photos on this list, may not even believe that they are unedited. You may need some convincing or proof that the images were not manipulated. 

According to Dr. Yon, we tend to believe our brain’s perceptions, regardless of whether they are accurate.

#10 Just A Cat Watching The Neighborhood

73 Unedited Photos That Might Mess With Your Already Tired Brain (New Pics)

Image source: tacticalbear3

#11 My Grandma Sent Me This Photo Today

73 Unedited Photos That Might Mess With Your Already Tired Brain (New Pics)

Image source: fighting_pigeon

#12 Girlfriend Took A Pic That Made It Look Like I Was Trapped In The Concrete

73 Unedited Photos That Might Mess With Your Already Tired Brain (New Pics)

Image source: Huddunkachug

For example, Dr. Yon cited misheard lyrics that people may actually believe are the truth. According to him, it’s also why we sometimes tend to jump to conclusions or cut people off while they’re talking. 

“The average gap between turns in conversation is astonishingly short – around 200 milliseconds,” he explained. “To keep up, your brain must jump ahead – generating hypotheses about how a sentence will end before the speaker gets there.”

#13 Giants Over The City

73 Unedited Photos That Might Mess With Your Already Tired Brain (New Pics)

Image source: Mass1m01973

#14 Mirage Of Coffee Shop Window Makes It Look Like This Car Sells Pies Out Of The Boot

73 Unedited Photos That Might Mess With Your Already Tired Brain (New Pics)

Image source: Flynnbojangels

#15 Fisherman Glitched Out

73 Unedited Photos That Might Mess With Your Already Tired Brain (New Pics)

Image source: Mr__Knister

We’d now like to ask you, dear reader. Do you think these photos are actually unedited? Or do you think some of them went through some form of manipulation? Let yourself be heard in the comments below. 

#16 I Took A Photo Of This Bed Frame I’m Selling And The Angle I Took The Photo At Doesn’t Show Any Shadows

73 Unedited Photos That Might Mess With Your Already Tired Brain (New Pics)

Image source: lukemcpimp

#17 Walking On Water

73 Unedited Photos That Might Mess With Your Already Tired Brain (New Pics)

Image source: Andy Poineau

#18 I Look Like I Have No Legs

73 Unedited Photos That Might Mess With Your Already Tired Brain (New Pics)

Image source: auratus1028

#19 Both Sides Of A Neon Sign In NYC

73 Unedited Photos That Might Mess With Your Already Tired Brain (New Pics)

Image source: viciousdv

#20 Hotel Hallway Makes Her Look Tiny

73 Unedited Photos That Might Mess With Your Already Tired Brain (New Pics)

Image source: Relevant_Computer642

#21 Just A Little Fun With Perspective On The Steepest Streets In San Francisco

73 Unedited Photos That Might Mess With Your Already Tired Brain (New Pics)

Image source: bradfordadventures

#22 Is He Missing Part Of The Head?

73 Unedited Photos That Might Mess With Your Already Tired Brain (New Pics)

Image source: yesmilady

#23 Just A Cat Sleeping In A Clear Blue Sky

73 Unedited Photos That Might Mess With Your Already Tired Brain (New Pics)

Image source: alchemycolor

#24 This Hotel Looks 2D From This Angle

73 Unedited Photos That Might Mess With Your Already Tired Brain (New Pics)

Image source: bennel89

#25 Baby Takes Leg Day Seriously

73 Unedited Photos That Might Mess With Your Already Tired Brain (New Pics)

Image source: mistame

#26 On My Morning Drive To Work This Morning

73 Unedited Photos That Might Mess With Your Already Tired Brain (New Pics)

Image source: tmartinez76

#27 Hotdog Eye

73 Unedited Photos That Might Mess With Your Already Tired Brain (New Pics)

Image source: amsimone

#28 But How

73 Unedited Photos That Might Mess With Your Already Tired Brain (New Pics)

Image source: imgurofficial

#29 Holding A Tiny Bear

73 Unedited Photos That Might Mess With Your Already Tired Brain (New Pics)

Image source: Perrin-Golden-Eyes

#30 Intimate Moment At Maccas

73 Unedited Photos That Might Mess With Your Already Tired Brain (New Pics)

Image source: Business_Height2530

#31 Perfect Tree Reflection

73 Unedited Photos That Might Mess With Your Already Tired Brain (New Pics)

Image source: Lunacharmie

#32 She Can Fly

73 Unedited Photos That Might Mess With Your Already Tired Brain (New Pics)

Image source: Japanesepencilplant

#33 Broken Down Boxes At My Work Looks Like A Poorly Done Photoshop

73 Unedited Photos That Might Mess With Your Already Tired Brain (New Pics)

Image source: thesmashingsouls

#34 The Headless Doggo

73 Unedited Photos That Might Mess With Your Already Tired Brain (New Pics)

Image source: nevetsprog

#35 Weird Reflection Makes Man Look Like A Ghost

73 Unedited Photos That Might Mess With Your Already Tired Brain (New Pics)

Image source: TheSh0rt1

#36 Alligator In The Sky

73 Unedited Photos That Might Mess With Your Already Tired Brain (New Pics)

Image source: grantisrighteous2

#37 Reflecting In Yosemite

73 Unedited Photos That Might Mess With Your Already Tired Brain (New Pics)

Image source: franklinsteinnn

#38 My Dogs Have Merged Together

73 Unedited Photos That Might Mess With Your Already Tired Brain (New Pics)

Image source: Pibbles-n-paint

#39 2 In 1

73 Unedited Photos That Might Mess With Your Already Tired Brain (New Pics)

Image source: aol_crz

#40 My Wife Looked Out Of Our Living Room Window And Saw This… TV Screen Reflection Lined Up Perfectly With Her Car

73 Unedited Photos That Might Mess With Your Already Tired Brain (New Pics)

Image source: Reflex81

#41 Literally Standing Above My Girlfriend

73 Unedited Photos That Might Mess With Your Already Tired Brain (New Pics)

Image source: Ok_Leave6921

#42 My Shoerack Makes It Seem Like My Shoes Are Floating Mid-Air

73 Unedited Photos That Might Mess With Your Already Tired Brain (New Pics)

Image source: longnailboy

#43 Drove Through Purple Fog Today

73 Unedited Photos That Might Mess With Your Already Tired Brain (New Pics)

Image source: parkerhamster28

#44 The Way This Picture Of A Frozen Puddle In My Backyard Looks Like A Landscape From The Perspective Of A Plane

73 Unedited Photos That Might Mess With Your Already Tired Brain (New Pics)

Image source: SigmaNukem

#45 Had A Mini Heart Attack When I Looked Up And Saw This. The Trampoline Developed A Hole. She Thought It Was Hilarious

73 Unedited Photos That Might Mess With Your Already Tired Brain (New Pics)

Image source: Cerebos

#46 Minuscule People Creating A New Vinyl Record

73 Unedited Photos That Might Mess With Your Already Tired Brain (New Pics)

Image source: DolbitSurround

#47 My Pup About To Go For A Swim

73 Unedited Photos That Might Mess With Your Already Tired Brain (New Pics)

Image source: reddit.com

#48 This Picture Of My Sister In Her Halloween Costume Looks Like She’s Photoshopped Into The Picture

73 Unedited Photos That Might Mess With Your Already Tired Brain (New Pics)

Image source: in_love_with_A_Shark

#49 This Chair I Balanced

73 Unedited Photos That Might Mess With Your Already Tired Brain (New Pics)

Image source: santtuteno

#50 I Took A Picture Of A Neighbor’s Dog

73 Unedited Photos That Might Mess With Your Already Tired Brain (New Pics)

Image source: chai_mochii

#51 Caught This Hog Yesterday

73 Unedited Photos That Might Mess With Your Already Tired Brain (New Pics)

Image source: LiamTheLemur

#52 Light Reflection In My Dog

73 Unedited Photos That Might Mess With Your Already Tired Brain (New Pics)

Image source: Oscar_Wilde_12

#53 What’s Wrong With Your Truck?

73 Unedited Photos That Might Mess With Your Already Tired Brain (New Pics)

Image source: Kurgan_IT

#54 This Car Under A Tarp. Looks Like It’s Between Rocks

73 Unedited Photos That Might Mess With Your Already Tired Brain (New Pics)

Image source: SirAchieve

#55 Petrol Station After A Good Downpour

73 Unedited Photos That Might Mess With Your Already Tired Brain (New Pics)

Image source: Moistwee

#56 Copenhagen Train Station Looks Like Two Images

73 Unedited Photos That Might Mess With Your Already Tired Brain (New Pics)

Image source: -GameWarden-

#57 Half A House Within A House

73 Unedited Photos That Might Mess With Your Already Tired Brain (New Pics)

Image source: LinPing1976, LinPing1976

#58 My 8 Foot Tall 3-Year-Old Walking His Horse

73 Unedited Photos That Might Mess With Your Already Tired Brain (New Pics)

Image source: Bada__Ping

#59 What Kind Of Sorcery Is This?

73 Unedited Photos That Might Mess With Your Already Tired Brain (New Pics)

Image source: hashtagmiata

#60 Guy With Small Head

73 Unedited Photos That Might Mess With Your Already Tired Brain (New Pics)

Image source: n9ti

#61 My Daughter And I Both Almost Walked Into This Mirror

73 Unedited Photos That Might Mess With Your Already Tired Brain (New Pics)

Image source: reddit.com

#62 My Friend Took A Picture Of A “Levitating” Rock Pile

73 Unedited Photos That Might Mess With Your Already Tired Brain (New Pics)

Image source: Amphibology29

#63 These Light Pillars In Interior Alaska

73 Unedited Photos That Might Mess With Your Already Tired Brain (New Pics)

Image source: ColBigfoot

#64 I Found A Pair Of Antipaparazzi Pants At The Thrift Store

73 Unedited Photos That Might Mess With Your Already Tired Brain (New Pics)

Image source: penededios

#65 Two Headed Police Officer Helping Change My Tire

73 Unedited Photos That Might Mess With Your Already Tired Brain (New Pics)

Image source: reddit.com

#66 This Rock Looks Like It Was Poorly Photoshopped Into The Picture

73 Unedited Photos That Might Mess With Your Already Tired Brain (New Pics)

Image source: PizzusChrist

#67 Looks Like Edited Photo With Photoshop

73 Unedited Photos That Might Mess With Your Already Tired Brain (New Pics)

Image source: aviantrails

#68 Caught My Aunt’s Dog Mid-Jump

73 Unedited Photos That Might Mess With Your Already Tired Brain (New Pics)

Image source: alannamullins

#69 This Pic Of My Girlfriend Lying Down After A Hike Looks Photoshopped. She Looks Like A Sticker

73 Unedited Photos That Might Mess With Your Already Tired Brain (New Pics)

Image source: reddit.com

#70 Tiny Sunglass Inspector Hard At Work

73 Unedited Photos That Might Mess With Your Already Tired Brain (New Pics)

Image source: reddit.com

#71 A Giant Dog Over A Vast Waterfall

73 Unedited Photos That Might Mess With Your Already Tired Brain (New Pics)

Image source: PretentiousTeaTowel

#72 City In The Sky

73 Unedited Photos That Might Mess With Your Already Tired Brain (New Pics)

Image source: rj.rongjie

#73 No AI Or Photoshop, Just A Foggy Day In Belmont, CA

73 Unedited Photos That Might Mess With Your Already Tired Brain (New Pics)

Image source: wesblog

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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