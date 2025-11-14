50 Stupid Things Kids Did That Adults Just Had To Share

We all used to be kids at some point, but child logic still remains largely a mystery. Even when we grow up and become parents ourselves. Imagine stuffing your backpack with “beautiful cube rocks” or bathing in paint containers after your parents spend $150.00 on a pool.
A subreddit r/KidsAreF***ingStupid offers a priceless collection of clueless little ones, both adorable and hilariously funny. “Like what, you seriously can’t hula hoop? Jesus Christ,” says the description of the group with a whopping 1.7 million members. All that you’re gonna see below will make you wonder whether you too were like this, and the answer is most likely positive.
#1 Lemme Go Take A Quick Nap So I Can Understand You
Image source: WhiskeyMeAway-
#2 Kid Just Wanted To Be Sure
Image source: mirielmargaret
#3 Wholesome Stupidity
Image source: Horrors-Angel
#4 I Love Him Tho
Image source: jungleland
#5 Oh No. Not The Tomato
Image source: XplodingUnicorn
#6 Another After Another
Image source: MattWalshBlog
#7 Words Can’t Explain Their Stupidity
Image source: kansa04
#8 Kids Are Bigbrain
Image source: ginad129
#9 Well, It’s Better Than Being Asked “Are We There Yet?”
Image source: bradley163
#10 Dad Of The Year
Image source: TwinzerDad
#11 Straight Out Of The Fantasy Book
Image source: JulieMannell
#12 Speaks For Itself
Image source: GoodishIntent
#13 Parenting
Image source: om_eye_goodness
#14 Deception: 100
Image source: DisneyHipsters
#15 Phrasing
Image source: someboysmother
#16 It’s The Same Dog
Image source: mollypriddy
#17 Incorrect
Image source: EllieReedHayden
#18 They’re Pretty Wholesome At The Same Time
Image source: CursedKisses
#19 Blaming On A Doggo. Heckin Bamboozled
Image source: Buff_52
#20 My Son’s Latest Attempt At “Hide And Seek”
Image source: smazarpay
#21 Child Sacrifice
Image source: jacaristar
#22 My Kid Swallowed A Penny While Showing His Little Brother How He Accidentally Swallowed A Sim Key The Day Before
Image source: StumpedatUserName
#23 The Other Team
Image source: DanielGAlarcon
#24 He’ll Never Have Get It Back
Image source: TedCruzIsMe
#25 Some Siblings Love
Image source: youneverknowwhatyouregoingtoget
#26 Mashed Potatoes
Image source: Jazzicots
#27 My GF Teaches 1st Graders. Her School’s “No Tag” Policy Is Working Great
Image source: jaywill808
#28 The Wonders Of Childhood
Image source: DaddyDev166
#29 You Telling Me There’s Someone Else In This House That Draws Like A 4-Year-Old?
Image source: yeager.bezuidenhout
#30 Ah, My Favorite Letter
Image source: iwearaonesie
#31 It Wasn’t Even Double Stuffed Smh
Image source: littlebluekid
#32 One Time My Uncle Put A Wig On My Cousin’s Head And Told Him It Was Permanent
Image source: nyzoran
#33 Friend Thought His Dog Wouldn’t Like Him Anymore
Image source: Trev97
#34 The Next Picasso
Image source: sphiaalln
#35 Seems Like A Good Trade
Image source: HenpeckedHal
#36 Close One, Kiddo
Image source: kunachikun
#37 Kid Buys Farts From Amazon
Image source: kittydetonator
#38 “Bears Don’t Live Here!”
Image source: CharacterFood9
#39 Just Like We Practiced
Image source: JannaKillHimNik
#40 How Do You Lose A Cello?
Image source: lesterkk
#41 If It Fits, It Goes In The Drain
Image source: ladyjriggs
#42 Makes It Easier To Predict A Child’s Future
Image source: randypaint
#43 150.00$ On A Pool For This Kid To Rather Be On A Paint Container
Image source: kirktucci
#44 They’re Identical, How Did Their Mom Notice?
Image source: kbiegel
#45 I Believe I Can Lie
Image source: YagamiRyuzaki
#46 I Mean, He’s Not Wrong
Image source: TallWafer
#47 Found My Old Diary Entry From 2000
Image source: malissatran
#48 2020 Vision
Image source: jessemodz
#49 Kid Describes Colour To A Blind Person
Image source: Jammiedodger2000
#50 Oh Dear
Image source: lauren_hovekamp
Follow Us