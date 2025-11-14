50 Stupid Things Kids Did That Adults Just Had To Share

by

We all used to be kids at some point, but child logic still remains largely a mystery. Even when we grow up and become parents ourselves. Imagine stuffing your backpack with “beautiful cube rocks” or bathing in paint containers after your parents spend $150.00 on a pool.

A subreddit r/KidsAreF***ingStupid offers a priceless collection of clueless little ones, both adorable and hilariously funny. “Like what, you seriously can’t hula hoop? Jesus Christ,” says the description of the group with a whopping 1.7 million members. All that you’re gonna see below will make you wonder whether you too were like this, and the answer is most likely positive.

#1 Lemme Go Take A Quick Nap So I Can Understand You

Image source: WhiskeyMeAway-

#2 Kid Just Wanted To Be Sure

Image source: mirielmargaret

#3 Wholesome Stupidity

Image source: Horrors-Angel

#4 I Love Him Tho

Image source: jungleland

#5 Oh No. Not The Tomato

Image source: XplodingUnicorn

#6 Another After Another

Image source: MattWalshBlog

#7 Words Can’t Explain Their Stupidity

Image source: kansa04

#8 Kids Are Bigbrain

Image source: ginad129

#9 Well, It’s Better Than Being Asked “Are We There Yet?”

Image source: bradley163

#10 Dad Of The Year

Image source: TwinzerDad

#11 Straight Out Of The Fantasy Book

Image source: JulieMannell

#12 Speaks For Itself

Image source: GoodishIntent

#13 Parenting

Image source: om_eye_goodness

#14 Deception: 100

Image source: DisneyHipsters

#15 Phrasing

Image source: someboysmother

#16 It’s The Same Dog

Image source: mollypriddy

#17 Incorrect

Image source: EllieReedHayden

#18 They’re Pretty Wholesome At The Same Time

Image source: CursedKisses

#19 Blaming On A Doggo. Heckin Bamboozled

Image source: Buff_52

#20 My Son’s Latest Attempt At “Hide And Seek”

Image source: smazarpay

#21 Child Sacrifice

Image source: jacaristar

#22 My Kid Swallowed A Penny While Showing His Little Brother How He Accidentally Swallowed A Sim Key The Day Before

Image source: StumpedatUserName

#23 The Other Team

Image source: DanielGAlarcon

#24 He’ll Never Have Get It Back

Image source: TedCruzIsMe

#25 Some Siblings Love

Image source: youneverknowwhatyouregoingtoget

#26 Mashed Potatoes

Image source: Jazzicots

#27 My GF Teaches 1st Graders. Her School’s “No Tag” Policy Is Working Great

Image source: jaywill808

#28 The Wonders Of Childhood

Image source: DaddyDev166

#29 You Telling Me There’s Someone Else In This House That Draws Like A 4-Year-Old?

Image source: yeager.bezuidenhout

#30 Ah, My Favorite Letter

Image source: iwearaonesie

#31 It Wasn’t Even Double Stuffed Smh

Image source: littlebluekid

#32 One Time My Uncle Put A Wig On My Cousin’s Head And Told Him It Was Permanent

Image source: nyzoran

#33 Friend Thought His Dog Wouldn’t Like Him Anymore

Image source: Trev97

#34 The Next Picasso

Image source: sphiaalln

#35 Seems Like A Good Trade

Image source: HenpeckedHal

#36 Close One, Kiddo

Image source: kunachikun

#37 Kid Buys Farts From Amazon

Image source: kittydetonator

#38 “Bears Don’t Live Here!”

Image source: CharacterFood9

#39 Just Like We Practiced

Image source: JannaKillHimNik

#40 How Do You Lose A Cello?

Image source: lesterkk

#41 If It Fits, It Goes In The Drain

Image source: ladyjriggs

#42 Makes It Easier To Predict A Child’s Future

Image source: randypaint

#43 150.00$ On A Pool For This Kid To Rather Be On A Paint Container

Image source: kirktucci

#44 They’re Identical, How Did Their Mom Notice?

Image source: kbiegel

#45 I Believe I Can Lie

Image source: YagamiRyuzaki

#46 I Mean, He’s Not Wrong

Image source: TallWafer

#47 Found My Old Diary Entry From 2000

Image source: malissatran

#48 2020 Vision

Image source: jessemodz

#49 Kid Describes Colour To A Blind Person

Image source: Jammiedodger2000

#50 Oh Dear

Image source: lauren_hovekamp

