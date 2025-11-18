Costume Clash: We’re Voting On The 22 Most Epic Halloween Outfits Of The Year

Boo-tiful people of the internet, gather ’round! It’s that magical time of year when we transform into everything from superheroes to sandwich boards. That’s right, Halloween is creeping up on us faster than you can say “trick-or-treat,” and we’re here to settle the age-old question: Who wore it best?
We’ve summoned a spellbinding selection of 22 costumes that are more iconic than Michael Myers’ mask and more creative than a witch’s brew. From pop culture phenoms to classic creepers, we’ve got a haunted house full of contenders vying for the title of Halloween’s Hottest. But here’s the twist – we’re leaving the final decision up to you, our discerning coven of costume connoisseurs!
#1 Yabba-Dabba-Do Your Way Into Prehistoric Fun With This Stone-Age Fred And Wilma Flintstone Costume Set
Review: “Good quality for the price I paid. My wife and I wore them to a Halloween party and we received many compliments.” – Ken
#2 Block Out The Competition And Mine For Compliments In This Pixelated Steve Classic Minecraft Costume
Review: “Bought this for my great grandson’s Halloween costume. He loved it!” – corkyf
#3 Slash Through The Competition With Your Wit And Katanas In This Action-Packed Deadpool Costume
Review: “To be completely honest, I didn’t think it was going to be as great as it is. 100% recommend. The fits it true to size. It’s really good quality for the price. It pretty comfortable, you do need someone to help zip it up. Overall, it looks great.” – This Guy Ariq
#4 Take One Small Step For Trick-Or-Treating And One Giant Leap For Costume Kind In This Stellar Kids Astronaut Costume
Review: “Perfect for our five year old grandson who wanted to be a astronaut.” – Ed Carhart
#5 Snap Into Character And Perfect Your Deadpan Stare With This Hauntingly Precise Wednesday Adams Wig
Review: “This wig was perfect for my Wednesday Addams costume this past Halloween! I got sooo many compliments, people thought it was my real hair lol! It’s great quality and looks real!” – Lillian Johnson
#6 Become A Walking Light Show And Dazzle Fellow Party-Goers With These Luminous Light Up Halloween Mask And Gloves
Review: “I’m surprised how good the quality is & how great it looks for such a low price. A lot of different light settings. My son loves it.” – Watson08
#7 Bewitch The Halloween Crowd With Your Spellbinding Style In This Enchanting Glamour Witch Costume
Review: “Provided a great look for the price. Nice quality for future use.” – KW
#8 Raise The Bar On Halloween Humor And Get Ready To Tap Into Some Laughs With This Sudsy Beer Pint Costume
Review: “This is the best $20 costume I’ve ever bought! It fits great and the cloth back is even beer color with a foam color at the top.” – DM
#9 Swing Into Action And Catch Everyone’s Attention With This Web-Slinging Kids Spider-Man Costume
Review: “Perfect fit, great design, head-to-toe comfort. Grandson loves it!” – Amy
#10 Stick Together All Night Long In This Deliciously Coordinated Peanut Butter And Jelly Couples Costume
Review: “Was looking for a couple Helloween outfit. Those are very sweet (no pun intended) and old fashioned. Good humor. Graphics on a soft fabric are very good. I would recommend it.” – Natasha
#11 Relish The Attention In This Hilariously Briny Pickle Costume That’s Sure To Leave A Sour Impression
Review: “Easy to wear and easy to love. We’ll enjoy this Halloween costume for years to come at our house.” – Jessica J. Hutzler
#12 Hide In Plain Sight At The Halloween Party With This Instantly Recognizable Where’s Waldo Costume
Review: “My husband waited until the last minute to need a costume for an 80’s party that his band was playing in so he ordered this costume. It fit true to size and was very moveable which is key as a musician. It also cleaned really well so it is a good quality product that is just like the character from the book.” – Katie Simpson
#13 Gotta Catch All The Candy In This Nostalgic Pokemon Ash Costume That’ll Have You Battling For Best Dressed
Review: “I really loved my ash cosplay jacket gloves and hat.. shipping was fast and it comes with everything it showed on the pictures. The material is flimsy but that’s okay, it worked for what it was meant for and that’s to cosplay.” – Zombiedaddii9
#14 Unleash Your Inner Shinobi And Become The Next Hokage In This Anime-Inspired Kids Naruto Costume
Review: “I was a proud Otaku momma when my 7 year old told me he wanted to be Naruto for Halloween! I was surprised by the quality of this costume because come on, they’re always thin pieces of crap. This was a surprisingly nice costume, the jacket particularly is well made.” – Brittster
#15 Dial Up The Terror And Become The Face Of Halloween Horror In This Iconic Classic Scream Mask
Review: “This Ghostface costume was fantastic! The mask looked screen accurate from Scream 2022, and the robe was pretty comfortable.” – Carlos
#16 Freeze Halloween In Its Tracks And Rule The Night In This Magical Children’s Elsa Dress
Review: “The quality was great. Alot of accessories included that were great quality. My girls expectation were met. Loved their smiles and excitement.” – jhauntu
#17 Evolve Your Costume Game Into Something Truly Electrifying With This Unnervingly Realistic Pikachu
Review: “This was a great costume for Halloween. My son loved it!” – Stacey
#18 Ride Your Way To Intergalactic Fame As The Human-Alien Duo No One Saw Coming In This Inflatable Alien Costume
Review: “Awesome costume for alien lovers! Easy to put on and it blows up quick, plus this version is good if you don’t like your face inside the inflatable.” – Melsa
#19 Take A Shot At Being The Most Spirited Pair At The Bash With This Tangy Tequila Bottle & Lime Slice Couples Costume
Review: “These were simple but cute costumes. They were easy to put on and relatively comfortable.” – Nicole Willis
#20 Kapow Your Way Through Parties As The Most Adorably Inflated Crusader In This Charmingly Chunky Superhero Costume
Review: “Won my companies Halloween contest with this outfit. Add some accessories for additional fun. Lots of laughs and very comfortable.” – Michael Mulvey
#21 Boogie Your Way Back To The 70s With This Groovy Disco Wig And Moustache Combo That’s Stayin’ Alive
Review: “This is great! The wig, the glasses, mustache, and chain pull off the perfect 70’s disco costume!” – Katherine Wenger
#22 Relish The Attention And Ketchup With Friends In This Deliciously Funny Hot Dog Costume
Review: “Great costume. Everyone at the office Halloween cookout though it was cool.” – Teresa Gillenwaters
