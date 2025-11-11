This Guy’s Incredibly Unlucky Snapchat Story Shows Why Friday The 13th Is Not A Joke

by

Going into the woods alone is never a great idea, but going into the woods alone on Friday the 13th is quite possibly the worst idea ever. Take a look at this guy’s Snapchat story to see what we mean. You’ll never laugh in the face of superstition again!

It all started innocently enough, when 17-year-old Josh Mitchell – otherwise known by his snapchat name oh_myjosh69 – decided to take a leisurely stroll in the countryside. But considering he’d chosen the most unlucky day of the year to do it, it didn’t take long for things to get all Blair Witch Project for the hapless Snapchat user. But the danger wasn’t of the paranormal variety. No. The danger was a lot more terrifying than that. Read on to see for yourself. But be warned, it’s pretty scary…(h/t)

This Guy&#8217;s Incredibly Unlucky Snapchat Story Shows Why Friday The 13th Is Not A Joke
This Guy&#8217;s Incredibly Unlucky Snapchat Story Shows Why Friday The 13th Is Not A Joke
This Guy&#8217;s Incredibly Unlucky Snapchat Story Shows Why Friday The 13th Is Not A Joke
This Guy&#8217;s Incredibly Unlucky Snapchat Story Shows Why Friday The 13th Is Not A Joke
This Guy&#8217;s Incredibly Unlucky Snapchat Story Shows Why Friday The 13th Is Not A Joke
This Guy&#8217;s Incredibly Unlucky Snapchat Story Shows Why Friday The 13th Is Not A Joke
This Guy&#8217;s Incredibly Unlucky Snapchat Story Shows Why Friday The 13th Is Not A Joke
This Guy&#8217;s Incredibly Unlucky Snapchat Story Shows Why Friday The 13th Is Not A Joke
This Guy&#8217;s Incredibly Unlucky Snapchat Story Shows Why Friday The 13th Is Not A Joke
This Guy&#8217;s Incredibly Unlucky Snapchat Story Shows Why Friday The 13th Is Not A Joke
This Guy&#8217;s Incredibly Unlucky Snapchat Story Shows Why Friday The 13th Is Not A Joke
This Guy&#8217;s Incredibly Unlucky Snapchat Story Shows Why Friday The 13th Is Not A Joke
This Guy&#8217;s Incredibly Unlucky Snapchat Story Shows Why Friday The 13th Is Not A Joke
This Guy&#8217;s Incredibly Unlucky Snapchat Story Shows Why Friday The 13th Is Not A Joke
This Guy&#8217;s Incredibly Unlucky Snapchat Story Shows Why Friday The 13th Is Not A Joke
This Guy&#8217;s Incredibly Unlucky Snapchat Story Shows Why Friday The 13th Is Not A Joke
This Guy&#8217;s Incredibly Unlucky Snapchat Story Shows Why Friday The 13th Is Not A Joke
This Guy&#8217;s Incredibly Unlucky Snapchat Story Shows Why Friday The 13th Is Not A Joke
This Guy&#8217;s Incredibly Unlucky Snapchat Story Shows Why Friday The 13th Is Not A Joke
This Guy&#8217;s Incredibly Unlucky Snapchat Story Shows Why Friday The 13th Is Not A Joke
This Guy&#8217;s Incredibly Unlucky Snapchat Story Shows Why Friday The 13th Is Not A Joke
This Guy&#8217;s Incredibly Unlucky Snapchat Story Shows Why Friday The 13th Is Not A Joke

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Mummies Unwrapped
3 min read
Apr, 29, 2019
True Detective
True Detective Season 2 Episode 1 Review: “The Western Book of the Dead”
3 min read
Jun, 22, 2015
Meet Reign Disick, a Star in the Making
3 min read
Oct, 5, 2022
I Handmade A Grumpy Catipus That Hates Everything
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Man Behind “Blinking Guy” GIF Is Unrecognizable 8 Years After Becoming Internet Star
3 min read
Oct, 2, 2025
Vikings Season 5 Premiere: What People are Saying
3 min read
Dec, 1, 2017
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.