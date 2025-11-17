Hey Pandas, What Fictional Person Is Your Spirit Character?

What character just embodies who you are? How? Why?
Do you love them or hate them because of it?
#1
Nimona. Little chaos gremlin with mental issues and a desire to not be a regular person. I love her so much lmao
#2
Mine is Frodo Baggins.
#3
Ron Swanson
#4
Michelangelo, any iteration (tmnt)
just a funky little dude who loves pizza, and i can totally relate to that
#5
Jeffrey “The Dude” Lebowski. Chill, relaxed, can’t be bothered, drink in his hand, doesn’t know what’s going on in the world – but still coming out on top in the end.
#6
richie from it (2017)
#7
Newt Scamander. Hufflepuff, scatterbrained, and loves animals :)
(I also have a tendency to carry around cool bugs I find, which isn’t the same as carrying around a briefcase full of magical creatures, but it’s close enough)
#8
Do you even have to ask? It may not be a person, but I think it would have to be ma boi Saint.
#9
tao xu from heartstopper lol
#10
Probably Belle from Beauty and the Beast haha
“With a dreamy far off look, and her nose stuck in a book” is definitely an accurate description of me at any given moment.
#11
ben chang, dustin from stranger things, or eleanor from The Good Place.
#12
Hmmmmm.. I dunno..😁
#13
Hermione Granger or Luna Lovegood from Harry Potter
#14
Willow from the Owl House. It’s crazy how much we’re alike. We both wear round glasses, love Hunter (he’s my fav character), are the therapist friend, are pansexual, and struggle opening up to others :P idk how I feel about it
#15
Phedré no Delaunay de Montreve (Jacqueline Carey’s Kushiel series). She’s not so much who I want to be. She accepts herself and others for exactly who they are. She’s always seeking to learn about anything and everything. She’s kind and generous. Basically everything I strive to be irl.
#16
Gi-hun from Squid Games.
#17
Charlie Spring from Heartstopper.
#18
neville longbottom 👍
#19
Winnie the Pooh. He’s a little slow, but basically pretty happy…and he gets the best lines. “People say nothing is impossible, but I do nothing everyday.”
#20
so I have 3
1. Seb from HSMTMTS
2. Nick from Heartstopper
3. Darcy from Heartstopper
maybe Alex Fierro from Magnus chase too
#21
I’m a mix of Cricket and Sundew from WOF.
#22
John Marston
#23
President Tom Kirkman from Designated Survivor
#24
bow from spop
#25
Sang-woo from Squid Games. (Never fear, @Pancake_Pansexual_Panda! I mean you no harm!)
#26
DEFINITELY Pippa Fitz-Amboi from A Good Girl’s Guide To Murder. I feel like we share a lot in common :)
#27
Xar from the book ‘Wizards of Once’ He’s wild, adventurous and loves animals, just like me!
#28
Definitely Rick Sanchez from Rick and Morty.
Not so much for the crazy science things, and even less for the crazy fan base.
It is all for the extreme cynical view on everything. He knows that we are only little turds in the infinite multiverses and he built his life around this.
#29
Snarfer from Thundercats. He’s always cracking jokes, sometimes at the wrong times, kinda like me.
#30
Either rose Holland from posted sunny from wof yellowfang from warrior cats or if all else fails I am… ummmm… having a mental crisis
Follow Us