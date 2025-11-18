Guy Left Calling For Mommy’s Help For A Second Time As GF Refuses To Miss Trip

Traveling with your partner can be an amazing bonding experience. Getting to see new places, try different cuisines and explore the world together is a wonderful way to grow closer. But to have these magical experiences, it’s important that you both make it to your destination first.
One woman recently shared on Reddit that her boyfriend kept hitting bumps along the road before they boarded a flight to go on vacation. But she made it very clear that she would be going to their destination with or without him. Below, you’ll find the full story, as well as some of the reactions readers shared.
The vast majority of Americans consider traveling to be stress-inducing
Personally, I love traveling, and I make sure to go on several trips every year. I’m always thrilled to see new places, try the local cuisine and return home with stories that I’ll be excited to tell for years to come.
But I have to admit that traveling by myself is sometimes much more enjoyable than being with others. My partner and I have had some amazing experiences in other countries that I wouldn’t trade for the world, but it’s a blessing that when I’m alone and hangry, there’s nobody around to argue with.
Unfortunately, many people see the downsides of going on vacation. In fact, a 2023 survey found that 92% of Americans find traveling to be stressful. Two thirds of respondents admitted that creating the itinerary is the part leading up to a trip that they dread the most, and over a quarter of travelers say that boarding is the most stressful part of traveling by plane.
But when it comes to who increases travel stress the most, 23% of survey participants said relatives cause them the most anxiety. Close behind was traveling with friends, then traveling solo and then traveling with kids. Going on vacation with a partner or spouse was found to be the most relaxing option.
Between 2% to 8% of passengers miss their flights
Traveling by plane was found to be less anxiety-inducing than having to take a bus or drive a car, but there are still plenty of things that can go wrong with air travel. If you wake up late and miss your flight, there’s probably not going to be another one you can hop on later with the same ticket. And we’ve all been the passenger sprinting through the airport gates at one time or another desperately praying that the plane hasn’t taken off yet.
According to USA TODAY, somewhere between 2% to 8% of passengers miss their flights. And while there’s often nothing you can do but try to rebook for an additional cost, some airlines actually have a “flat tire” rule that will allow passengers to hop on the next flight if they actually had a valid reason for being tardy, such as having an unfortunately timed flat tire.
But if you do end up needing to buy a new ticket altogether, be prepared to pay a pretty penny for your new seat. According to Travel + Leisure, last-minute domestic flights typically cost about $100 more than those booked about a month in advance.
This is because those making travel plans at the last minute are probably going to have less flexibility and more urgency when choosing flights, Expedia travel expert Christie Hudson told Travel + Leisure.
Communication and compromise can go a long way when traveling with your partner
While going on a vacation with your partner can be tons of fun, it can also be a stressful experience, especially if the two of you haven’t ever spent that much time together. You’ll be around one another when you’re exhausted and hungry, and you’ll have to be able to make decisions together about where to eat and what to see. Plus, you’ll be expected to take photos of one another in scenic locations, which might require patiently snapping 400 shots for your partner.
But if you’re looking for ways to ensure that the vibes stay positive on your romantic getaway, Verywell Mind recommends communicating well prior to the journey, so everyone has the same expectations going into it. You also need to accept that compromises will be made, on both sides. You might not both get to see and do everything you had hoped for, but as long as you both feel satisfied with the itinerary, that’s a win.
It’s also important to resist the urge to panic, no matter what happens while you’re away. If someone’s phone is stolen, you lose your passport or your partner spills a glass of wine on your new white dress, remember that you’re a team. You’re on vacation together to have a great time, and even if things don’t go according to plan, you can get through it.
Many readers agreed that the woman did nothing wrong by getting on the plane
However, some thought she was being too hard on her boyfriend
