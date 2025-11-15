Hey Pandas, How Do You Handle Your Parents Not Accepting Your Opinion? (Closed)

I just halfway came out to my mom. She doesn’t think that bi, trans, gay, etc. people exist and I know they do. I might be lesbian myself I’m not sure yet (very strong feelings tho). I’m not sure how to convince her otherwise and not make my life a living hell. Please help fellow pandas!!
#1
Just try to persuade them with straight facts if that helps, try giving examples too.
#2
i just put on my earbuds and play music to tune everything out. very therapeutic for me :)
