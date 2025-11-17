“View From Your Window”: People From Around The World Snap What They See Through Their Window

Ever since the dawn of art, painters were mesmerized by the idea of gazing at the view from one’s window. Salvador Dali’s famous painting called “Young Woman at a Window” from 1925, which shows a woman looking at the bay of Cadaqués, is one of the examples.
The Facebook group “View From Your Window” takes this concept further and invites people to share pictures of things they see either through their camera lens or an actual window.
“View from YOUR window was created in August 2020 when we were all in Covid lockdown. I (Marian Viljoen – founder) had a fabulous view over the Indian Ocean and Mtamvuna River Valley at Port Edward, South Africa,” the group’s description says.
Initially, the group was created with the creator’s family and friends in mind in order “to encourage them to look outside their own 4 walls and see the beauty around them” but has since grown immensely and become a strong community stretching through all the corners of the world.
Below we wrapped up some of the most interesting and inspiring views people saw through their windows and shared with others.
#1 Leaving An Abusive Marriage After Almost 20 Years. This Is The View From My New Apartment’s Bedroom Window
It’s not the most beautiful view but it’s all mine and I am finally starting to feel free!
Fall River, Massachusetts USA
Image source: Amy Beauregard
#2 View From My Treehouse Stay In Odda, Norway
Image source: Tiffany Blowers
#3 View From My Window!! Pakistan
Image source: Manzoor Ahmad
#4 My Balcony View Sydney, Australia
Image source: Manuela Pimentel
#5 Grindlewald, Switzerland. The Incredible View From My Window For A Few Savored Days
Image source: Julie Buckley
#6 Asheville, NC, USA
Image source: Marissa Joyce
#7 Had To Share This Beautiful Sunrise From My Kitchen Window This Morning In Bonnie Scotland
Image source: Maureen Turner
#8 Seriously, No Privacy
Image source: Holly LaBo
#9 View From My Favorite Window In My Favorite House In Paxos, Greece
Image source: Adeline Bernard
#10 Picture From My Window, In Estonia
Image source: Kadri Budrikaitė
#11 My Window View In Kyiv, Ukraine
Image source: Юлія Кузнєцова
#12 So Happy When I Get To See This Magic From My Living Room Window
Image source: Päivi Vehniäinen
#13 My Grandma’s House View! Antioquia, Colombia
Image source: Ulpiana Ortega
#14 View From The Window Of My Father’s Home Campione Del Garda Garda Lake, Italy
Image source: Sara Nicoli
#15 View From Our Window In Giza, Egypt!
Image source: Elaine Williams
#16 My Favourite Thing In Life Is Introducing My Dog Hachi To Children Who Are Scared Of Dogs
I don’t want humans to spend their entire life with that fear without knowing what they are missing… A dogs love is a top shelf thing on this planet. Domesticated Dog is a rare sight in Hunza.
My house in Ganaish, Hunza Pakistan.
Image source: Khawaja Nouman Maqbool
#17 Just Watching Me In My Bathroom. Homer, Alaska
Image source: Cristina Smith
#18 The View From Our Room, Soufriere, St. Lucia
Image source: DK Gallagher
#19 A View From My Grandma’s House In Lappeenranta, Finland
Image source: Sam Ilmi Taskinen
#20 I Live On The Island Of Mallorca, Spain. This Is What I Wake Up To Every Day
Image source: Nathalie Richter
#21 View From My Living Room Window In Northern Ireland
Image source: Joyce Ferder
#22 View From My Kitchen Window At My Cabin In Sjusjøen, Norway
Image source: Anne Kristin Bendiksen
#23 View From My Living Room In Sherman, Connecticut
Image source: Maggie Gruar
#24 View From Dubrovnik, Croatia
Image source: Sara Martina Kolar
#25 The View From My New Place In Oregon
After 17 years in an abusive marriage my children and I finally have a home to call our own. I’ve been homeless since the separation & the divorce is almost finalized! Here’s to new beginnings
Image source: Erin Rodriguez
#26 I Used To Dislike This View Growing Up. Now I Go Home Literally To Sit Here And Look Out. Waitomo – New Zealand
Image source: Hemi Tangihaere
#27 The View From My Home. Greetings From Slovenia
Image source: Sabina Potokar
#28 A Nice View Of Our Garden In Denmark
Image source: Bettina Larsen
#29 One Of My Big Dreams Came True Last Summer
After two years of hard work, my children and I moved into this house. Every day in this house feels like a blessing. I have built the house on the farm I grew up on.
We live in Loen, in Norway
Image source: Silje Opheim
#30 I Live In The Center Of Sarajevo, B&H, And I Don’t Have An Ideal View From All The Windows. I’m Trying To Fix It
Image source: Azemina Hujdur Vrhovčić
#31 Mykonos Island! Greece
Image source: Kyriakos Polidoulis
#32 View From Our Window. NB, Canada
P.S., he always has a door open for him to come in and out as he likes and it wasn’t a cold day just because we had some snow
Image source: Lynn Jacobson
#33 View From My Sliding Glass Door. Asheville, Nc USA
Image source: Melisa Richbourg
#34 The View From My Bedroom In Cumbria, UK
Image source: Chris Clarke
#35 View From My Kitchen Window – The Driveway. Young Male Zebra. Zimbabwe
Image source: Lindsay Parker
#36 Sun Is Out With A Mild Cold Breeze In Hunza, Pakistan
I am going to stay on that chair all day today & do nothing. In cities, we forget how important doing nothing is
Image source: Khawaja Nouman Maqbool
#37 The View From My Ex-Office Window In Kyiv, Ukraine. Missing My Home City So Much Being Away
Image source: Galyna Makovkina
#38 View From My Cousins Home In Paris
Image source: Olivia Steindler
#39 The View From My Kitchen Window. Auckland, New Zealand
Image source: Maxine West
#40 Moose Looking In My Window. Wasilla, Alaska
Image source: Gesa Gustafson
#41 View From My Window In Bilambil Heights, East Coast, New South Wales, Australia
Image source: Debbie Teitzel
#42 Who Needs A TV When You Have An Ever Changing View From Your Front Window
Everyday the view changes entirely depending on the visibility, tides, sea conditions and weather. In summer it’s special, but in winter we’re totally spoilt with sunsets.
I’m in the far North West, Scottish Highlands
Image source: Sofie Burley
#43 View Of Garden From My Kitchen Window. UK
Image source: Suki Gill
#44 The View From The Sacred Valley Of The Incas, Cuzco, Perú
Image source: Franchesca A. Durand
#45 Literally From My Kitchen Window. I Love The Beautiful Peacocks. San Pedro, California
Image source: Elizabeth Harris
#46 My View And My Enjoying Cat From Istanbul, Turkey
Image source: Kevser Sarıaydın
#47 Roger vs. The Iguana In Parkland, Florida
Roger passed away two weeks ago and our hearts are broken but I love all our memories of him. This was his favorite window
Image source: Robin Ross
#48 We Just Arrived In Tokyo Two Hours Ago, My Younger Son Is Watching The City From Our Hotel Window. And Yes, That Is A Godzilla There On The Top Of A Building Next To Us
Image source: Gabi Debreczeni-Rasko
#49 View Of Okanagan Lake From My Aunt’s Sunroom In Summerland, British Columbia, Canada
Image source: Rebecca Clyburn
#50 These 2 Started Visiting Shortly After We Moved In
They were obviously fed by the previous owner. As you can see the female is very tame and comes right into the house to tell me its feeding time. I have named the big guy Stanley and the female Lizzy. They are woolly necked storks. South coast KZN South Africa
Image source: Elaine Lindsay Dilley
