After Noticing A Stolen $1,760 Bike For Sale, This Man Buys It For $104 And Asks For Twitter’s Help To Locate The Owner

by

If you’re feeling down today and could use some help with restoring your faith in humanity, there’s a lad from Liverpool who’s got you covered. Recently, the young man who goes by the username @SteBurke44 on Twitter went viral for setting an example on how to be a decent human being. After finding a bike for sale, he quickly realized that it was stolen. The man knew how devastating it would be to lose such an expensive bike which according to him runs for about £1350 ($1,760) so he decided to buy it and then return it to the rightful owner. Once he bought it from the thieves for £80 ($104), he took to Twitter to find the owner. It didn’t take long for the owner to DM him.

Recently, a man from Liverpool went viral for his stunning act of kindness

Image credits: SteBurke44

Image credits: SteBurke44

As it turned out, the owner of the bike had his house robbed. In addition to the bike, thieves also took his credit cards and passport.

Image credits: SteBurke44

The good samaritan had no intention of asking to be reimbursed for the money he paid to retrieve the bike, he was happy just to put a smile on someone’s face.

Image credits: SteBurke44

Image credits: SteBurke44

Image credits: _Nicksy

Image credits: SteBurke44

Even after people offered to split the cost with him, @SteBurke44 refused to accept money from anyone

Image credits: Toejoemills

Image credits: SteBurke44

After noticing how wholesome he is, Halfords offered to give the man a brand new bike as a reward for his kindness!

Image credits: Halfords_uk

Here’s how people reacted

Image credits: HennellyLiam

Image credits: mkn1ght

Image credits: vcarroll100

Image credits: AdamCatterall

Image credits: suey2y

Image credits: BrezWorld

Image credits: SJM1878

Image credits: spatjordan

Image credits: CompanySuisse

Image credits: soloartwork

Image credits: Delirious_Dater

Image credits: Maxmycat

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
