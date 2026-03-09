These 33 New Comics Continue The Story Of A Human Girl Raised By Aliens

by

What would life look like if humans were the ones getting adopted? That’s the delightfully strange idea behind “Me, The Family Pet?” by Jejo S., a comic series that imagines a world where aliens keep humans as pets. At the center of it all is Sally, a human girl being raised by the well-meaning but often confused Gwanians, whose attempts to care for her are equal parts sweet, chaotic, and hilarious.

As the story continues, the series keeps building on its charming mix of sci-fi comedy, wholesome family dynamics, and the occasional emotional twist. This new batch of comics picks up where the last post left off as the plot thickens.

More info: Instagram | Facebook | tiktok.com | youtube.com | patreon.com

Where’s Nancy going?

These 33 New Comics Continue The Story Of A Human Girl Raised By Aliens

Image credits: Jejo S.

Who saw that coming?

These 33 New Comics Continue The Story Of A Human Girl Raised By Aliens

Image credits: Jejo S.

The human whisperer

These 33 New Comics Continue The Story Of A Human Girl Raised By Aliens

Image credits: Jejo S.

She’s here… and looking fabulous

These 33 New Comics Continue The Story Of A Human Girl Raised By Aliens

Image credits: Jejo S.

A fine reception

These 33 New Comics Continue The Story Of A Human Girl Raised By Aliens

Image credits: Jejo S.

Beach party

These 33 New Comics Continue The Story Of A Human Girl Raised By Aliens

Image credits: Jejo S.

Humans are weird

These 33 New Comics Continue The Story Of A Human Girl Raised By Aliens

Image credits: Jejo S.

Nancy’s story

These 33 New Comics Continue The Story Of A Human Girl Raised By Aliens

Image credits: Jejo S.

Nancy’s story pt. 2

These 33 New Comics Continue The Story Of A Human Girl Raised By Aliens

Image credits: Jejo S.

Will Sally’s plan work?

These 33 New Comics Continue The Story Of A Human Girl Raised By Aliens

Image credits: Jejo S.

A gift

These 33 New Comics Continue The Story Of A Human Girl Raised By Aliens

Image credits: Jejo S.

Cry for attention

These 33 New Comics Continue The Story Of A Human Girl Raised By Aliens

Image credits: Jejo S.

Whoops!

These 33 New Comics Continue The Story Of A Human Girl Raised By Aliens

Image credits: Jejo S.

When a scheme goes from ruse to real a little too fast

These 33 New Comics Continue The Story Of A Human Girl Raised By Aliens

Image credits: Jejo S.

Nothing like a giant kraken to ruin a moment

These 33 New Comics Continue The Story Of A Human Girl Raised By Aliens

Image credits: Jejo S.

Squid encounter

These 33 New Comics Continue The Story Of A Human Girl Raised By Aliens

Image credits: Jejo S.

What is Rex doing here?

These 33 New Comics Continue The Story Of A Human Girl Raised By Aliens

Image credits: Jejo S.

Always got to watch out for the mama…

These 33 New Comics Continue The Story Of A Human Girl Raised By Aliens

Image credits: Jejo S.

Will Sally save the day?

These 33 New Comics Continue The Story Of A Human Girl Raised By Aliens

Image credits: Jejo S.

The portal

These 33 New Comics Continue The Story Of A Human Girl Raised By Aliens

Image credits: Jejo S.

Papa kraken

These 33 New Comics Continue The Story Of A Human Girl Raised By Aliens

Image credits: Jejo S.

The scientific way

These 33 New Comics Continue The Story Of A Human Girl Raised By Aliens

Image credits: Jejo S.

Babies love sunglasses

These 33 New Comics Continue The Story Of A Human Girl Raised By Aliens

Image credits: Jejo S.

Rex to the rescue… again

These 33 New Comics Continue The Story Of A Human Girl Raised By Aliens

Image credits: Jejo S.

Teamwork

These 33 New Comics Continue The Story Of A Human Girl Raised By Aliens

Image credits: Jejo S.

Double agent

These 33 New Comics Continue The Story Of A Human Girl Raised By Aliens

Image credits: Jejo S.

Lazy Sally

These 33 New Comics Continue The Story Of A Human Girl Raised By Aliens

Image credits: Jejo S.

She’s gone…

These 33 New Comics Continue The Story Of A Human Girl Raised By Aliens

Image credits: Jejo S.

Hiding the full story

These 33 New Comics Continue The Story Of A Human Girl Raised By Aliens

Image credits: Jejo S.

Ignorance is bliss

These 33 New Comics Continue The Story Of A Human Girl Raised By Aliens

Image credits: Jejo S.

Planetary patrol

These 33 New Comics Continue The Story Of A Human Girl Raised By Aliens

Image credits: Jejo S.

Take your child to work day

These 33 New Comics Continue The Story Of A Human Girl Raised By Aliens

Image credits: Jejo S.

Io’s dreams are crushed

These 33 New Comics Continue The Story Of A Human Girl Raised By Aliens

Image credits: Jejo S.

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Melissa Joan Hart
The Amazing TV Career of Melissa Joan Hart
3 min read
Feb, 17, 2015
Gay Couple Makes History By Becoming First Same-Sex Couple To Marry In Northern Ireland Since Legalization
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
The Ultimate City-Lover Quiz: Guess The Cities From All Around The World With Just 4 Pictures Each
3 min read
Oct, 28, 2025
“Should I Have Done Something?”: Coworker Shames New Mom For Not Being Productive While On Maternity Leave, Wonders If They’re Right
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
Abbott Elementary Officially Renewed For Season Three
3 min read
Jan, 18, 2023
Here Are The 26 Best Elephant Ads That Are Absolutely Unforgettable
3 min read
Oct, 17, 2025